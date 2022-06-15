David Clinton Barrow
David Clinton Barrow, 68, of Murray, Kentucky died Sunday, June 12, 2022, at the Murray-Calloway County Hospital in Murray.
He was born May 3, 1954, in Murray to Clinton Barrow and Edna Mathis Barrow.
He retired from Kenlake Foods, and was a member of Glendale Road Church of Christ.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by two brothers, Dale Barrow and Danny Barrow.
Mr. Barrow is survived by his wife, Brenda Wyatt Barrow of Murray, whom he married on Sept. 27, 1991; three sons, Landon Barrow and wife Kacee of Murray, Seth Barrow and wife Jenna of Fort Leavenworth, Kansas, and Grant Barrow of Clarksville, Tennessee; three stepdaughters, Sandi Kemp, Jennifer Collins and Ashley Ward, all of Murray; one brother, Flenoy Barrow and wife Loretta of Murray; two sisters-in-law, Dorothy Barrow and Zandra Barrow, both of Murray; seven grandchildren, Brylee, Layla, Adalynn, Savannah, Kendall, Vivian and Stella; and two step grandchildren, Taylor and Sydney.
The funeral service will be at 1 p.m. Friday, June 17, 2022, at the J.H. Churchill Funeral Home & Cremation Services with John Dale officiating. Entombment will follow in Murray Memorial Gardens. Visitation will be from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Friday, June 17, 2022, at the J.H. Churchill Funeral Home & Cremation Services.
Expressions of sympathy may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105-9959.
Virginia M. Doyle
Mrs. Virginia M. Doyle, 89, of Murray, passed away on Monday, June 13, 2022 at Baptist Health in Paducah.
Mrs. Doyle was born on November 19, 1932 in Monticello, Kentucky to the late Marshall Ragan and Etta Hicks Ragan. She faithfully served the Lord for 55 years during which she and her husband started three churches and founded the Hoosier Hills Baptist Camp in Versailles, Indiana. In the years since Reverend Doyle passed, Mrs. Doyle faithfully served at Eastwood Baptist Church.
She is preceded in death by her husband, Reverend Clarence Doyle, a son Jonathan Lee Doyle, a brother, Wallace Ragan; sisters, Katherine Ferguson, Lena Panyard, Dolphine Starky, Ann Sanders and Margie Reitz.
She is survived by three daughters, Terri Daniel of Fort Myers, Florida, Peggy Craig and husband, Darrell of Murray, Patty Albert and husband, Kevin of Blacksburg, VIrginia; two sisters, Grace Recher of Lebanon, Indiana, Nancy Smith of Cartersville, Georgia; grandchildren, Amanda McCune, Jennifer Headley, Heather Howdyshell, Christina West, Jonathan Craig, David Craig, Hannah Hutslar, Heidi Boles, Ryan Albert and 17 great grandchildren.
The funeral service honoring the life of Mrs. Virginia Doyle is set for 3 PM on Thursday, June 16, 2022 at Eastwood Baptist Church. Brother Andy Harrell will officiate. Graveside services are set for 2 PM on Friday, June 17, 2022 at Mount Tabor Cemetery in Fayette, Indiana.
Her family welcomes visitors from 1 PM until 3 PM on Thursday, June 16, 2022 at Eastwood Baptist Church.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of contributions to Hoosier Hill Baptist Camp, 2499 South County Rd. 675 E. Dillsboro, IN 47018.
Virginia Lee Bell
Mrs. Virginia Lee Bell, 86, of Murray, passed away on Sunday, June 12, 2022 at The Farms at Puryear, Tennessee.
Mrs. Bell was born on May 2, 1936 in Denver, CO to the late Ernest and Lela Vickers Martin. She enjoyed teaching Sunday School and singing hymns. She loved traveling, sewing and visiting with her family. Virginia was a member of the Assemblies of God Church, and the Calvary Gospel Church in Goodland, KS.
She married on September 17, 1969, to Marvin Bell, who preceded her in death.
Those she lovingly leaves behind include one son, Samuel Bell, Sr., of Murray; one step son David Bell; seven grandchildren, Katrina (Ruben Contreras) Bell of Modesto, CA, Danielle (Jesse) Tompkins of Murray, Samuel Bell, Jr. of Murray, James (Nicole) Zimmerman III of Flagstaff, AZ, Michael Lee (Dawn) Zimmerman of Safford, AZ, Dallas Bell of Fort Collins, CO, Devin (April) Bell of Greeley, CO and 15 great grandchildren.
Along with her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by one son, James "Jim" Zimmerman, Jr.; one step son, Terry Bell; and one brother, Kenneth Martin.
