Joan Guthrie Bennett
Joan Guthrie Bennett, 87, of Murray Kentucky, died Tuesday, June 16, 2020, at her home.
She was born Nov. 13, 1932, near what was Edge Hill School.
She graduated from Cottage Grove High School where she had many friends and enjoyed class reunions as long as she lived. She was a member of Burnetts Chapel Methodist Church and had fond memories of Story’s Chapel.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Charles Bennett, whom she married Nov. 4, 1951; her parents, Chesley and Jewel Cook Guthrie; and a sister, Martha Harue Trousdale.
Mrs. Bennett is survived by children, Mike Bennett and wife Judy of near Mayfield, Deborah Chavis and husband Tom and Patty Edwards and husband Brad, all of Murray; one grandchild, Logan Chavis of Murray; a loving niece, Janice Dublin of Florida and nephew, Rex Trousdale of Chicago
The funeral service will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, June 20, 2020, at the J.H. Churchill Funeral Home & Cremation Services with Steve Howe officiating. Burial will follow in Burnetts Chapel Cemetery. Visitation will be from 9-11 a.m. Saturday, June 20, 2020, at the funeral home.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Burnetts Chapel Cemetery Fund, c/o Bobby Galloway, 217 Eagle Road, Sedalia, KY 42079, or the Story's Chapel Cemetery Fund, ℅ Michael Keel, 3487 Edgehill Trail, Hazel, KY 42049.
Dr. William Joseph Grasty
Dr. William Joseph Grasty, 86, of Murfreesboro, Tennessee, died Monday June 15, 2020.
He was a native of Indian Mound, Tennessee. He was a member of First United Methodist Church in Murfreesboro and was a veteran of the U.S. Army. He was a graduate of Austin Peay State University where he received his bachelor's and master's degrees. He received his PhD from the University of Florida. He taught accounting at the University of Florida, Murray State University and Virginia Tech. He was a Professor Emeritus and former chairman of accounting at MTSU.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Rufus Lewis Grasty and Mary Elizabeth Blane Grasty; his wife, Sarah Elizabeth Kennedy Grasty; and a brother, Lewis Blane Grasty. Dr. Grasty is survived by his children, William Grasty Jr. and wife Betty of Carrollton, Texas, Sally Kesterson and husband Tommy of Paris, Tennessee, Christopher Grasty and wife Kim of Murray, Mary Thompson and husband Jeff of Symsonia, Kennedy Holloway and wife Amanda, Paxton Holloway and wife Amanda, Garrett Holloway and wife Ashley and Nelson Holloway, all of Murfreesboro; his grandchildren, Nicolas and Zachary Grasty of Texas, Lauren Wilkins and husband John of McKenzie, Jordan Doggett and husband Josh of Kentucky, Taylor Thompson and Riley Thompson of Kentucky, John Thomas Holloway, Haden and Oliva Barkley, Knox and Elijah Holloway and Davis Holloway; great-grandchildren, Claire, Hadley, Millie Jane, Albany Grace, Tytan, Luke and Piper; his former wife, Shirley Halliday Grasty of Kentucky; and a sister, Cynthia Crane of Georgia
The funeral service will be at 2 p.m. Sunday, June 21, 2020, at Evergreen Cemetery. Visitation will be from 4-7 p.m. Saturday, June 20, 2020, at Woodfin Memorial Chapel in Murfreesboro.
Dr. Harold Edwin Eversmeyer
Dr. Harold Edwin Eversmeyer, 92, died April 3, 2020 in Nashville, Tennessee.
He was born July 7, 1927, in Randolph, Kansas, to Gideon and Susie Kintigh Eversmeyer.
Harold taught in the biology department at Murray State University for 31 years. In addition to teaching undergraduate and graduate classes, he taught field biology for three summers to Elderhostel students, coordinated the 1983 spring wildflower program at Reelfoot Lake State Park, and helped set up nature education in Land Between the Lakes and Barkley Lake State Resort Park. He also prepared a pamphlet on Wildflowers of West Kentucky and Tennessee. During his years at Murray State, he received many local, state and national teaching awards. In 1984, he was named the Outstanding College Teacher of Science by the Kentucky Academy of Science, as well as the 21st recipient of the Distinguished Professor of the Year Award by the MSU Alumni Association. Harold’s profound knowledge and interest in flora, fauna and ornithology made him a favorite for programs and field trips for outdoor learning. His research interests included the study of airborne fungal spores in West Kentucky. He was often referred to as a “teacher’s teacher” for his work advising and guiding students interested in becoming teachers themselves.
