Linda Mardale Bridges Heithus
Linda Mardale Bridges Heithus, 75 of Murray, Kentucky, died Tuesday, June 14, 2022, at the Anna Mae Owen Residential Hospice House in Murray.
She was born June 7, 1947, in Heath, Arkansas, to Dot Herman Bridges and Lillie Mae Nelson Bridges.
She was a retired delivery driver, an active member of the Murray-Calloway County Senior Citizens Center, and a member of Immanuel Lutheran Church.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Loren Dean Heithus, and a son, James Curtis.
Linda is survived by a son, Anthony Curtis (Erika) of Murray; a daughter, Denise (Brian) Troy of Rockford, Illinois; grandchildren, Jonathan (Liz) Curtis, Thaddeus (Ciara Baker) Troy, Stephanie Witt, Anthony Curtis and Trevor Curtis; three great-grandsons; and eight great-granddaughters.
The funeral service will be at 11 a.m. Friday, June 17, 2022, at Blalock-Coleman Funeral Home with Jim Dunn officiating. Burial will follow in Murray City Cemetery. Visitation will be from 10 a.m. until the service hour Friday, June 17, 2022, at the funeral home.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Anna Mae Owen Residential Hospice House, c/o The Foundation at Murray-Calloway County Hospital, 803 Poplar St., Murray, KY 42071.
Online condolences may be left at www.blalockcolemanfuneralhome.com.
Blalock-Coleman Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Tracy Faye Gallimore
Tracy Faye Gallimore, 59, of Almo, Kentucky, died Sunday, May 29, 2022, at the Murray-Calloway County Hospital in Murray, Kentucky.
She was self-employed, and a member of Glendale Road Church of Christ. She enjoyed gardening, being outdoors, flowers, and being in the water.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Robert Samuel Gallimore and Shirley Diane Erwin; and five siblings, Laurie Gallimore, Tammy Gallimore, Dennis Gallimore, Bobby Gallimore and Terry Gallimore.
Ms. Gallimore is survived by two daughters, Ashley Morris of Murray and Tisha (Josh) Riley of Draffenville; her fiancé, Allen Stone; two siblings, Cindy (Phil) Leggo and Steve Blair, both of Nashville, Tennessee; six grandchildren, Kobe Hughes, Trinity Morris, Maeleigh Wells, Ridge Riley, Hunter Riley and Lake Riley; two nieces, Tera Stutesman and Jenny Hinton; and two nephews, Troy Lewis and Josh Harcourt.
A memorial service will be at 6:30 p.m. Saturday, June 18, 2022, at the Lakeview Building at Kenlake State Park in Aurora, Kentucky.
Online condolences may be left at www.lindseyfuneral.com.
Lindsey Funeral Home of Paducah is in charge of arrangements.
David Clinton Barrow
David Clinton Barrow, 68, of Murray, Kentucky died Sunday, June 12, 2022, at the Murray-Calloway County Hospital in Murray.
He was born May 3, 1954, in Murray to Clinton Barrow and Edna Mathis Barrow.
He retired from Kenlake Foods, and was a member of Glendale Road Church of Christ.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by two brothers, Dale Barrow and Danny Barrow.
Mr. Barrow is survived by his wife, Brenda Wyatt Barrow of Murray, whom he married on Sept. 27, 1991; three sons, Landon Barrow and wife Kacee of Murray, Seth Barrow and wife Jenna of Fort Leavenworth, Kansas, and Grant Barrow of Clarksville, Tennessee; three stepdaughters, Sandi Kemp, Jennifer Collins and Ashley Ward, all of Murray; one brother, Flenoy Barrow and wife Loretta of Murray; two sisters-in-law, Dorothy Barrow and Zandra Barrow, both of Murray; seven grandchildren, Brylee, Layla, Adalynn, Savannah, Kendall, Vivian and Stella; and two step grandchildren, Taylor and Sydney.
The funeral service will be at 1 p.m. Friday, June 17, 2022, at the J.H. Churchill Funeral Home & Cremation Services with John Dale officiating. Entombment will follow in Murray City Cemetery. Visitation will be from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Friday, June 17, 2022, at the J.H. Churchill Funeral Home & Cremation Services.
Expressions of sympathy may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105-9959.
Online condolences may be left at www.thejhchurchillfuneralhome.com.
The J.H. Churchill Funeral Home & Cremation Services is in charge of arrangements.
Virginia M. Doyle
Mrs. Virginia M. Doyle, 89, of Murray, passed away on Monday, June 13, 2022 at Baptist Health in Paducah.
Mrs. Doyle was born on November 19, 1932 in Monticello, Kentucky to the late Marshall Ragan and Etta Hicks Ragan. She faithfully served the Lord for 55 years during which she and her husband started three churches and founded the Hoosier Hills Baptist Camp in Versailles, Indiana. In the years since Reverend Doyle passed, Mrs. Doyle faithfully served at Eastwood Baptist Church.
