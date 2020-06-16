Margrette Ann Parker Enoch
Margrette Ann Parker Enoch, 80, of Hazel, Kentucky, died Saturday, June 13, 2020, at the Murray-Calloway County Hospital after an extended illness.
She was born Nov. 25, 1939, in Mansfield, Tennessee, to Clyde and Beatrice Parker.
She was a bus driver for the Calloway County School System for 31 years. She was known as one of everyone’s favorite bus driver to so many students. She was a devoted wife, mother and “maw maw.” She lived and breathed for her family. She attended Green Plain Church of Christ where she taught Bible class and was very active in the work of the church.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by four brothers and two sisters.
Margrette is survived by her husband of 62 years, Charles Rex Enoch of Hazel; three sons, Charles Enoch and wife Betty and Steve Enoch, all of Hazel, and Larry Enoch and wife Teresa of Murray; one sister, Cynthia Kay Collins Kerby of Memphis, Tennessee; seven grandchildren and spouses; and four great-granddaughters.
A memorial service will be held at a later date.
Dr. Harold Edwin Eversmeyer
Dr. Harold Edwin Eversmeyer, 92, died April 3, 2020 in Nashville, Tennessee.
He was born July 7, 1927, in Randolph, Kansas, to Gideon and Susie Kintigh Eversmeyer.
Harold taught in the biology department at Murray State University for 31 years. In addition to teaching undergraduate and graduate classes, he taught field biology for three summers to Elderhostel students, coordinated the 1983 spring wildflower program at Reelfoot Lake State Park, and helped set up nature education in Land Between the Lakes and Barkley Lake State Resort Park. He also prepared a pamphlet on Wildflowers of West Kentucky and Tennessee. During his years at Murray State, he received many local, state and national teaching awards. In 1984, he was named the Outstanding College Teacher of Science by the Kentucky Academy of Science, as well as the 21st recipient of the Distinguished Professor of the Year Award by the MSU Alumni Association. Harold’s profound knowledge and interest in flora, fauna and ornithology made him a favorite for programs and field trips for outdoor learning. His research interests included the study of airborne fungal spores in West Kentucky. He was often referred to as a “teacher’s teacher” for his work advising and guiding students interested in becoming teachers themselves.
Prior to joining Murray State, Harold was a doctoral fellow at Kansas State University in Manhattan Kansas, where he earned a Ph.D. in botany and plant pathology. He also holds a bachelor of science degree in agriculture from Kansas State and taught 5th through 8th grade in Franklin County, Kansas, for several years. His early professional work included that of a 4-H agent for the Kansas Agriculture Extension Service at Olathe and Emporia from 1951 to 1960, with a term in the U.S. Army from 1954 to 1956. He is listed in “American Men of Science," “Who’s Who in American Education (Science)” and “Who’s Who in Frontier Science and Technology. He was a member of Alpha Zeta and Gamma Sigma Delta honor societies, Helminthological, Phytopathological, Nematologists and Sigma Xi scientific societies, and the Kentucky Academy of Science, including serving as chairman of the board of directors from 1978-79.
While at Emporia, Kansas, he became a member of the Kiwanis Club and continued his membership with the Kiwanis Club in Murray. He served in many offices and committees locally, district and division including being lieutenant governor of Kiwanis, Division 15 two times. His proudest accomplishment was 50 years of perfect attendance. In 2013, the decision was made to move to Mt Juliet, Tennessee, to be closer to family.
Harold was described as quiet, intelligent, gentle, compassionate and hard working. The grandchildren were his pride and joy. He was always ready to be involved in family endeavors. The 14 years he spent as a Murray High School Band booster was a favorite. Harold enjoyed reading, wood working, bird watching, photography, gardening, car day trips, family dinners and especially grilling his famous barbeque chicken. Harold and Ruth loved traveling wherever their RV lifestyle could take them. As a family, they toured and camped across the United States including visits to each Canadian Province. As a couple, Harold and Ruth toured all 49 continental states and made several trips to Alaska and Mexico with 17 fun seasons spent as Winter Texans in the lower Rio Grande Valley, where his birding hobby was shared and enjoyed.