A private family service will be held and burial will take place at Memorial Gardens in Greeley, CO, at a later date.
Lawrence Strickland
Lawrence Strickland, 73, husband of Barbara Strickland of Hazel, Kentucky, died Saturday June 11, 2022, at the Murray-Calloway Hospital.
His funeral service will be at 11 a.m. Thursday, June 16, 2022, at McEvoy Funeral Home in Paris, Tennessee, with Tom Clendenen officiating. Burial will follow in Greenwood Cemetery.
Lorenzo Watson
Lorenzo Watson, 81, of Murray, Kentucky, died Sunday, June 12, 2022, at his home.
He was born Jan. 29, 1941, in Carver, Kentucky, to Ruie Watson and Mildred Minix Watson.
He was a retired heavy equipment operator, and a member of Palestine United Methodist Church, a lifetime member of the VFW, and a Rizpah Shriner member. He was a US Army veteran of the Korean War.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Darlene Melanson Watson.
Mr. Watson is survived by one daughter, Tina Hawkins and husband Bill of Goshen, Indiana; two sons, Tod Watson and wife Mary and Scott Watson, all of Murray; one sister, Lois Kinsinger of Knox, Indiana; one half-brother, Ronnie Clemons of Knox; three grandchildren, Michael Doherty and wife Tory, Erik Watson and fiancé Jazmine, and Shannon Watson, all of Murray; and one great-grandchild, Remington Doherty of Murray.
A memorial service will be at 6 p.m. Thursday, June 16, 2022, at Brooks Chapel United Methodist Church with Robert McKinney officiating.
Expressions of sympathy may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105-9959, or to the Shriners Hospitals for Children, 2900 Rocky Point Drive, Tampa, FL 33607.
Tammie Calhoun Fleming
Tammie Calhoun Fleming, 62, a resident of Foley, Alabama, died Saturday, June 11, 2022.
She was a registered nurse, a volunteer with Women’s Care Medical Center, Robertsdale, and a member of First Baptist Church of Gulf Shores where she was active in her Sunday school class. She loved spending time at the beach with her grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Paul and Ruth Calhoun, and her sister, Sarah Spivey.
Tammie is survived by her loving husband, Mark D. Fleming of Foley; two daughters, Teri (Raymond) Ozinga of Foley, and Jaki (Galen) Rush of Thomasville, Alabama; sisters, Deborah Calhoun of Fairhope, Alabama, and Kathy (Steve) Trawick of Suwanee, Georgia; one brother, Craig (Patti) Calhoun of Tampa, Florida; four grandchildren; and many other loving relatives and friends.
A graveside service will be at 10 a.m. Thursday, June 16, 2022, at Pine Rest Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Women’s Care Medical Center, Robertsdale.
Jerline Green Coleman
Jerline Green Coleman, 89 of New Concord, Kentucky, died Saturday, June 11, 2022, at the Murray-Calloway County Hospital in Murray, Kentucky.
She was born June 6, 1933, in Buchanan, Tennessee, (Paris Landing) to Charlie Alma Green and Myrtle Hastings Green.
She married Joe Pat Coleman on Dec. 26, 1964, at the Paris RLDS Church in Paris, Tennessee. After school, she began working at Salant & Salant Shirt Factory in Paris and worked there until she and Joe Pat began their family. After that, she was a homemaker and helped her husband on the farm. Jerline was a member of the Reorganized Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints (RLDS), Community of Christ in Paris.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Joe Pat Coleman; her parents; her brothers, Carter Green and Charles Wesley (Margie) Green; her sisters, Norene Green, Nell Green, Alma (Wendell) Greene, Mary (Henry) Byrd, Evelyn (Wallace) Wood, her twin sister, Berline (Charles) Allbritten and Judy Hans.
Jerline is survived by her children, Janet Coleman and Jon Coleman, both of New Concord; a sister, Betty (Roger) Harris of Panama City Beach, Florida; a brother-in-law, Gordon Hands of Manson, Iowa; and several nieces, nephews, and many wonderful friends.
The funeral service will be at 2 p.m. Wednesday, June 15, 2022, in the chapel of Blalock-Coleman Funeral Home with Tom Andrews and Joe Andrews officiating. Burial will follow in New Concord Cemetery. Visitation will be from 5-8 p.m. Tuesday, June 14, 2022, at the funeral home.
Shirlene Koehn
Shirlene Koehn, 86, of Farmington, Kentucky, died Tuesday, June 14, 2022, at the Murray-Calloway County Hospital.
