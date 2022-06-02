George Anderson Beard
George Anderson Beard, 93, of Murray, Kentucky, died Friday, May 13, 2022.
He was born Oct. 2, 1928, in Marion, Kentucky, to Aubrey Beard and Jessie Holeman Doss Beard.
George proudly served his country in the Army Air Corp during World War II before he transferred to the U.S. Air Force. His final military duties were with the U.S. Navy until his discharge in the early 1960s. George married Lois Louise Jones on July 9, 1974. They were both members of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints in Murray.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Louise (Jones) Beard; a son, Henry Beard; a son-in-law, James Watts; and siblings, William Teague, Harold Walls, Helen Beard Loftis, Dale Beard West, Don Beard, Jack Beard, Violet Beard Mahan and Frank Beard
George is survived by 10 children, Janice Watts, David Beard, Nancy Dodd, Shirley (Don) Pettett, Jim (Rena) Howard, Larry Howard, Helen Beard, Mary Beard (Ronnie Price), Kevin Beard and Patty (Lyn) Goswick; a brother, Bobby (Charlene) Corley; as well as numerous grandchildren, great-grandchildren, great-great grandchildren, extended family members and friends.
A celebration of life service will be at 1 p.m. Saturday, June 4, 2022, at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints in Murray.
The family suggests donations in memory of George Beard be made to ALSAC/St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.
Moore’s Cabot Funeral Home of Cabot, Arkansas, is in charge of arrangements.
Nicky Joe Lovett
Nicky Joe Lovett, 62 of Hazel, Kentucky, died Thursday, May 26, 2022, at his home.
He was born Nov. 22, 1959, in Murray, to Max Gene Lovett and Shirley (Hargrove) Lovett.
He was a self-proclaimed furnologist, also known as the furniture whisperer. He was co-owner of the Blue Moon Antique Shop in Hazel. He was a member of Russell’s Chapel United Methodist Church.
He was preceded in death by his parents, and his brother, Ricky Gene Lovett.
Nicky is survived by his wife of 42 years, Angela “Angie” (McClure) Lovett of Hazel; two sons, Josh Lovett of Grand Rivers and Jacob (Kayla) Lovett of Buchanan, Tennessee; one daughter, Katie Neihoff of Elizabethtown; a daughter-in-law, Tammy Lovett of Murray; a sister, Christy (Calvin Dumas) Smith-Walls of Paris, Tennessee; grandchildren, Aidan Lovett, Millie Jo Lovett, Eli Lovett and Fynlee Lovett; his in-laws, Blondie and Frankie McClure of Murray; and several nieces and nephews.
The funeral service was at 4 p.m. Sunday, May 29, 2022, in the chapel of Blalock-Coleman Funeral Home with Dan Leslie officiating. Burial followed in Murray City Cemetery.
Visitation was from 2-4 p.m. Sunday, May 29, 2022, at the funeral home.
Online condolences may be left at www.blalockcolemanfuneralhome.com.
Blalock-Colman Funeral Home and Cremation Services was in charge of arrangements.
Ronald ‘Ronnie’ Ray
Ronald "Ronnie" Ray, 83, of Mayfield, Kentucky, died Tuesday, May 31, 2022, at Green Acres Healthcare in Mayfield.
He was a member of Farmington Church of Christ, the former owner of Ray's Minute Mart, and the retired owner of Ray's Used Cars.
He was preceded in death by one brother, Rob Ray, and his parents, Ralph W. and Etollie Cain Ray.
Mr. Ray is survived by his wife of 67 years, Beverly Joan Greenfield Ray; one son, Keith (Debbie) Ray of Mayfield; two daughters, Rogenna (David) Driver and Kim Marshall, both of Mayfield; five grandchildren; and two great-grandchildren.
The funeral service will be at 2 p.m. Friday, June 3, 2022, at Byrn Funeral Home in Mayfield with Jerry Mayes and John Dale officiating. Burial will follow in Highland Park Cemetery. Pallbearers will be Cody Ray, Austin Ray, Taylor Ray, Justin Walker, Brent Walker and Larry Marshall. Honorary pallbearers will be Brad Wiggins, John Wiggins, Dickie Watson, Brian Matheny, Johnny Myers, Butch Johnson, Larry Joe Seay and Steve Halsell. Visitation will be from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Friday, June 3, 2022, at the funeral home.
Byrn Funeral Home of Mayfield is in charge of arrangements.