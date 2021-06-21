Katherine Deloyce Thacker Griffin
Katherine Deloyce Thacker Griffin, 93, of Murray, Kentucky, died Thursday, June 17, 2021, at her home.
She was born April 20, 1928, in Swift, Tennessee, to Chester and Marguerite Gibson Thacker.
She had a love for art. She enjoyed painting portraits and landscapes, as well as making jewelry. She was a founding member of the Savannah Art Guild in Savannah, Tennessee, and attended Glendale Road Church of Christ.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Miner Griffin Jr.; two brothers, Ralph Robinson Thacker and Frank Gibson Thacker; a sister, Mary Emma Heddy; and a son in law, Terry "T.J." Mullins.
Mrs. Griffin is survived by a daughter, Pat Mullins of Murray; a brother, William "Bill" Keaton Thacker (Jo) of Georgia; one grandchild, Dale Mullins (Shauna) of Murray; one great-grandson, Alan Mullins of Murray; two nieces, Cindy Thacker and Maxine Love; and one nephew, Ralph Thacker.
The funeral service was at 12:30 p.m. Sunday, June 20, 2021, at the Heritage Chapel of Imes Funeral Home with Steven Hunter officiating. Burial followed in Savannah Cemetery in Savannah with Barry Binion officiating. Visitation was from 5-6 p.m. Saturday, June 19, 2021, and from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Sunday, June 20, 2021, at the funeral home.
Expressions of sympathy may be made to the Murray-Calloway County Endowment for Healthcare, 803 Poplar St., Murray, KY 42071.
Online condolences may be left at www.imesfh.com.
The Heritage Chapel of Imes Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.
Patricia Roberson
Patricia Roberson, 77, of Murray, Kentucky, died Saturday, June 19, 2021, at the Anna Mae Owen Residential Hospice House in Murray.
Arrangements are incomplete at the J.H. Churchill Funeral Home & Cremation Services.
Donna D. Baith
Donna D. Baith, 85, of Murray, Kentucky, died Sunday, June 20, 2021, at the Murray-Calloway County Hospital in Murray.
Arrangements are incomplete at the J.H. Churchill Funeral Home & Cremation Services.
FUNERAL NOTICE
Carolyn Ross Geurin Pruett Yarmy
A memorial service is at 5:30 p.m. Monday, June 21, 2021, at Palestine Church in Murray.