Dr. Durwood William Beatty
Dr. Durwood William Beatty, 93, a retired professor of agronomy at Murray State University, died Wednesday, June 14, 2023, at the Murray-Calloway County Hospital surrounded by friends.
He was born April 8, 1930, to John and Laura Honish Beatty in Flint, Michigan.
He grew up in the small town of Otter Lake, Michigan, and graduated from Michigan State University with a bachelor’s and master’s in agronomy. He met his beloved Wilma at Michigan State. Durwood Beatty and Wilma Stark married on Dec. 18, 1953, in Manchester, Michigan. As Durwood was an only child, he enjoyed gaining Len, Dick, Doug and Lois as his new siblings. After serving in the US Army, Durwood earned a PhD in agronomy from Iowa State University.
Wilma preceded Durwood in death in 2018. They raised three independent children, Steven Allan from Marshalltown, Iowa, and husband Daniel Selby; Laurie from Murphy, Texas, and husband Steve Shook; and Lynne from Lawrence, Kansas. Durwood is also survived by grandson Chris Shook and wife Jahyun Kang of Seoul, South Korea, and grandson Ben Shook from Murphy.
Durwood’s family of friendships extended across the community from the College Terrace neighborhood, the Senior Center lunch table, his church, his volunteering, and all those with whom he shared a love of camping on Lake Superior’s Keweenaw Peninsula. His love of nature led to adventures in more than 35 National Parks.
Durwood was a member of the Murray Kiwanis Club for more than 45 years, a First Baptist Church deacon, Sunday school teacher, and a volunteer with the 4-H program in geology and geocaching for more than 20 years. He loved sharing his hobbies of rock collecting, geocaching, and genealogy with people of all ages. He was awarded a Lifetime Achievement Award by the Kentucky 4-H Volunteers Hall of Fame.
The funeral service was at 10 a.m. Monday, June 19, 2023, at First Baptist Church with Dr. Greg Earwood and Boyd Smith officiating. Burial followed in Murray City Cemetery. Visitation was from noon until 2 p.m. Sunday, June 18, 2023, at the funeral home.
Expressions of sympathy may be made to Send Relief, 4200 North Point Parkway, Alpharetta, Georgia 30022 or to the First Baptist Church World Mission Offering, 203 South 4th St., Murray, KY 42071.
Dorothy Mae Wyatt
Dorothy Mae Wyatt, 83, of Puryear, Tennessee, died Saturday, June 17, 2023, at Henry County Healthcare Center in Paris, Tennessee.
She was born March 22, 1940, to John W. “J.W.” Glisson and Vera Mae Collins Glisson.
She was a homemaker and a member of Cuba Baptist Church in Cuba. She enjoyed gardening and loved her family dearly.
She was married April 15, 1957, to Maurice R. Wyatt, who preceded her in death on June 4, 1986.
Dorothy is is survived by two daughters, Cathy Cathey McDermott (Kerry) of Puryear and Melinda (Terry) Wells of Puryear; one sister; one brother; two grandchildren, Amy (Hans) Mayer and Ashley Hays; and two great-grandchildren, Daphne Mayer and Julien Mayer.
In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by two sisters and four brothers.
The funeral service is at 11 a.m. Tuesday, June 20, 2023, at Ridgeway Funeral Home in Paris, Tennessee, with Andrew Clapp officiating. Friends and family will serve as pallbearers. Burial will follow in Story Chapel Cemetery in Hazel, Kentucky. Visitation was from 5-8 p.m. Monday, June 19, 2023, at the funeral home.
Roger Miller Sr.
Mr. Roger Miller, Sr. of Murray, KY passed away peacefully on Thursday, May 18, 2023 at Anna Mae Owen Residential Hospice House.
Roger was born on September 26, 1934, in Paterson, NJ, and grew up and lived in Kinnelon, NJ until the 1980s.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Waltraud Miller in addition to his parents.
He is survived by his children Cheryl Woodward, Roger Miller Jr., Tawn Simons, Michelle McCart, and Monica Daniels, and many grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Roger worked as a mechanic in his own shop in NJ and was the head of all grounds and maintenance for the public schools in Kinnelon, NJ before moving to West Virginia where he and Waltraud owned and managed a large cattle and hay farm. After a couple of decades of farming, he and Waltraud moved to Murray, KY to retire. Throughout his life in Murray, Roger pursued his passion for music and restoring classic cars. He shared his love for music and cars with many and encouraged and supported his children and grandchildren in their interest to pursue the same.
A memorial service followed by a reception will be held Friday, June 23, 2023, at 11 am at Murray First United Methodist Church Hale Chapel.
To honor Roger’s love for music, in lieu of flowers, please consider a donation in his memory to the Murray State Racer Instrumental Music Academy (RIMA). This is a music summer camp for high-school-aged children with a passion for music. All donations will be used to set up a scholarship fund for campers who have financial barriers and want to attend the RIMA camp next summer (2024). Additional information about RIMA can be found on the Murray State website. Donation checks should be made out to Murray State University with “RIMA/Roger Miller Sr. Memorial” in the memo line and either dropped off at the memorial service or mailed to Rose Krzton-Presson, Community Outreach, 210 IT, Murray State University, Murray, KY 42071.
Allen Brice Ratterree
Allen Brice Ratterree, 94, of Murray, Kentucky, died Monday, June 19, 2023, at the Murray-Calloway County Hospital.
William ‘Bill’ Abbott
William “Bill” Abbott, 74, of Murray, Kentucky, died Sunday, June 18, 2023, at Mercy Health-Lourdes Hospital in Paducah, Kentucky.
