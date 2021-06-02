Odelle Joiner Brown
Odelle Joiner Brown, 99, of Murray, Kentucky, died Sunday, May 30, 2021, at the Murray-Calloway County Hospital in Murray.
She was born Dec. 7, 1921, in Lowes, Kentucky, to James Lynch and Sally Pease Lynch.
She was a homemaker, and a member of First United Methodist Church of Murray.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, James Brown; and two sons, Louis Russell Joiner Jr. and David Michael Joiner.
Mrs. Brown is survived by two daughters, Mary Lou Lyles of Murray and Cheryl Dykes of Paducah; one stepdaughter, Barbara Goodwin and husband Dennis of Asheville, North Carolina; three grandchildren, Kelly Lyles, Jennifer Dykes and Amy Elko; and four great-grandchildren, Grant Stoerger, Caleb McClure, Logan Jackson and Henry Stoerger.
The funeral service will be at 1 p.m. Friday, June 4, 2021, at the J.H. Churchill Funeral Home & Cremation Services with Jeff Rudy officiating. Burial will follow in Murray City Cemetery. Visitation will be from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Friday, June 4, 2021, at the funeral home.
Expressions of sympathy may be made to the American Heart Association Great Rivers Affiliate, P.O. Box 15120, Chicago, Il., 60693.
Online condolences may be left at www.thejhchurchillfuneralhome.com.
The J.H. Churchill Funeral Home & Cremation Services is in charge of arrangements.
Mark Allen ‘Moochie’ Herndon
Mark Allen “Moochie” Herndon, 60, of Murray, Kentucky, died Sunday, May 30, 2021, at his home.
He was born April 13, 1962, in Murray.
He was employed by IWIS. He had previously been employed by Kenlake Foods for 28 years, and ran the food cart for Darrell Beane Auctioneer for 16 years.
He was preceded in death by a nephew, Kyle Ward.
Mr. Herndon is survived by his loving wife of 35 years, Shan Herndon, whom he married Jan. 17, 1986; his mother, Diane Wilson of Murray; his father, Max Herndon of Murray; his mother-in-law, Mary Ann McManus and husband, Charles of Murray; his father-in-law, Charles McCuiston and wife Janice of Murray; a sister-in-law, Sheila Ward and husband Mitch of Murray; an aunt, Wanda Wilson of Murray; and a nephew, Gabe Ward and wife Ashley of Murray.
The funeral service will be at 2 p.m. Thursday, June 3, 2021, at the J.H. Churchill Funeral Home & Cremation Services with Brett Miles and John Dale officiating. Burial will follow in Murray Memorial Gardens. Visitation will be from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Thursday, June 3, 2021, at the funeral home.
Online condolences may be left at www.thejhchurchillfuneralhome.com.
The J.H. Churchill Funeral Home & Cremation Services is in charge of arrangements.
Lincoln Andrew Barber
Lincoln Andrew Barber, 7, of Calvert City, Kentucky, died Friday, May 28, 2021, at St. Jude Children's Research Hospital in Memphis, Tennessee.
He was born April 6, 2014, in Paducah, Kentucky, to Drew Barber and Melina Dodd Devine.
Lincoln was a first grade student at Reidland Elementary School. He had a love for motorcycles, dancing and being at the beach. You'd often see him eating Slim Jim’s, as that was his favorite snack. One of his favorite things to do was to ride the tractor with his great-great-grandpa and swimming in the creek. He was such a kind and giving child who loved everyone and never met a stranger. He was a member of Northside Baptist Church. Lincoln made an impression on many lives and will never be forgotten, and missed by many.
He was preceded in death by his father, Drew Barber.