He was preceded in death by his parents; twin brother Howard; brothers, Merle, Ray and wife Lois Ann; a sister, Joyce; and a daughter, Elaine Eversmeyer.
Harold is survived by his loving wife of 66 years, Ruth Stinson Eversmeyer, whom he married Oct. 18, 1953, at the Ottawa, Kansas United Presbyterian Church; his son, Clair of Mt Juliet and Kent and wife Maureen of Huntsville Alabama; his daughter, Denise Taylor and husband Douglas of Old Hickory, Tennessee; grandchildren Jesse Eversmeyer of Kansas City Kansas, Kayce Eversmeyer of Mt Juliet, Meagan Eversmeyer of North Hollywood, California, Austin Eversmeyer of Huntsville, and Robert Taylor and David Taylor, both of Old Hickory.
A celebration of life will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, June 20, 2020, at 6455 Old Murfreesboro Road East in Lebanon, Tennessee. Burial will be in Mt. Juliet Memory Gardens.
Robert Melugin
Robert Melugin, “Daddy Bob,” to all who knew and loved him, passed from this life Thursday, June 11, 2020, at his home on Lake Texoma, Oklahoma.
He was born Jan. 30, 1922, in Murray, Kentucky, to Hugh Melugin and Jewell Gingles Melugin.
He was a man of many accomplishments and most importantly a faithful Christian, and a great example to his family. He attended Murray State University where he received an associate degree. He joined the U.S. Army and enlisted in the Signal Corp in 1942, serving in the Pacific Theater. He married Helen Elliott on March 16, 1944, in New Jersey, and she preceded him in death on March 20, 1983. He co-owned Frazee, Melugin, and Holton Insurance agency in Murray, from which he retired after 30 years. In 2004, he moved to Kingston, Lake Texoma area where he lived the rest of his life.
He was member of the University Church of Christ where he served as a deacon and was a current member of the Madill Church of Christ. He was also a member of the American Legion Drum and Bugle Corps. He enjoyed fly fishing, gardening, traveling and spending time with his family. He was a kind and generous man, and especially generous to his family.
He was preceded in death by his parents; his wife; one brother; and one grandson, John Nikolas Kelly.
He is survived by his daughter, Mary Ann Kelly and husband John of Kingston, Oklahoma; his grandchildren, Kristi Wade and husband David of Kingston and Elayna Kelly Duncan and husband Tim of Dickson, Oklahoma; and 10 great-grandchildren.
Private services will be held at a later date in Kentucky.
Mark Allen Rhodes
Mark Allen Rhodes, 57, of New Concord, died at 4:03 a.m. Friday, June 12, at his residence.
He was born March 13, 1963, to Nancy Louise Schaffer Rhodes, who preceded him in death.
Mr. Rhodes is survived by his wife, Ronda Mize Rhodes; a daughter, Jill Wiggins of Mayfield; sons, Andrew Mize of Murray, Levi Langston of Murray and Levi Rhodes of Benton; sisters, Veronica Schaffer of Buchanan, Tennessee, and Georgana Clemons of New Concord; brothers, Stephen Rhodes of New Concord and John Rhodes of McKenzie, Tennessee; and 10 grandchildren.
The funeral service will be at 11 a.m. Wednesday, June 17, 2020, at Blalock-Coleman & York Funeral Home with burial to follow in McCuiston Cemetery. Visitation will be after 9 a.m. Wednesday, June 17, 2020, at the funeral home.
Marlin Thomas Brown Jr.
Marlin Thomas Brown Jr., 60, of Murray, Kentucky, died at 7:10 p.m. Friday, June 12, 2020, at his residence.
L.J. Hendon
L.J. Hendon, 86, of Murray, Kentucky, died Monday, June 15, 2020, at Lakeway Nursing Home in Benton, Kentucky.
