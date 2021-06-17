William ‘Tommy’ Reed, Sr.
William "Tommy" Reed, Sr., 80, Murray, Kentucky, died Tuesday, June 15, 2021, at the Murray-Calloway County Hospital.
He was born in Hickory, Kentucky, June 13, 1941, to Robert and Mary Elizabeth Gilbert Reed. He was a member of Jenny Ridge Pentecostal Church.
He is survived by a son, William Reed, Jr. (Nicki) of Murray; two sisters, Ava Lou Burkeen (Gary) of Dexter, Lori Gene Stewart (Bobby) of Murray; and three grandchildren, Shawn Thomas Reed, William Shane Reed and Ruby Elizabeth Kay Reed.
A graveside service will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, June 19, 2021, at Mt. Zion Cemetery, with Anna Pinnegar officiating. Pallbearers include William Reed, Jr., Shawn Reed, Harvey Grandstaff, Quentin Grandstaff, John English and Steven Kraft.
Visitation will be from 9-10:30 a.m. Saturday, June 19, 2021, at Imes Funeral Home, downtown Murray.
Imes Funeral Home & Crematory, downtown Murray, is in charge of arrangements.
Wilda ‘Jane’ Russell Alley
Wilda “Jane” Russell Alley, 84, of Clarksville, Tennessee, went home to be with her Lord Jesus Christ on Monday, June 14, 2021, following an extended illness.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Matthew Russell and Mary Magdalene Stewart Russell of Hazel; brothers James Matthew Russell, Jr., J.C. Russell and Edward Russell; and sister Brenna Mae Russell.
She is survived by her husband of 63 years, Donald Clifton Alley; daughter Kim Alley Burke and son-in-law Joe Burke of Nashville, Tennessee; son Donald Clifton Alley, Jr. and daughter-in-law Amy Wood Alley of Clarksville; grandchildren Rebekah Burke, Luke Burke, David Greider, Shane Greider, Tony Greider and Hannah Greider; along with seven nieces, three nephews and other treasured relatives and friends.
Mrs. Alley was born in Cherry Corner, Kentucky, where she and her parents were active members of the First Baptist Church of Hazel. She attended Hazel High School and Murray State University prior to her past work as secretary to the president of Ryan Milk Company in Murray.
Mrs. Alley knew the losses of life at an early age. Her life was almost cut short as an infant when she was rescued from a house fire by her grandmother. The fire resulted in the loss of her family home and possessions at the time of the Great Depression. This loss and that of the early death of her father in her formative years along with the values taught to her by her family led to an early appreciation for life’s gifts and a sensitivity to those who suffer loss.
Mrs. Alley’s life centered on creating a welcoming home and a love for her family, her friends, her garden, and small animals. She enjoyed spending time with her family, sewing and crafts, cooking, reading, singing, delighting in watching small children, picnics, and gatherings with family and friends. One of her many gifts was the ability to hand feed stray hummingbirds back to freedom. She reminded those who listened to make good choices and take time for the little gifts of life before they were missed.
A Celebration of Life Service will be held at 5:30 p.m. Thursday, June 17, 2021, at the Chapel of Neal-Tarpley-Parchman Funeral Home in Clarksville. Visitation will be from 3 p.m. until the time of the service Thursday at the funeral home. Committal Service will be held at 10 a.m. Friday, June 18, 2021, at Kentucky Veterans Cemetery West, in Hopkinsville.
In lieu of flowers, her family requests memorial contributions be made to The Christian Appalachian Project at donate.christianapp.org.
Dr. Salvatore ‘Sal’ Michael Matarazzo
Dr. Salvatore “Sal” Michael Matarazzo, 98, of Murray, Kentucky, died Monday, June 14, 2021, at the Murray-Calloway County Hospital in Murray.
He was born April 21, 1923, in Smithfield, Rhode Island, to Salvatore Matarazzo and Carmela Lolicata Matarazzo.
He retired as a professor in the College of Education, Administration and Supervision at Murray State University. While at Murray State University, he served a term as the Faculty Representative on the Board of Regents. He was a World War II U.S. Army veteran, and a member of First Presbyterian Church.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Frances Duff Hamilton Matarazzo; one sister, Josephine Conte; and two brothers, Sandy and Paul Matarazzo, all of Rhode Island.
Dr. Matarazzo is survived by two daughters, Mary Duff Bryant and husband William of Louisville and Sally Clay Hopkins and husband Warren of Murray; four grandchildren, Matthew William Bryant and wife Sienna of Nebraska, Amelia Ruth Bryant Shakocius and husband Steven of Maryland, Robert Keith Hopkins and wife Brandy of Massachusetts, and Daniel James Hopkins and wife Abby of Tennessee; two great-grandchildren, Fiona Frances Bryant and Porter Matthew Bryant; and several nieces and nephews.
There will be a private family graveside service. A memorial service will be held at a later date.