She is preceded in death by her husband, Reverend Clarence Doyle, a son Jonathan Lee Doyle, a brother, Wallace Ragan; sisters, Katherine Ferguson, Lena Panyard, Dolphine Starky, Ann Sanders and Margie Reitz.
She is survived by three daughters, Terri Daniel of Fort Myers, Florida, Peggy Craig and husband, Darrell of Murray, Patty Albert and husband, Kevin of Blacksburg, VIrginia; two sisters, Grace Recher of Lebanon, Indiana, Nancy Smith of Cartersville, Georgia; grandchildren, Amanda McCune, Jennifer Headley, Heather Howdyshell, Christina West, Jonathan Craig, David Craig, Hannah Hutslar, Heidi Boles, Ryan Albert and 17 great grandchildren.
The funeral service honoring the life of Mrs. Virginia Doyle is set for 3 PM on Thursday, June 16, 2022 at Eastwood Baptist Church. Brother Andy Harrell will officiate. Graveside services are set for 2 PM on Friday, June 17, 2022 at Mount Tabor Cemetery in Fayette, Indiana.
Her family welcomes visitors from 1 PM until 3 PM on Thursday, June 16, 2022 at Eastwood Baptist Church.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of contributions to Hoosier Hill Baptist Camp, 2499 South County Rd. 675 E. Dillsboro, IN 47018.
Please join family and friends in honoring the life of Mrs. Virginia Doyle by visiting www.imesfh.com and posting your tributes and memories.
Imes Funeral Home & Crematory, downtown Murray, is in charge of arrangements and provided editorial content in its entirety for this obituary.
w pic
Virginia Lee Bell
Mrs. Virginia Lee Bell, 86, of Murray, passed away on Sunday, June 12, 2022 at The Farms at Puryear, Tennessee.
Mrs. Bell was born on May 2, 1936 in Denver, CO to the late Ernest and Lela Vickers Martin. She enjoyed teaching Sunday School and singing hymns. She loved traveling, sewing and visiting with her family. Virginia was a member of the Assemblies of God Church, and the Calvary Gospel Church in Goodland, KS.
She married on September 17, 1969, to Marvin Bell, who preceded her in death.
Those she lovingly leaves behind include one son, Samuel Bell, Sr., of Murray; one step son David Bell; seven grandchildren, Katrina (Ruben Contreras) Bell of Modesto, CA, Danielle (Jesse) Tompkins of Murray, Samuel Bell, Jr. of Murray, James (Nicole) Zimmerman III of Flagstaff, AZ, Michael Lee (Dawn) Zimmerman of Safford, AZ, Dallas Bell of Fort Collins, CO, Devin (April) Bell of Greeley, CO and 15 great grandchildren.
Along with her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by one son, James "Jim" Zimmerman, Jr.; one step son, Terry Bell; and one brother, Kenneth Martin.
A private family service will be held and burial will take place at Memorial Gardens in Greeley, CO, at a later date.
Please join family and friends in honoring the life of Mrs. Virginia Lee Bell by visiting www.imesfh.com and posting your tributes and memories.
Imes Funeral Home & Crematory, downtown Murray, is in charge of arrangements and provided editorial content in its entirety for this obituary.
w pic
Lawrence Strickland
Lawrence Strickland, 73, husband of Barbara Strickland of Hazel, Kentucky, died Saturday June 11, 2022, at the Murray-Calloway Hospital.
His funeral service will be at 11 a.m. Thursday, June 16, 2022, at McEvoy Funeral Home in Paris, Tennessee, with Tom Clendenen officiating. Burial will follow in Greenwood Cemetery.
McEvoy Funeral Home of Paris, Tennessee, is in charge of arrangements.
Harold Penner
Harold Penner, 85, of Murray, Kentucky, died Tuesday, June 14, 2022, at the Murray-Calloway County Hospital.
Arrangements are incomplete at the J.H. Churchill Funeral Home & Cremation Services.
FUNERAL NOTICE
The J.H. Churchill Funeral Home & Cremation Services
Lorenzo Watson
A memorial service is at 6 p.m. Thursday, June 16, 2022, at Brooks Chapel United Methodist Church.
—————————
Imes Funeral Home & Crematory, downtown Murray
Virginia M. Doyle
The funeral service is at 3 p.m. Thursday, June 16, 2022, at Eastwood Baptist Church. Graveside services are at 2 p.m. Friday, June 17, 2022, at Mount Tabor Cemetery in Fayette, Indiana.
—————————
McEvoy Funeral Home, Paris, Tennessee
Lawrence Strickland
The funeral service is at 11 a.m. Thursday, June 16, 2022, at the funeral home. Burial will follow in Greenwood Cemetery.
—————————
Tammie Calhoun Fleming
A graveside service is at 11 a.m. Thursday, June 16, 2022, at Pine Rest Cemetery, Foley, Alabama.