Lincoln is survived by his mother and stepfather, Melina and Tyler Devine of Calvert City; a brother, Maddie Barber of Calvert City; grandparents, Chris and Melissa Dodd of Almo, Shawn Barber of Paducah and Lori and Gilbert Devine of Sharpe; great-grandparents, Patricia Howell of Huntland, Tennessee, Tom and Marie Crouch of Burlington and John and Ina Devine of Sharpe; great-great-grandfather, Elvis Green of Huntland; aunts, Haley, Brianna, Annie Mae and Faith; uncles, Ethan and J; and cousins, Hadlee, Jaxson, Brantly and Kasey.
Visitation will be from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, June 5, 2021 at the Heritage Chapel of Imes Funeral Home.
A private family burial will take place immediately after with Brett Miles officiating.
Online condolences may be left at www.imesfh.com.
The Heritage Chapel of Imes Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Ricky Dean Watson Jr.
Ricky Dean Watson Jr., 34, left this earth to be with the Lord Thursday, May 27, 2021, at The Medical Center in Bowling Green, Kentucky, with family at his side.
He was born April 7, 1987, in Murray, Kentucky.
He was a graduate of Murray High School. Throughout his life, he had a passion for basketball, baseball and any animal that crossed his path. He was an avid lover of horses and spent many years participating and competing in several equine sports including barrel racing and 4H. He loved music of any genre and always had hopes to master playing the guitar.He was also a big Kentucky Wildcats fan.
He was in a tragic car accident at a young age and suffered many health conditions following this, but never let that stop him. He was a strong and determined young man. If there were a chance to volunteer or help someone else in need, he was your go to guy.
He was preceded in death by his grandparents, Delbert and Linda Newsome; grandfather, Nick Nicholas; and great-grandparents, Samuel Brooks and Thilda Watson.
Ricky is survived by his loving family: mother, Kelly Nicholas and husband Jim of Columbia, Tennessee; his father, Ricky Watson Sr. of Bowling Green; his sisters, Samantha Smith and husband Brandon of Tiline and Sarah Nicholas of Philadelphia, Pennsylvania; grandmothers, Jane Nicholas of Columbia and Bonnie Watson of Bowling Green; two nieces Kaydence Smith and Everleigh Smith; and several aunts, uncles and cousins.
A graveside service was at 2:30 p.m. Tuesday, June 1, 2021, at the Coldwater Church of Christ Cemetery, with Wayne Jones officiating. Burial followed. Visitation was from noon to 2 p.m. Tuesday, June 1, 2021, at the J.H. Churchill Funeral Home & Cremation Services.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Coldwater Church of Christ Cemetery Fund, c/o Dan Bazzell, 374 Darnell Road, Farmington, KY 42071, or to LifeSkills, Inc., 380 Suwannee Trail St., P.O. Box 6499, Bowling Green, KY 42103 (270-901-5000).
Online condolences may be left at www.thejhchurchillfuneralhome.
The J.H. Churchill Funeral Home & Cremation Services was in charge of arrangements.
The Rev. Hugh Don Barksdale
Rev. Hugh Don Barksdale died peacefully in his sleep at his home Thursday, May 27, 2021, in Mayfield, Kentucky. His voice was silenced, but his influence will live on through the many lives he touched.
He was born March 31, 1943, in Mississippi County, Missouri, to Horace M. Barksdale and Eva Jane Burleson Barksdale. His family moved to Rocky Ford, Colorado, and he graduated from Rocky Ford High and Otero Community College in La Junta, Colorado, before obtaining a master’s degree at Murray State University. He also attended Asbury Seminary in Wilmore.
Upon entering the ministry, he served Methodist churches in Calloway, Graves and Fulton counties in Kentucky, and Henry County, Tennessee. His last charge, before and after retirement, was at Mount Zion in Union City, Tennessee.
Before entering the ministry, he taught English at Murray State and was an insurance agent in Murray for many years. Hugh was also a U.S. Army veteran who served during the Vietnam War in the 26th Combat Engineer Battalion of the 196th Light Infantry Brigade.
He was preceded in death by his parents; his sister, Peggy Sutton; and a brother, Larry Barksdale, both of Cedaredge, Colorado.
