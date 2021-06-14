Roger Heady
Roger Heady, 66, of Murray, Kentucky, died June 11, 2021, at the Murray-Calloway County Hospital.
He was born May 10, 1955, in Frankfort, Kentucky, to William and Joyce Graves Heady.
He loved the outdoors, camping, fishing, vegetable gardening, but what he loved most was his family. His four kids were the joy of his life. He never met a stranger and would give anyone the shirt off of his back, buy you a meal or put money in your pocket if you had a need. He loved the Lord and enjoyed making people laugh. He will be dearly missed.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a grandson, Chevy Heady.
Roger is survived by his sons, William Heady (Shellie) of Trigg County, Roger Heady of Massachusetts and Wyatt Heady of Murray; a daughter, Nancy Black (Steven Fisher) of Frankfort; sisters, Kathy Lewis (Mike) of Frankfort and Susan Johnson (Rickey) of Frankfort; grandchildren, Destin, Hunter, Wayne, Shelby, Trestan, Cameron, Zoe, Devyn and Eli; and three great-grandchildren.
A memorial service will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, June 19, 2021, at Calvary Temple Church in Murray.
Online condolences may be left at www.imesfh.com.
Imes Funeral Home & Crematory, downtown Murray, is in charge of arrangements.
Lila Dalziel
Lila Dalziel, 65, of New Concord, Kentucky, died at 9:51p.m. Saturday, June 12, 2021, at the Murray-Calloway County Hospital.
Funeral arrangements are incomplete at Blalock-Coleman & York Funeral Home.
Jenny Mattson
Jenny Mattson, 36, of Murray, Kentucky, died Saturday, June 12, 2021, at her home.
Arrangements are incomplete at the J.H. Churchill Funeral Home & Cremation Services.