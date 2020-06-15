Helen Dunn
Helen Dunn, 82, of Murray, Kentucky, died at 8 a.m. Wednesday, June 10, 2020, at Spring Creek Health Care Center in Murray.
She was born Sept. 26, 1937, in Pennsylvania to Mike and Stella Vargo Popernack, who preceded her in death.
Mrs. Dunn is survived by her daughter, Pamela Brown Ward, and a son, David Charles Brown.
A memorial service will be held at a later date.
Online condolences may be left at www.yorkfuneralhome.com.
Blalock-Coleman & York Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Mark Allen Rhodes
Mark Allen Rhodes, 57, of New Concord, ,died at 4:03 a.m. Friday, June 12, ,at his residence.
He was born March 13, 1963, to Nancy Louise Schaffer Rhodes, who preceded him in death.
Mr. Rhodes is survived by his wife, Ronda Mize Rhodes; a daughter, Jill Wiggins of Mayfield; sons, Andrew Mize of Murray, Levi Langston of Murray, and Levi Rhodes of Benton; sisters, Veronica Schaffer of Buchanan, Tennessee, and Georgana Clemons of New Concord; brothers, Stephen Rhodes of New Concord and John Rhodes of McKenzie, Tennessee; and 10 grandchildren.
The funeral service will be at 11 a.m. Wednesday, June 17, 2020, at Blalock-Coleman & York Funeral Home with burial to follow in McCuiston Cemetery. Visitation will be after 9 a.m. Wednesday, June 17, 2020, at the funeral home.
Blalock-Coleman & York Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Adrian Gilbert Bess Sr.
Adrian Gilbert Bess Sr., 93, of Murray, Kentucky, died at 6:20 a.m. Wednesday, June 10, 2020, at Oakview Nursing & Rehab in Calvert City, Kentucky.
He was born May 8, 1927, in Howard County, Indiana, to Gilbert and Hazel Hein-Wright Bess.
He was preceded in death by his parents and his wife, Leona Mae Herron Bess on Feb. 3, 2020.
Mr. Bess is survived by his daughters, Rebecca Milam and Linda Pemwell; sons, Leroy Bess, Adrian Bess Jr. and Richard Bess; a brother, Jack Bess; and several grandchildren.
The funeral service was at 11 a.m. Friday, June 12, 2020, at Blalock-Coleman & York Funeral Home. Visitation was at 10:30 a.m. Friday, June 12, 2020, at the funeral home. A graveside service was at 3 p.m. Saturday, June 13, 2020, at the Cicero Cemetery in Cicero, Indiana.
Blalock-Coleman & York Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.
Anne Kay Burkeen Scyphers
Anne Kay Burkeen Scyphers, 54, of Cadiz, Kentucky, died Wednesday, June 10, 2020, at Vanderbilt University Medical Center in Nashville, Tennessee, of natural causes.
Born Dec. 1, 1965, in Murray, Kentucky, she was the daughter of Ben Helen Joyce Burkeen of Cadiz and the late Edward Eulane Burkeen.
She was a member of the Trigg County High School Class of 1984, a graduate of Western Kentucky University, and attended the University of Louisville. She worked for 25 years as a dental hygienist in Louisville and Cadiz. She married Louis Ray Scyphers on Dec. 28, 1991. She was a member of Cadiz United Methodist Church and Ophelia Chapter #55, Order of the Eastern Star, where she served as organist. Additionally, she was a member of the Kentucky Dental Association and was a Kentucky Colonel.
In addition to her father, she was preceded in death by her paternal grandparents, Joe and Addie Burkeen; and her maternal grandparents, Otis and Elsie Joyce.
Anne is survived by her mother and husband; two sons, Jack Scyphers and Will Scyphers, both of Cadiz; a stepson, Douglas Scyphers of Louisville; two brothers, Ben (Kim) Burkeen and Matthew Burkeen, both of Cadiz; a brother-in-law Gary (Debbie) Scyphers of Louisville; nieces, Kandice Burkeen of Princeton and Molly Burkeen of Cadiz; nephews, Jacob Burkeen of Cadiz and Nicky Scyphers and Brian Scyphers, both of Louisville; and a host of friends.
The funeral service was at 1 p.m. Sunday, June 14, 2020, at Goodwin Funeral Home in Cadiz, with James Redd and Scott Wilson officiating. Visitation was from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sunday, June 14, 2020, at the funeral home. Burial followed in Hematite Cemetery in Land Between the Lakes.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Hematite Cemetery Fund, c/o Bank of Cadiz, P.O. Box 2020, Cadiz, KY 42211.
Goodwin Funeral Home of Cadiz was in charge of arrangements.
Vester Boyd Pittman
Vester Boyd Pittman, 88, of Mayfield, Kentucky, died Friday, June 12, 2020, at his residence.
Arrangements are incomplete at Byrn Funeral Home in Mayfield.
Margrette Ann Enoch
Margrette Ann Enoch, 80, of Hazel, Kentucky, died Saturday, June 13, 2020, at the Murray-Calloway County Hospital in Murray, Kentucky.
Arrangements are incomplete at the J.H. Churchill Funeral Home & Cremation Services.