Hugh is survived by his wife, Charlotte Marilyn Allen Barksdale, whom he married June 9, 1967; his daughter, April Suzanne Barksdale (Mark Evans), of Mayfield; his son, William Joseph Barksdale; his grandchildren, Christopher Allen Davis of Mayfield and Daphne Jade Barksdale of Murray. He was proceded in death by his parents, his sister, Peggy Sutton, and a brother, Larry Barksdale both of Cedaredge, CO.
A celebration of life service is at 1 p.m. Saturday, June 5, 2021, at Mayfield First United Methodist Church with Joey Reed, Bill Tate, Cathy Smith, Bill Lawson and Joe Hansen officiating. Visitation will be from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, June 5, 2021, at the church.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to UMCOR, the Salvation Army, St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, the Wounded Warriors Project, or the United Service Organization (USO).
Byrn Funeral Home in Mayfield is in charge of arrangements.
James Eldridge Rogers
James Eldridge Rogers of Hopkinsville, Kentucky, beloved husband, father, grandfather, brother, uncle, son, coach, professor and friend, died Friday, May 28, 2021.
He was born Dec. 12, 1939, in Christian County, Kentucky.
He was a member of First United Methodist Church in Hopkinsville.
He was a teacher and baseball coach at Christian County High School from 1962-1965. He was the athletic director at Christian County High School from 1965-1968. From 1968-2003, he was a professor and Director of Student Activities for Hopkinsville Community College. After 35 years of service, he was named a Professor Emeritus at Hopkinsville Community College. From 2005-2019, he was the head coach for volleyball at Heritage Christian Academy, where in 2011 his team won the state championship with a perfect 31-0 record, in addition to leading the Lady Warriors to two state runner-ups and three JV state championships.
He was a graduate of Lacy High School. He graduated from Millsaps College in 1962 with a bachelor of science degree and in 1965, he received his master’s of arts from Austin Peay State University.
He won the Great Teacher Award for the University of Kentucky system in 1968. He became a member of the Dawahares KHSAA Hall of Fame in 1999. He was a member of the Christian County High School Athletic Hall of Fame Inaugural Class of 2004 and a member of the Kentucky Academic Association Hall of Fame in 1997. He was a member of the top 25 sports figures in the history of Christian County by the KY New Era newspaper and a member of the KY High School Baseball Coaches Hall of Fame. He began the Junior Pro Basketball Program in Christian County in 1971 and was the director of the Pennyrile Senior Games from their inception until the 2010 games.
His officiating accomplishments include officiating the KHSAA State Championships in baseball, softball, football and volleyball. He was the umpire in chief for the state of KY Babe Ruth Baseball for 25 years; he umpired the Babe Ruth district and state tournaments, Ohio Valley Regional and the Babe Ruth World Series; and was the supervisor of umpires for KHSAA baseball and softball tournaments after retiring from umpiring. He was the BSU sponsor at HCC for 30 years. and a member of the Kentucky Society of the National Sons of the American Revolution.
He was preceded in death by his parents, J.T. and Mary Lorell Nixon Rogers, and his son-in-law, Michael Winslow.
Mr. Rogers is survived by his wife of 57 years, Sheryl Christina Hughes Rogers; a daughter, Laura Lynn Rogers Winslow of Hopkinsville; a son, James Brian Rogers (Matt Kennedy) of Clermont, Florida; a grandson, Jason Donald Winslow of Davenport, Florida; honorary daughter, Tierra Finch Knight of Clarksville, Tennessee; and honorary granddaughter, Jamyah Finch of Clarksville; a brother, Robert Lewis “Bob” Rogers (Gayle) of Murray; numerous nieces and nephews, a host of cousins; and by the Heritage Volleyball family.
