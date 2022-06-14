Lorenzo Watson
Lorenzo Watson, 81, of Murray, Kentucky, died Sunday, June 12, 2022, at his home.
He was born Jan. 29, 1941, in Carver, Kentucky, to Ruie Watson and Mildred Minix Watson.
He was a retired heavy equipment operator, and a member of Palestine United Methodist Church, a lifetime member of the VFW, and a Rizpah Shriner member. He was a US Army veteran of the Korean War.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Darlene Melanson Watson.
Mr. Watson is survived by one daughter, Tina Hawkins and husband Bill of Goshen, Indiana; two sons, Tod Watson and wife Mary and Scott Watson, all of Murray; one sister, Lois Kinsinger of Knox, Indiana; one half-brother, Ronnie Clemons of Knox; three grandchildren, Michael Doherty and wife Tory, Erik Watson and fiancé Jazmine, and Shannon Watson, all of Murray; and one great-grandchild, Remington Doherty of Murray.
A memorial service will be at 6 p.m. Thursday, June 16, 2022, at Brooks Chapel United Methodist Church with Robert McKinney officiating.
Expressions of sympathy may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105-9959, or to the Shriners Hospitals for Children, 2900 Rocky Point Drive, Tampa, FL 33607.
Online condolences may be left at www.thejhchurchillfuneralhome.com.
The J.H. Churchill Funeral Home & Cremation Services is in charge of arrangements.
Tammie Calhoun Fleming
Tammie Calhoun Fleming, 62, a resident of Foley, Alabama, died Saturday, June 11, 2022.
She was a registered nurse, a volunteer with Women’s Care Medical Center, Robertsdale, and a member of First Baptist Church of Gulf Shores where she was active in her Sunday school class. She loved spending time at the beach with her grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Paul and Ruth Calhoun, and her sister, Sarah Spivey.
Tammie is survived by her loving husband, Mark D. Fleming of Foley; two daughters, Teri (Raymond) Ozinga of Foley, and Jaki (Galen) Rush of Thomasville, Alabama; sisters, Deborah Calhoun of Fairhope, Alabama, and Kathy (Steve) Trawick of Suwanee, Georgia; one brother, Craig (Patti) Calhoun of Tampa, Florida; four grandchildren; and many other loving relatives and friends.
A graveside service will be at 10 a.m. Thursday, June 16, 2022, at Pine Rest Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Women’s Care Medical Center, Robertsdale.
Jerline Green Coleman
Jerline Green Coleman, 89 of New Concord, Kentucky, died Saturday, June 11, 2022, at the Murray-Calloway County Hospital in Murray, Kentucky.
She was born June 6, 1933, in Buchanan, Tennessee, (Paris Landing) to Charlie Alma Green and Myrtle Hastings Green.
She married Joe Pat Coleman on Dec. 26, 1964, at the Paris RLDS Church in Paris, Tennessee. After school, she began working at Salant & Salant Shirt Factory in Paris and worked there until she and Joe Pat began their family. After that, she was a homemaker and helped her husband on the farm. Jerline was a member of the Reorganized Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints (RLDS), Community of Christ in Paris.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Joe Pat Coleman; her parents; her brothers, Carter Green and Charles Wesley (Margie) Green; her sisters, Norene Green, Nell Green, Alma (Wendell) Greene, Mary (Henry) Byrd, Evelyn (Wallace) Wood, her twin sister, Berline (Charles) Allbritten and Judy Hans.
Jerline is survived by her children, Janet Coleman and Jon Coleman, both of New Concord; a sister, Betty (Roger) Harris of Panama City Beach, Florida; a brother-in-law, Gordon Hands of Manson, Iowa; and several nieces, nephews, and many wonderful friends.
The funeral service will be at 2 p.m. Wednesday, June 15, 2022, in the chapel of Blalock-Coleman Funeral Home with Tom Andrews and Joe Andrews officiating. Burial will follow in New Concord Cemetery. Visitation will be from 5-8 p.m. Tuesday, June 14, 2022, at the funeral home.
Online condolences may be left at www.blalockcolemanfuneralhome.com.
Blalock-Coleman Funeral Home & Cremation Services is in charge of arrangements.
Billy Wayne Carrol
Billy Wayne Carrol, 73, of Dexter, Kentucky, died Wednesday, June 8, 2022, at Anna Mae Owen Residential Hospice House in Murray, Kentucky.
He was born Feb. 5, 1949, in Marshall Co., Kentucky, to Hafford Carrol and Helen Louise Mathis Carrol.
He worked at Ryan Milk Company for more than 30 years. After retirement, Bill enjoyed working at Royal Oaks Chevrolet in Paducah. He enjoyed hunting with his girls and gardening with his wife Susan. He was a member of Flint Baptist Church.
Bill is survived his wife of 24 years, Susan Deal Carrol; his children, Kimberly Edwards of Dexter and stepchildren, Joannah Peck Rogers of Puryear, Tennessee, and Joseph Peck of Murray; grandchildren, Codi Woods Burnett, Colt Woods, Megan Sheppard, Billie Ballard, Devin Edwards, Brandon Turner, Annalise Rogers, Garrett Rogers, Elaina Rogers and Braden Peck; great-grandchildren, Gracie Ballard, Greylen Ballard, Bryar Burnett, Stryker Sheppard, Deliah Edwards, Alijah Wayne Edwards and Blake Lynne Burnett.
He was preceded in death by his parents; a daughter, Patty Woods; a brother, Herman Carrol; and a sister, Patty Carrol Thorn.
The funeral service was at 1 p.m. Monday, June 13, 2022, in the chapel of Blalock-Coleman Funeral Home with Glenn Cope and Scott Sheppard officiating. Burial followed in Elm Grove Cemetery. Visitation was after 11 a.m. Monday, June 13, 2022, until the funeral hour at 1 p.m. at the funeral home.
The family asks that memorial contributions be made to the Anna Mae Owen Residential Hospice House, The Foundation at MCCH, 803 Poplar St., Murray, KY 42071.
Online condolences may be left at www.blalockcolemanfuneralhome.com.
Blalock-Coleman Funeral Home & Cremation Services was in charge of arrangements.
David Clinton Barrow
David Clinton Barrow, 68, of Murray, Kentucky, died Sunday, June 12, 2022, at the Murray-Calloway County Hospital.
Arrangements are incomplete at the J.H. Churchill Funeral Home & Cremation Services.
Virginia M. Doyle
Virginia M. Doyle, 89, of Murray, Kentucky, died Monday, June 13, 2022, at Baptist Health in Paducah, Kentucky.
Arrangements are incomplete at Imes Funeral Home, downtown Murray.