Lee-Clark Norsworthy Robbins
Lee-Clark Norsworthy Robbins, 48, of Kirksey, Kentucky,passed away Saturday, June 10, 2023.
She was born June 23, 1974, in Chicago, Illinois.
She graduated from Greenwich Country Day School and Greenwich High School in Greenwich, Connecticut. There she was a formidable athlete, gaining honorable mention in all-state lacrosse. She graduated in 1997 from Lynchburg College in Lynchburg, Virginia. In her professional life she was a photo editor for Hallmark films in New York City. She was also a member of the Daughters of the American Revolution.
Lee and her family moved to Kirksey during the COVID-19 pandemic and have resided in Calloway County for three years. A busy mom of growing boys, Lee happily served as a chauffeur, shuttling them to practices all over the country. She also worked as a substitute teacher for special education at Murray Elementary School. She was recently selected as the Communications Director of the Calloway County North Elementary School Parent Teacher Association.
During her time in Calloway County, Lee enjoyed gardening and was a Master Gardner. She and Jay are members of the Murray Country Club and have made numerous friends in the time they have lived in Calloway County.
Lee is survived by her husband, Jay Robbins, whom she married in 2006; three sons, Wyatt, Colt and Ryder; and her parents, Robert and Constance Norsworthy, also of Kirksey.
A memorial service was at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday, June 13, 2023, at the J.H. Churchill Funeral Home & Cremation Services. There was a celebration of life gathering held immediately following the memorial service at the Murray Country Club. An additional celebration of life will be held in Connecticut at the end of June with details posted at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, expressions of sympathy may be made to the Journalism Mass Communications Internship Scholarship at Murray State University, c/o Professor Gil Welsch, Murray State University, 200 Heritage Hall, Murray, KY 42071. Checks should be made payable to the MSU Foundation.