A celebration of life will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, June 12, 2021, at First United Methodist Church in Hopkinsville. Burial will follow in Green Hill Memorial Gardens.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks that expressions of sympathy and love take the form of memorial contributions to the Hopkinsville Community College Foundation, Eldridge Rogers Memorial Scholarship, P.O. Box 180, Hopkinsville, KY 42241-0180, or to the Heritage Christian Academy Scholarship Fund, Attn: Athletic Department, 8349 Eagle Way, Hopkinsville, KY 42240.
King’s Funeral Home in Cadiz is in charge of the arrangements.
Nicholas Adams
Nicholas Adams, 26, of Murray, Kentucky, died Thursday, May 27, 2021, at his home.
He was born Oct. 25, 1994, in Louisville, Kentucky.
He attended Elm Grove Baptist Church.
He was preceded in death by his father, Eric Adams.
Nicholas is survived by his parents, Jerry and Donna Tucker of Murray; his mother, Alisha Boggess Adams of Murray; a sister, Jennifer Smith and husband Joshua of Dallas, Georgia; four brothers, Landon Boggess of Murray, Matthew Adams of Murray, Mitchell Tucker and wife Tammy of Murray and Brian Tucker and wife Kassia of Murray; two nieces, Karsyn and Chase Tucker, both of Murray; and two nephews, Lucas and Travis Tucker, both of Murray.
The funeral service will be at 2 p.m. Wednesday, June 2, 2021, at the J.H. Churchill Funeral Home & Cremation Services with Clint Gentry officiating. Burial will follow in Old Shiloh Pond Cemetery. Visitation will be from 11 a.m. until 2 p.m. Wednesday, June 2, 2021, at the funeral home.
Expressions of sympathy may be made to your favorite charity in memory of Nicholas.
Online condolences may be left at www.thejhchurchillfuneralhome.com.
The J.H. Churchill Funeral Home & Cremation Services is in charge of arrangements.
Charlene Gail Gage
Charlene Gail Gage, 79, of Franklin, Tennessee, died Wednesday, May 26, 2021.
She was born Nov. 28, 1941, in Detroit, Michigan, to Charles and Katie Irene Humphrey.
She lived in St. Louis, Missouri, and Murray, Kentucky, before moving to Franklin. She graduated from Murray State University where she received a master’s degree in teaching. She retired as a teacher from Kirkwood High School in Missouri. She was a member of Redemption City Church in Franklin.
Gail is survived by her loving husband of 35 years, Billy Gage, and stepsons, Gregory, Stanley and Travis Gage.
A graveside service was at 2 p.m. Saturday May 29, 2021, at Williamson Memorial Gardens.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to St. Jude Children’s Hospital.
Williamson Memorial Funeral Home in Franklin was in charge of arrangements.
John Arna Gregory Jr.
John Arna Gregory Jr., 90, died Saturday, May 29, 2021, at the Murray-Calloway County Hospital.
He was born Dec. 25, 1930, in Harlan, Kentucky, and was preceded in death by his father, John Arna Gregory Sr.; his mother, Lilla Keane Gregory; his sister, Frances Anne Gregory Fulton; and his niece, Karla Fulton.
Mr. Gregory is survived by his wife of 65 years, Charlotte Anne O’Keefe Gregory; his daughters Anne Louise Mills (David) and Charlotte Keane Hale (Ben); three grandchildren, John Arna Gregory Mills, Anthony David Mills Jr. (Kristine) and Charlotte Anne Hale Sexton (Matt); and two great-grandchildren, James “Jay” Archer Sexton and Turner Reed Mills.
Mr. Gregory graduated from Harlan High School in 1948, Centre College of Kentucky in 1952, and University of Kentucky College of Law in 1955, where he was the note editor for the Kentucky Law Journal. From 1956 to 1959, he served as a captain in the U.S. Army Judge Advocate General Corps.
