Harold Penner
Harold Penner, 85, of Murray, Kentucky, died Tuesday, June 14, 2022, at the Murray-Calloway County Hospital.
He was born Dec. 15, 1936, in Rosenort, Manitoba Canada, to Edward and Helena Goossen Penner.
He was the ninth child in a family of 15. He was a farmer and carpenter. He always enjoyed disaster relief projects. He instilled in his family the love of travel and adventure. He was a member of the Harmony Mennonite Church. Dad had a quiet solid faith. The verse, “For other foundation can no man lay than that is laid, which is Jesus Christ,” was real to him.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by an infant daughter, Joan Denise; father-in-law and mother-in-law, Lewis and Cora Mears; a granddaughter, Kayla Ruth Warkentin; and six sisters, and one brother.
Mr. Penner is survived by his wife, Ruth Mears Penner of Murray, who he met while traveling in Mexico and married on July 29, 1960, in Ithaca, Michigan; his children, Karen Penner and special friend, Fernando of Sarasota, Florida, Deanne Warkentin and husband Richard of Murray, Kevin Penner and wife Shannon of Murray, Mark Penner and wife Mendi of Murray and Michele Dyck and husband Peter of Arcadia, Florida; 15 grandchildren, Marissa, Jerin and Jenica Warkentin, Kaylee Penner, Kara Koehn, Keisha Ensz, Travis Penner, Kiana Friesen, Jace, Jami and Kamryn Penner, Jadin Dyck, Kyler Dyck, Savanna Schafer and Rylan Dyck; two great-grandchildren, Hannah Friesen and Spencer Dyck; and five sisters and two brothers.
The funeral service will be at 10:30 a.m. Sunday, June 19, 2022, at the Harmony Mennonite Church. Burial will follow in the Harmony Mennonite Church Cemetery. Visitation will be from 6-8 p.m. Saturday, June 18, 2022, at the church.
Linda Mardale Bridges Heithus
Linda Mardale Bridges Heithus, 75 of Murray, Kentucky, died Tuesday, June 14, 2022, at the Anna Mae Owen Residential Hospice House in Murray.
She was born June 7, 1947, in Heath, Arkansas, to Dot Herman Bridges and Lillie Mae Nelson Bridges.
She was a retired delivery driver, an active member of the Murray-Calloway County Senior Citizens Center, and a member of Immanuel Lutheran Church.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Loren Dean Heithus, and a son, James Curtis.
Linda is survived by a son, Anthony Curtis (Erika) of Murray; a daughter, Denise (Brian) Troy of Rockford, Illinois; grandchildren, Jonathan (Liz) Curtis, Thaddeus (Ciara Baker) Troy, Stephanie Witt, Anthony Curtis and Trevor Curtis; three great-grandsons; and eight great-granddaughters.
The funeral service will be at 11 a.m. Friday, June 17, 2022, at Blalock-Coleman Funeral Home with Jim Dunn officiating. Burial will follow in Murray City Cemetery. Visitation will be from 10 a.m. until the service hour Friday, June 17, 2022, at the funeral home.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Anna Mae Owen Residential Hospice House, c/o The Foundation at Murray-Calloway County Hospital, 803 Poplar St., Murray, KY 42071.
