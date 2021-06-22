Patricia ‘Pat’ L. Roberson
Patricia “Pat” L. Roberson, 77, of Murray, Kentucky, died Saturday, June 19, 2021, at the Anna Mae Owen Residential Hospice House in Murray.
She was born Dec. 17, 1943, in Chattanooga, Tennessee, to Jesse Lee and Evelyn Brown Lee.
She was the former owner and operator of the Irvin Cobb Resort, along with her late husband, Cliff, who died in 2015. She attended Elm Grove Baptist Church. She was a jack of many trades, but especially had an interest in remodeling homes. She enjoyed traveling, watching movies, working in her landscape and walking her dogs. She also enjoyed decorating for each holiday, especially Christmas and Halloween. She was a sweet, kind and loving woman who always looked to help someone in need.
In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by one brother, Tom Lee.
Mrs. Roberson is survived by one daughter, Lacy Sorenson of Murray; one son, Paul Sorenson of Murray; one step-son, Marvin Roberson of Murray; one sister, Lucille Bowlsby and husband Earl of Murray; a niece, Lynnie Miller and husband Rocky of Durant, Oklahoma; and a nephew, Jesse Bowlsby of Murray.
A graveside service will be at 2:30 p.m. Wednesday, June 23, 2021, at Russell Chapel (Fawcett) Cemetery with John Dale officiating.
Expressions of sympathy may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105-9959, or the Humane Society of Calloway County, P.O. Box 764, Murray, KY 42071.
Lou Vena McClure McGary-Hitzler
Lou Vena McClure McGary-Hitzler, 91, of Murray, Kentucky, passed peacefully from this life into the loving arms of our Lord surrounded by her loving family at 6 a.m. Sunday, June 20, 2021.
She was born March 30, 1930, in Graves County, Kentucky, to Osley Lonzo “Lonnie” McClure and Matronia Beecher Futrell McClure.
A graduate of Wingo High School, after raising a family, went on to receive her bachelor’s degree in business administration at Murray State University. After high school, she worked at the Mayfield telephone office, then married and raised a family, and after 25 years of hard work, retired as an independent insurance agent. Always looking to improve herself, she took photography classes, art classes, Dale Carnegie courses and was a Murray-Calloway County homemaker and a Kentucky Colonel.
Lou was a long-time faithful member of Glendale Road Church of Christ where she taught sixth grade boys’ Bible classes for several years. She was a strong supporter of Christian mission work worldwide. On the home front, she shined her Christian light by personally sharing her faith with others. She loved her family and one of her highlights was enjoyed traveling on vacations.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her first husband, Victor Learon McGary; her second husband, Robert Louis Hitzler; and her four siblings, Lola McClain, Govie Anderson, Osley McClure and Hazel Broach.
Lou is survived by her two loving daughters, Vicki Lynn Ragsdale (Jim Ragsdale) and Karen Lou McCuiston (Kent McCuiston); devoted granddaughter, Frances Lou McCuiston Smith (Jack Smith); and two precious great-grandchildren, Lydia Grace Smith and Luke Garrison Smith, all of Murray. She also dearly loved her nieces and nephews who either called her "Aunt Vena" or "Aunt Lou.”
A graveside service will be at 2 p.m. Thursday, June 24, 2021, at the Murray City Cemetery with John Dale and Steven Hunter officiating.
Expressions of sympathy may be made to the India Missions, Banner Elk Church of Christ, P.O. Box 1413, Banner Elk, NC 28604, Attn: Don Iverson.
Edna Bailey Miller
Edna Bailey Miller, 96, of Murfreesboro, Tennessee, died Friday, June 18, 2021.
She was born in Pennington Gap, Virginia, to Elbert L. Bailey and Esther Marsee Bailey.
A child of the Depression, she left Pennington Gap to work in Oak Ridge, Tennessee, with the Manhattan Project and building Little Boy, the atomic bomb dropped on Hiroshima in WWII. After the war, she married the love of her life and raised three daughters. During that time, she served as a room mother, Girl Scout leader, Sunday school teacher and adult literacy coach. She retired from Phillips Bookstore on MTSU’s campus, and volunteered with adult literacy and Meals on Wheels, as well as her faithful work at her beloved church, First Cumberland Presbyterian.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband of 58 years, James Roland Miller; a daughter, Kathy Queen; and a grandson, Cy Queen.
Mrs. Miller is survived by her daughters, Ruthie Warner and Beth Stribling; grandsons, Jeremy and Jared Warner; great-grandchildren, Raven, Alex, Zachary and Nathan Warner; and a sister, Bettye Ridgeway.
The funeral service is at 2 p.m. Friday, June 25, 2021, at Roselawn Memorial Gardens in Murfreesboro. Burial will follow at 3:30 p.m. Visitation will be from 5-7:30 p.m. Thursday, June 24, 2021, at First Cumberland Presbyterian Church in Murfreesboro and from noon to 2 p.m. Friday, June 25, 2021.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to First Cumberland Presbyterian Church or the Multiple Sclerosis Association of America.
