Robert Jason Brelsford
Robert Jason Brelsford, 60, of Murray, Kentucky, died Wednesday, June 17, 2020, at the Murray-Calloway County Hospital.
He was born Sept. 21, 1959, in Calloway County, Kentucky, to Junior Brelsford and Janice Davis Brelsford, who preceded him in death.
He was the owner and operator of Midway Auto Sales in Murray. He was a member of the Alford Hardin Masonic Lodge #925 F & AM and a 1978 graduate of Murray High School.
Mr. Brelsford is survived by his wife, Tammy Brelsford of Murray; one daughter, Tiffany O’Neal of Murray; one son, Chase Brelsford of Murray; one brother, Bradley Brelsford of Murray; and three grandchildren, Madison Brelsford, Colton O’Neal and Haven O’Neal, all of Murray.
A graveside service will be at 1 p.m. Sunday, June 21, 2020, at Murray City Cemetery.
Vera Jo Ann Bustle
Vera Jo Ann Bustle, 78, of Fulton, Kentucky, died Wednesday, June 17, 2020, at her home.
She was born Aug. 27, 1941, in Madison, Indiana, to Ernest Sedam and Neva Etherton Sedam.
She was a homemaker and a member of Smith Street Church of Christ.
She was preceded in death by her parents and a son, Gene Alan Bustle.
Mrs. Bustle is survived by her husband, Eugene Bustle of Fulton, whom she married June 25, 1960, in Benham, Indiana; one daughter, Regina Couch and husband Chris of Fulton; two sons, Wayman Bustle and wife Pam of Paris, Tennessee, and Denver Bustle and wife Tracey of Murray; one sister, Judy McGee and husband Kenny of Cross Plains, Indiana; eight grandchildren, Tyler Blades and wife Katie, Chrislyn Couch, Lathan Bustle, Destiny Bustle, Leeya Bustle, Jacob Bustle, Brandon Blades and Crystal Sanders; and five great-grandchildren, Bristol Blades, Julian Carpenter, Lucas Blades, Hayden Bustle and Michelle Denton.
The funeral service will be at 3 p.m. Saturday, June 20, 2020, at the J.H. Churchill Funeral Home & Cremation Services with Randy Brown officiating. Burial will follow in Murray City Cemetery. Visitation will be from 1-3 p.m. Saturday, June 20, 2020, at the funeral home
Expressions of sympathy may be made to the Jimbo Henderson Sympathy Fund, 456 KY 239 South, Fulton, KY 42041.
Joan Guthrie Bennett
Joan Guthrie Bennett, 87, of Murray Kentucky, died Tuesday, June 16, 2020, at her home.
She was born Nov. 13, 1932, near what was Edge Hill School.
She graduated from Cottage Grove High School where she had many friends and enjoyed class reunions as long as she lived. She was a member of Burnetts Chapel Methodist Church and had fond memories of Story’s Chapel.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Charles Bennett, whom she married Nov. 4, 1951; her parents, Chesley and Jewel Cook Guthrie; and a sister, Martha Harue Trousdale.
Mrs. Bennett is survived by children, Mike Bennett and wife Judy of near Mayfield, Deborah Chavis and husband Tom and Patty Edwards and husband Brad, all of Murray; one grandchild, Logan Chavis of Murray; a loving niece, Janice Dublin of Florida and nephew, Rex Trousdale of Chicago
The funeral service will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, June 20, 2020, at the J.H. Churchill Funeral Home & Cremation Services with Steve Howe officiating. Burial will follow in Burnetts Chapel Cemetery. Visitation will be from 9-11 a.m. Saturday, June 20, 2020, at the funeral home.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Burnetts Chapel Cemetery Fund, c/o Bobby Galloway, 217 Eagle Road, Sedalia, KY 42079, or the Story's Chapel Cemetery Fund, ℅ Michael Keel, 3487 Edgehill Trail, Hazel, KY 42049.
Dr. William Joseph Grasty
Dr. William Joseph Grasty, 86, of Murfreesboro, Tennessee, died Monday June 15, 2020.
He was a native of Indian Mound, Tennessee.
He was a member of First United Methodist Church in Murfreesboro and was a veteran of the U.S. Army. He was a graduate of Austin Peay State University where he received his bachelor's and master's degrees. He received his PhD from the University of Florida. He taught accounting at the University of Florida, Murray State University and Virginia Tech. He was a Professor Emeritus and former chairman of accounting at MTSU.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Rufus Lewis Grasty and Mary Elizabeth Blane Grasty; his wife, Sarah Elizabeth Kennedy Grasty; and a brother, Lewis Blane Grasty.
Dr. Grasty is survived by his children, William Grasty Jr. and wife Betty of Carrollton, Texas, Sally Kesterson and husband Tommy of Paris, Tennessee, Christopher Grasty and wife Kim of Murray, Mary Thompson and husband Jeff of Symsonia, Kennedy Holloway and wife Amanda, Paxton Holloway and wife Amanda, Garrett Holloway and wife Ashley and Nelson Holloway, all of Murfreesboro; his grandchildren, Nicolas and Zachary Grasty of Texas, Lauren Wilkins and husband John of McKenzie, Jordan Doggett and husband Josh of Kentucky, Taylor Thompson and Riley Thompson of Kentucky, John Thomas Holloway, Haden and Oliva Barkley, Knox and Elijah Holloway and Davis Holloway; great-grandchildren, Claire, Hadley, Millie Jane, Albany Grace, Tytan, Luke and Piper; his former wife, Shirley Halliday Grasty of Kentucky; and a sister, Cynthia Crane of Georgia
The funeral service will be at 2 p.m. Sunday, June 21, 2020, at Evergreen Cemetery. Visitation will be from 4-7 p.m. Saturday, June 20, 2020, at Woodfin Memorial Chapel in Murfreesboro.