In his professional career, Mr. Gregory joined the law firm of Nat Ryan Hughes in Murray in 1959. After the death of Mr. Hughes, Sid Easley joined the firm in 1981 and the firm name became Gregory and Easley. He was a member of the Calloway County Bar Association, Kentucky Bar Association, American Bar Association, Board of Directors of Kentucky Defense Council for two terms from 1978 to 1984, Centre College of Kentucky Alumni Board of Directors, Attorney’s Defense Institute and Association of Defense Trial Attorneys. He also served as the attorney for the Murray Electric System from 1981 to 2011.
He was a member of First Presbyterian Church of Murray, where he served as a clerk of the Board of Elders and chairman of the Board of Trustees.
Mr. Gregory had a lifetime love of hunting and fishing, and especially enjoyed his many birddogs and hunting companions. He was proud to have been an Eagle Scout with the Boy Scouts of America in Harlan.
Visitation for Mr. Gregory will be from 5-7 p.m., Wednesday, June 2, 2021, at the J.H. Churchill Funeral Home & Cremation Services.
Expressions of sympathy may be made to First Presbyterian Church Outreach, 1601 Main St., Murray, KY 42071, or Humane Society of Calloway County, P.O. Box 764, Murray, KY 42071.
Online condolences may be left at www.thejhchurchillfuneralhome.com.
The J.H. Churchill Funeral Home & Cremation Services is in charge of arrangements.
Wanda Faye Billington Walker
Wanda Faye Billington Walker, 70, of Murray, Kentucky, died Friday, May 28, 2021, at the Murray-Calloway County Hospital.
She was born Sept. 2, 1950, in Murray, to Marvin Billington and Willie Mae Richerson Billington.
She retired after teaching school for 29 years, having started her teaching career at Webster County, then Trigg County, and primarily teaching at North and Southwest Calloway County Elementary Schools. She received her bachelor of science degree, master's of arts degree, and Rank 1 degree from Murray State University. She was a member of Westside Baptist Church and was a member of the Pat Hutson Sunday school class, choir, Young at Heart, and Bereavement Ministry at the church.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by three brothers-in-law, James Rose, Joe Walker and Tommy Mathis.
Mrs. Walker is survived by her husband, Ronnie Walker of Murray, whom she married Aug. 11, 1973, in Calloway County, Kentucky; one daughter, Sarah Walker Oliver and husband Brandon of Mayfield; one son, Bradley Walker and wife Robin of Benton; one brother, Mason Billington and wife Wilma of Murray; three sisters-in-law, Sue Rose of Murray, Judy Mathis of Benton and Janette Walker of Murray; two brothers-in-law, Gerald Walker and wife Rose of Murray and Billy Walker and wife Debbie of Murray; and five grandchildren, Caleb Oliver and Emily Oliver, both of Mayfield and Daniel Walker, Levi Walker and Liz Kate Walker, all of Benton.
The funeral service will be at 11 a.m. Wednesday, June 2, 2021, at Westside Baptist Church with Merrick Nunn, Brad Walker and Darrell Walker officiating. Entombment will follow in Murray Memorial Gardens. Visitation will be from 5-8 p.m. Tuesday, June 1, 2021, at the J.H. Churchill Funeral Home & Cremation Services and from 9-11 a.m. Wednesday, June 2, 2021, at Westside Baptist Church.
Expressions of sympathy may be made to Life House, 602 Poplar St., Murray, KY 42071.
Online condolences may be left at www.thejhchurchillfuneralhome.com.
The J.H. Churchill Funeral Home & Cremation Services is in charge of arrangements.
James A. Herndon
James A. Herndon, 95, of Murray, Kentucky, died Monday, May 31, 2021, at the Murray-Calloway County Hospital in Murray.
Arrangements are incomplete at the J.H. Churchill Funeral Home & Cremation Services.
Angela Youngman
Angela Youngman, 55, of Murray, Kentucky, died at her home Tuesday, June 1, 2021.
Arrangements are incomplete at Imes Funeral Home and Crematory, downtown chapel.
