L.J. Hendon
L. J. Hendon, 86, of Murray, Kentucky, died Monday, June 15, 2020, at Lakeway Nursing Home in Benton, Kentucky.
He was born April 1, 1934, in Trigg County, Kentucky, to Henry L. and Myrtle A. Futrell Hendon.
He was a retired refrigerator repair man and was a member of Locust Grove Baptist Church. He was a U.S. Navy veteran of the Korean War.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by one brother, and two sisters, Henry Etta Compton and Margaret Kirkland.
L.J. is survived by his wife, Renaye L. Hendon of Murray; three daughters, Karen Strode and husband Richard of Owensboro, Vanessa Harrison of Murray and Valarie Pittman and husband Harold of Murray; a stepson, Jonathan Lynn of Murray; eight grandchildren, Jason Strode and wife Amy of Owensboro, Dr. Matthew Strode and wife Katy of Pinehurst, North Carolina, Haley Strode Kirby and husband Quenten of Los Angeles, California, Stephanie Whitson of Murray, David Mott and wife Amanda of Murray, Adam Mott and wife Kristina of Bailey, Colorado, Bailey Boyd and significant other Grant Allen of New York City, New York, and Cameron Pittman of Richmond and fiancé Mary Lou Loxley of Lexington; 10 great-grandchildren, William Strode, Madeline Strode, Benjamin Strode, Jack Strode, Rowland Strode, Andrew Whitson, Emma Whitson, Clara Whitson, Gregory Mott and River Mott; and a special friend, Tony Ray of Murray.
A memorial service will be at 2:00 p.m. Thursday, June 18, 2020, at the J.H. Churchill Funeral Home & Cremation Services with Kerry Lambert officiating. Visitation will be from noon to 2 p.m. Thursday, June 18, 2020, at the funeral home.
Expressions of sympathy may be made to the Kentucky Conservation Committee, P.O. Box 1152, Frankfort, KY 40602.
Online condolences may be left at www.thejhchurchillfuneralhome.com.
The J.H. Churchill Funeral Home & Cremation Services is in charge of arrangements.
Robert Melugin
Robert Melugin, “Daddy Bob,” to all who knew and loved him, passed from this life Thursday, June 11, 2020, at his home on Lake Texoma, Oklahoma.
He was born Jan. 30, 1922, in Murray, Kentucky, to Hugh Melugin and Jewell Gingles Melugin.
He was a man of many accomplishments and most importantly a faithful Christian, and a great example to his family. He attended Murray State University where he received an associate degree. He joined the U.S. Army and enlisted in the Signal Corp in 1942, serving in the Pacific Theater. He married Helen Elliott on March 16, 1944, in New Jersey, and she preceded him in death on March 20, 1983. He co-owned Frazee, Melugin, and Holton Insurance agency in Murray, from which he retired after 30 years. In 2004, he moved to Kingston, Lake Texoma area where he lived the rest of his life.
He was member of the University Church of Christ where he served as a deacon and was a current member of the Madill Church of Christ. He was also a member of the American Legion Drum and Bugle Corps. He enjoyed fly fishing, gardening, traveling and spending time with his family. He was a kind and generous man, and especially generous to his family.
He was preceded in death by his parents; his wife; one brother; and one grandson, John Nikolas Kelly.
He is survived by his daughter, Mary Ann Kelly and husband John of Kingston, Oklahoma; his grandchildren, Kristi Wade and husband David of Kingston and Elayna Kelly Duncan and husband Tim of Dickson, Oklahoma; and 10 great-grandchildren.
Private services will be held at a later date in Kentucky.
Online condolences may be left at wattsfuneralhome.com.
Watts Funeral Home of Madill, Oklahoma, is in charge of arrangements.