Izetta Faye Eldridge
Izetta Faye Eldridge, 69, of Murray, Kentucky, passed away Tuesday, June 13, 2023.
She was born Feb. 8, 1954, to Willard and Dora Ann (Travis) Jones.
She was a former bookkeeper for Hutson Grain and Jones Brothers Used Car Business. In recent years, she was co-owner of Eldridge Antiques of Murray.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by an infant sister; brothers, Bert and Alton Jones; a nephew, Bradley Jones; father-in-law, William Dee Eldridge; and a sister-in-law, Teresa Jones.
Mrs. Eldridge is survived by her husband, Larry Wayne Eldridge, whom she married Jan. 1, 1994, in Murray; sisters, Brenda Joyce and husband Raymond of Mesquite, Texas, Loretta McDermott of Sharpe and Cathy Steward and husband Joey of Gilbertsville; brothers, Ned Jones of Hazel and Delmer Jones and wife Shirley of Little Golden Pond; mother-in-law, Fronie Eldridge of Murray; and several brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces and nephews.
A graveside service will be at 10 a.m., Friday, June 16, 2023, at the Eldridge Family Cemetery on Bethel Road in Murray with Robert McKinny officiating. There will be no public visitation held prior to the graveside service.
Online condolences may be left at www.jhchurchill.com.
The J.H. Churchill Funeral Home & Cremation Services is in charge of arrangements.