Dr. Salvatore ‘Sal’ Michael Matarazzo
Dr. Salvatore “Sal” Michael Matarazzo, 98, of Murray, Kentucky, died Monday, June 14, 2021, at the Murray-Calloway County Hospital in Murray.
He was born April 21, 1923, in Smithfield, Rhode Island, to Salvatore Matarazzo and Carmela Lolicata Matarazzo.
He retired as a professor in the College of Education, Administration and Supervision at Murray State University. While at Murray State University, he served a term as the Faculty Representative on the Board of Regents. He was a World War II U.S. Army veteran, and a member of First Presbyterian Church.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Frances Duff Hamilton Matarazzo; one sister, Josephine Conte; and two brothers, Sandy and Paul Matarazzo, all of Rhode Island.
Dr. Matarazzo is survived by two daughters, Mary Duff Bryant and husband William of Louisville and Sally Clay Hopkins and husband Warren of Murray; four grandchildren, Matthew William Bryant and wife Sienna of Nebraska, Amelia Ruth Bryant Shakocius and husband Steven of Maryland, Robert Keith Hopkins and wife Brandy of Massachusetts, and Daniel James Hopkins and wife Abby of Tennessee; two great-grandchildren, Fiona Frances Bryant and Porter Matthew Bryant; and several nieces and nephews.
There will be a private family graveside service. A memorial service will be held at a later date.
Expressions of sympathy may be made to the Salvatore and Frances Matarazzo Scholarship Fund, Murray State University, Office of Development, 200 Heritage Hall, Murray, KY 42071, or the First Presbyterian Church, 1601 Main St., Murray, KY 42071.
Robin Miller
Robin Miller, 60, of Murray, Kentucky, died Monday, June 14, 2021, in Murray.
She was born July 6, 1960, in Ellenville, New York, to Robert S. Miller and Jane Little Miller, who preceded her in death.
Ms. Miller is survived by one daughter, Ashley J. Young and husband Josh of Murray; one sister, Nancy A. Miller Bellows and husband David of New Hampshire; one brother, Robert “Douglas” Miller and wife Dianne of Florida; three grandchildren, Tenley P. Young, Emersyn J. Young and Ledger R. Young, all of Murray; one nephew, Jordan Cooper and family of Florida; and one niece, Susan Miller and family of Kentucky.
There will be no public service or visitation.
Expressions of sympathy may be made to the Anna Mae Owen Residential Hospice House, 803 Poplar St., Murray, KY 42071.
Jenny Mattson
Jenny Mattson, 36, of Murray, Kentucky, died Saturday, June 12, 2021, at her home.
She was born Jan. 20, 1985, in Murray.
She worked as an assistant manager at Cash Advance, and was a member of Glendale Road Church of Christ.
She was preceded in death by her mother, Dinah Rogers Mattson.
Ms. Mattson is survived by her special friend, Leslie Franklin and husband Terry of Hazel; and her adopted nieces and nephews, Olivia, Tee and Joshua.
A memorial service will be at 11 a.m. Friday, June 18, 2021, at the J.H. Churchill Funeral Home & Cremation Services with John Dale and Tyler Bohannon officiating. Visitation will be from 10-11 a.m. Friday, June 18, 2021, at the funeral home.
Expressions of sympathy may be made to the Angels Attic Thrift Shop, 972 Chestnut St., Murray, KY 42071.
Harold E. Finn
Harold E. Finn, 81, of Murray, Kentucky, died Monday, March 15, 2021, at the Anna Mae Owen Residential Hospice House in Murray.
He was born Aug. 10, 1939, in Springfield, Illinois, to James Hershel Finn and Agnes Reid Finn, who preceded him in death.
He was a member of Murray First United Methodist Church where he was active in the Outreach Sunday school class and Sunday Night Fellowship Bible Study. He also served as director of the Prime Timers (adult mnistry) and led many mission trips. He was a graduate of Western Illinois University and University of Illinois and had a lengthy career as an educator/administrator in the field of industrial education at both the high school and college levels. He had a great love for the St. Louis Cardinals, and was a mentor to many young people through Boy Scouts, coaching and other youth organizations.
Mr. Finn is survived by his spouse of 56 years, Carol Breitwiser Finn; two daughters, Kristy (Rob) Flanagan of Olney, Illinois, and Kari (Rick) Dickinson of St. Louis, Missouri; one son, Kevin Finn of Nashville, Tennessee; six grandchildren, Hailey, Kaitlyn and Braden Flanagan, Reid and Olivia Dickinson, and Sawyer Finn; two sisters, Ruth Ann Mavis of New Berlin, Illinois, and Jackie (Marvin) Taft of Springfield, Illinois; one brother, James (Debra) Finn of New Berlin; and many nieces and nephews.
His proudest accomplishments were his children and grandchildren and he found great joy in watching them do what they love.
A memorial service will be at 1 p.m. Saturday, June 19, 2021, at First United Methodist Church with Jeff Rudy and Jim Stahler officiating. Entombment will follow in Murray, Memorial Gardens. Visitation will be from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, June 19, 2021, at the church.
Expressions of sympathy may be made to the First United Methodist Church, H.E.L.P Ministry or Appalachian Missions, 503 Maple St., Murray, KY 42071 or Anna Mae Owen Residential Hospice House, 803 Poplar St., Murray, KY 42071.
Joe Max Raspberry
Joe Max Raspberry, 90, of Murray, Kentucky, died Monday, June 14, 2021, at his home.
He was born Aug. 20, 1930, in Calloway County, Kentucky, to Hubert Raspberry and Gladys Hendricks Raspberry.
He was the owner and operator of the Wild Raspberry Gift Shop in Murray. He was a U.S. Army veteran of the Korean Conflict, and was a member of Glendale Road Church of Christ.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Bonnie Sue Raspberry, who died May 28, 2021; two sisters; and six brothers.
Mr. Raspberry is survived by several nieces and nephews.
The funeral service will be at 1 p.m. Thursday, June 17, 2021, at the J.H. Churchill Funeral Home & Cremation Services with John Dale officiating. Burial will follow in Murray City Cemetery. Visitation will be from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Thursday, June 17, 2021, at the funeral home.
Expressions of sympathy may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105-9959, or Glendale Road Church of Christ, 1101 Glendale Rd., Murray, KY 42071.
Donna Slater
Donna Slater, 63, of Murray, Kentucky, died Tuesday, June 15, 2021, at the Ray and Kay Eckstein Hospice Care Center at Mercy Health in Paducah, Kentucky.
Arrangements are incomplete at the J.H. Churchill Funeral Home & Cremation Services.