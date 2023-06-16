Roger Miller Sr.
Mr. Roger Miller, Sr. of Murray, KY passed away peacefully on Thursday, May 18, 2023 at Anna Mae Owen Residential Hospice House.
Roger was born on September 26, 1934, in Paterson, NJ, and grew up and lived in Kinnelon, NJ until the 1980s.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Waltraud Miller in addition to his parents.
He is survived by his children Cheryl Woodward, Roger Miller Jr., Tawn Simons, Michelle McCart, and Monica Daniels, and many grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Roger worked as a mechanic in his own shop in NJ and was the head of all grounds and maintenance for the public schools in Kinnelon, NJ before moving to West Virginia where he and Waltraud owned and managed a large cattle and hay farm. After a couple of decades of farming, he and Waltraud moved to Murray, KY to retire. Throughout his life in Murray, Roger pursued his passion for music and restoring classic cars. He shared his love for music and cars with many and encouraged and supported his children and grandchildren in their interest to pursue the same.
A memorial service followed by a reception will be held Friday, June 23, 2023, at 11 am at Murray First United Methodist Church Hale Chapel.
To honor Roger’s love for music, in lieu of flowers, please consider a donation in his memory to the Murray State Racer Instrumental Music Academy (RIMA). This is a music summer camp for high-school-aged children with a passion for music. All donations will be used to set up a scholarship fund for campers who have financial barriers and want to attend the RIMA camp next summer (2024). Additional information about RIMA can be found on the Murray State website. Donation checks should be made out to Murray State University with “RIMA/Roger Miller Sr. Memorial” in the memo line and either dropped off at the memorial service or mailed to Rose Krzton-Presson, Community Outreach, 210 IT, Murray State University, Murray, KY 42071.
Online condolences may be left at www.imesfh.com.
Imes Funeral Home & Crematory, downtown Murray, is in charge of arrangements and provided editorial content in its entirety for this obituary.