Prior to joining Murray State, Harold was a doctoral fellow at Kansas State University in Manhattan Kansas, where he earned a Ph.D. in botany and plant pathology. He also holds a bachelor of science degree in agriculture from Kansas State and taught 5th through 8th grade in Franklin County, Kansas, for several years. His early professional work included that of a 4-H agent for the Kansas Agriculture Extension Service at Olathe and Emporia from 1951 to 1960, with a term in the U.S. Army from 1954 to 1956. He is listed in “American Men of Science," “Who’s Who in American Education (Science)” and “Who’s Who in Frontier Science and Technology." He was a member of Alpha Zeta and Gamma Sigma Delta honor societies, Helminthological, Phytopathological, Nematologists and Sigma Xi scientific societies, and the Kentucky Academy of Science, including serving as chairman of the board of directors from 1978-79.
While at Emporia, Kansas, he became a member of the Kiwanis Club and continued his membership with the Kiwanis Club in Murray. He served in many offices and committees locally, district and division including being lieutenant governor of Kiwanis, Division 15, two times. His proudest accomplishment was 50 years of perfect attendance. In 2013, the decision was made to move to Mt Juliet, Tennessee, to be closer to family.
Harold was described as quiet, intelligent, gentle, compassionate and hard working. The grandchildren were his pride and joy. He was always ready to be involved in family endeavors. The 14 years he spent as a Murray High School Band booster was a favorite. Harold enjoyed reading, wood working, bird watching, photography, gardening, car day trips, family dinners and especially grilling his famous barbecue chicken. Harold and Ruth loved traveling wherever their RV lifestyle could take them. As a family, they toured and camped across the United States including visits to each Canadian Province. As a couple, Harold and Ruth toured all 49 continental states and made several trips to Alaska and Mexico with 17 fun seasons spent as Winter Texans in the lower Rio Grande Valley, where his birding hobby was shared and enjoyed.
He was preceded in death by his parents; twin brother Howard; brothers, Merle, Ray and wife Lois Ann; a sister, Joyce; and a daughter, Elaine Eversmeyer.
Harold is survived by his loving wife of 66 years, Ruth Stinson Eversmeyer, whom he married Oct. 18, 1953, at the Ottawa, Kansas United Presbyterian Church; his son, Clair of Mt Juliet and Kent and wife Maureen of Huntsville Alabama; his daughter, Denise Taylor and husband Douglas of Old Hickory, Tennessee; grandchildren Jesse Eversmeyer of Kansas City Kansas, Kayce Eversmeyer of Mt Juliet, Meagan Eversmeyer of North Hollywood, California, Austin Eversmeyer of Huntsville, and Robert Taylor and David Taylor, both of Old Hickory.
A celebration of life will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, June 20, 2020, at 6455 Old Murfreesboro Road East in Lebanon, Tennessee. Burial will be in Mt. Juliet Memory Gardens.
L.J. Hendon
L. J. Hendon, 86, of Murray, Kentucky, died Monday, June 15, 2020, at Lakeway Nursing Home in Benton, Kentucky.
He was born April 1, 1934, in Trigg County, Kentucky, to Henry L. and Myrtle A. Futrell Hendon.
He was a retired refrigerator repair man and was a member of Locust Grove Baptist Church. He was a U.S. Navy veteran of the Korean War.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by one brother, and two sisters, Henry Etta Compton and Margaret Kirkland.
L.J. is survived by his wife, Renaye L. Hendon of Murray; three daughters, Karen Strode and husband Richard of Owensboro, Vanessa Harrison of Murray and Valarie Pittman and husband Harold of Murray; a stepson, Jonathan Lynn of Murray; eight grandchildren, Jason Strode and wife Amy of Owensboro, Dr. Matthew Strode and wife Katy of Pinehurst, North Carolina, Haley Strode Kirby and husband Quenten of Los Angeles, California, Stephanie Whitson of Murray, David Mott and wife Amanda of Murray, Adam Mott and wife Kristina of Bailey, Colorado, Bailey Boyd and significant other Grant Allen of New York City, New York, and Cameron Pittman of Richmond and fiancé Mary Lou Loxley of Lexington; 10 great-grandchildren, William Strode, Madeline Strode, Benjamin Strode, Jack Strode, Rowland Strode, Andrew Whitson, Emma Whitson, Clara Whitson, Gregory Mott and River Mott; and a special friend, Tony Ray of Murray.
A memorial service will be at 2:00 p.m. Thursday, June 18, 2020, at the J.H. Churchill Funeral Home & Cremation Services with Kerry Lambert officiating. Visitation will be from noon to 2 p.m. Thursday, June 18, 2020, at the funeral home.
Expressions of sympathy may be made to the Kentucky Conservation Committee, P.O. Box 1152, Frankfort, KY 40602.
Vera Jo Ann Bustle
Vera Jo Ann Bustle, 78, of Fulton, Kentucky, died Wednesday, June 17, 2020, at her home.
Arrangements are incomplete at the J.H. Churchill Funeral Home & Cremation Services.