Expressions of sympathy may be made to the Salvatore and Frances Matarazzo Scholarship Fund, Murray State University, Office of Development, 200 Heritage Hall, Murray, KY 42071, or the First Presbyterian Church, 1601 Main St., Murray, KY 42071. Online condolences may be left at www.thejhchurchillfuneralhome.com.
The J.H. Churchill Funeral Home & Cremation Services is in charge of arrangements.
Robin Miller
Robin Miller, 60, of Murray, Kentucky, died Monday, June 14, 2021, in Murray.
She was born July 6, 1960, in Ellenville, New York, to Robert S. Miller and Jane Little Miller, who preceded her in death.
Ms. Miller is survived by one daughter, Ashley J. Young and husband Josh of Murray; one sister, Nancy A. Miller Bellows and husband David of New Hampshire; one brother, Robert “Douglas” Miller and wife Dianne of Florida; three grandchildren, Tenley P. Young, Emersyn J. Young and Ledger R. Young, all of Murray; one nephew, Jordan Cooper and family of Florida; and one niece, Susan Miller and family of Kentucky.
There will be no public service or visitation.
Expressions of sympathy may be made to the Anna Mae Owen Residential Hospice House, 803 Poplar St., Murray, KY 42071.
Online condolences may be left at www.thejhchurchillfuneralhome.com.
The J.H. Churchill Funeral Home & Cremation Services is in charge of arrangements.
Jenny Mattson
Jenny Mattson, 36, of Murray, Kentucky, died Saturday, June 12, 2021, at her home.
She was born Jan. 20, 1985, in Murray.
She worked as an assistant manager at Cash Advance, and was a member of Glendale Road Church of Christ.
She was preceded in death by her mother, Dinah Rogers Mattson.
Ms. Mattson is survived by her special friend, Leslie Franklin and husband Terry of Hazel; and her adopted nieces and nephews, Olivia, Tee and Joshua.
A memorial service will be at 11 a.m. Friday, June 18, 2021, at the J.H. Churchill Funeral Home & Cremation Services with John Dale and Tyler Bohannon officiating. Visitation will be from 10-11 a.m. Friday, June 18, 2021, at the funeral home.
Expressions of sympathy may be made to the Angels Attic Thrift Shop, 972 Chestnut St., Murray, KY 42071.
Online condolences may be left at www.thejchurchillfuneralhome.om.
The J.H. Churchill Funeral Home & Cremation Services is in charge of arrangements.
Harold E. Finn
Harold E. Finn, 81, of Murray, Kentucky, died Monday, March 15, 2021, at the Anna Mae Owen Residential Hospice House in Murray.
He was born Aug. 10, 1939, in Springfield, Illinois, to James Hershel Finn and Agnes Reid Finn, who preceded him in death.
He was a member of Murray First United Methodist Church where he was active in the Outreach Sunday school class and Sunday Night Fellowship Bible Study. He also served as director of the Prime Timers (adult ministry) and led many mission trips. He was a graduate of Western Illinois University and University of Illinois and had a lengthy career as an educator/administrator in the field of industrial education at both the high school and college levels. He had a great love for the St. Louis Cardinals, and was a mentor to many young people through Boy Scouts, coaching and other youth organizations.
Mr. Finn is survived by his spouse of 56 years, Carol Breitwiser Finn; two daughters, Kristy (Rob) Flanagan of Olney, Illinois, and Kari (Rick) Dickinson of St. Louis, Missouri; one son, Kevin Finn of Nashville, Tennessee; six grandchildren, Hailey, Kaitlyn and Braden Flanagan, Reid and Olivia Dickinson, and Sawyer Finn; two sisters, Ruth Ann Mavis of New Berlin, Illinois, and Jackie (Marvin) Taft of Springfield, Illinois; one brother, James (Debra) Finn of New Berlin; and many nieces and nephews.
His proudest accomplishments were his children and grandchildren and he found great joy in watching them do what they love.
A memorial service will be at 1 p.m. Saturday, June 19, 2021, at First United Methodist Church with Jeff Rudy and Jim Stahler officiating. Entombment will follow in Murray, Memorial Gardens. Visitation will be from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, June 19, 2021, at the church.
Expressions of sympathy may be made to the First United Methodist Church, H.E.L.P Ministry or Appalachian Missions, 503 Maple St., Murray, KY 42071 or Anna Mae Owen Residential Hospice House, 803 Poplar St., Murray, KY 42071.
Online condolences may be left at www.thejhchurchillfuneralhome.com.
The J.H. Churchill Funeral Home & Cremation Services is in charge of arrangements.
FUNERAL NOTICE
The J.H. Churchill Funeral Home & Cremation Services
Joe Max Raspberry
The funeral service is at 1 p.m. Thursday, June 17, 2021, at the funeral home. Burial will follow in Murray City Cemetery.