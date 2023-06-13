Lee-Clark Norsworthy Robbins
Lee-Clark Norsworthy Robbins, 48, of Kirksey, Kentucky,passed away Saturday, June 10, 2023.
She was born June 23, 1974, in Chicago, Illinois.
She graduated from Greenwich Country Day School and Greenwich High School in Greenwich, Connecticut. There, she was a formidable athlete, gaining honorable mention in all-state lacrosse. She graduated in 1997 from Lynchburg College in Lynchburg, Virginia. In her professional life she was a photo editor for Hallmark films in New York City. She was also a member of the Daughters of the American Revolution.
Lee and her family moved to Kirksey during the COVID-19 pandemic and have resided in Calloway County for three years. A busy mom of growing boys, Lee happily served as a chauffeur, shuttling them to practices all over the country. She also worked as a substitute teacher for special education at Murray Elementary School. She was recently selected as the Communications Director of the Calloway County North Elementary School Parent Teacher Association.
During her time in Calloway County, Lee enjoyed gardening and was a Master Gardner. She and Jay are members of the Murray Country Club and have made numerous friends in the time they have lived in Calloway County.
Lee is survived by her husband, Jay Robbins, whom she married in 2006; three sons, Wyatt, Colt and Ryder; and her parents, Robert and Constance Norsworthy, also of Kirksey.
A memorial service will be at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday, June 13, 2023, at the J.H. Churchill Funeral Home & Cremation Services. There will be a celebration of life gathering held immediately following the memorial service at the Murray Country Club. An additional celebration of life will be held in Connecticut at the end of June with details posted at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, expressions of sympathy may be made to the Journalism Mass Communications Internship Scholarship at Murray State University, c/o Professor Gil Welsch, Murray State University, 200 Heritage Hall, Murray, KY 42071. Checks should be made payable to the MSU Foundation.
Online condolences may be left at www.jhchurchill.com.
The J.H. Churchill Funeral Home & Cremation Services is in charge of arrangements.
Patricia Gayle Boren
Patricia Gayle Boren, 80, of Hazel, Kentucky, passed away Thursday, June 8, 2023, in Murray, Kentucky.
She was born July 5, 1942, in Obion County, Tennessee, to Lee Roy Sanders and Hazel Arnell Moss Sanders.
She was a homemaker and a member of Canton Baptist Church in Cadiz.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by one daughter, Sheryl McKinney; a great-grandson, Joseph Glenn White III; and two brothers, Kenneth Sanders and Richard Sanders.
Mrs. Boren is survived by her husband, Herbert Boren of Hazel, whom she married July 22, 1966, in Lake County, Indiana; a daughter, Kimberly Mercado and husband Anthony of Murray; two sons, Randall Boren and wife Kathy of Almo and Jason Boren and wife Marcie of Hazel; a brother, Charles Sanders and wife Barbara of Orlando, Florida; 15 grandchildren, Angela Esztergom and husband Franz, Anthony Mercado Jr. and wife Kristynn, Analso, Ellie Hunter and husband Zackary, Chessy McManaway and husband David, Katherine Mercado, Carmen Volp, Chess Volp, Kayla Stout, Amber Stout, Hannah Boren, Blake Boren, Bandy Deshields and wife Miranda, Joshua West, Brandon McKinney and Danielle Brown; and 11 great-grandchildren.
The funeral service is at 2 p.m., Tuesday, June 13, 2023, in the chapel of the J.H. Churchill Funeral Home & Cremation Services with Jordan Roach officiating. Burial will follow in Murray Memorial Gardens. Visitation will be from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. Tuesday, June 13, 2023, at the funeral home.
The family request that expressions of sympathy be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, Memphis, Tennessee 38105-9959.
Online condolences may be left at www.jhchurchill.com.
The J.H. Churchill Funeral Home & Cremation Services is in charge of arrangements.
