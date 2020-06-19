Wanda Spindleman
Wanda Spindleman, 77, of Hardin, Kentucky, died Thursday, June 18, 2020, at her residence.
Born Thursday, March 11, 1943, in Calloway County, Kentucky, she was the daughter of Glenn Hopkins and Marjorie Johnson Hopkins, who preceded her in death.
Mrs. Spindleman is survived by her husband, Don Spindleman of Hardin; a son, Mark Spindleman of Hardin; a sister, Barbara Cornwell of Hardin; and a grandson, Ethan Spindleman of Hardin.
The funeral service will be at 2 p.m. Monday, June 22, 2020, at Collier Funeral Home in Benton with Trent Collie officiating. Burial will be in Jeffery Cemetery in Calloway County. Visitation will be from 5-8 p.m. Sunday, June 21, 2020, at the funeral home.
Collier Funeral Home in Benton is in charge of arrangements.
June H. Young
June H. Young, 84, of Murray, Kentucky, died Friday, June 19, 2020, at the Anna Mae Owen Residential Hospice House in Murray.
Arrangements are incomplete at the J.H. Churchill Funeral Home & Cremation Services.