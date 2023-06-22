Russell H. Dawson
Russell H. Dawson, 83, died Friday, June 9, 2023, at Spring Creek Health Care in Murray.
Well known for his stone masonry, Russell leaves a rich legacy of countless stone structures in west Kentucky and beyond, with some projects being enormous and taking years to complete.
Russell was born in 1939 in Michigan and spent much of his childhood at his grandmother’s home in Oakville, Kentucky, in Logan County. He finished his last two years of high school at Logan County before attending Murray State University where he ran track, competing in the mile, half-mile and quarter-mile relay; and earned bachelor’s and master’s degrees in art. He taught high school art in Missouri and Wyoming in the late 1960s. It was after leaving teaching and returning to Murray that Russell, in his 30s, developed a passion for stone masonry and began principally laying stone for a living.
For more than 30 years, Russell assembled massive stone veneers around fireplaces and chimneys and created intricately designed patios, entry ways and retaining walls, many at the homes of private individuals. Each one of Russell’s stone constructions is a unique and original work of art distinguished by his awareness of and appreciation for the physical and aesthetic qualities of rocks.
Russell is survived by a daughter, Charlotte Dawson of Oakfield, Tennessee; a grandson, Aaron Dawson of Oakfield; a granddaughter, Wynne Dawson of Oakfield; and two brothers, David W. Dawson of Cedar Hill, Tennessee, and James L. Dawson of Fishers, Indiana.
Services are being planned for a later date.
Roger Miller Sr.
Mr. Roger Miller, Sr. of Murray, KY passed away peacefully on Thursday, May 18, 2023 at Anna Mae Owen Residential Hospice House.
Roger was born on September 26, 1934, in Paterson, NJ, and grew up and lived in Kinnelon, NJ until the 1980s.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Waltraud Miller in addition to his parents.
He is survived by his children Cheryl Woodward, Roger Miller Jr., Tawn Simons, Michelle McCart, and Monica Daniels, and many grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Roger worked as a mechanic in his own shop in NJ and was the head of all grounds and maintenance for the public schools in Kinnelon, NJ before moving to West Virginia where he and Waltraud owned and managed a large cattle and hay farm. After a couple of decades of farming, he and Waltraud moved to Murray, KY to retire. Throughout his life in Murray, Roger pursued his passion for music and restoring classic cars. He shared his love for music and cars with many and encouraged and supported his children and grandchildren in their interest to pursue the same.
A memorial service followed by a reception will be held Friday, June 23, 2023, at 11 am at Murray First United Methodist Church Hale Chapel.
To honor Roger’s love for music, in lieu of flowers, please consider a donation in his memory to the Murray State Racer Instrumental Music Academy (RIMA). This is a music summer camp for high-school-aged children with a passion for music. All donations will be used to set up a scholarship fund for campers who have financial barriers and want to attend the RIMA camp next summer (2024). Additional information about RIMA can be found on the Murray State website. Donation checks should be made out to Murray State University with “RIMA/Roger Miller Sr. Memorial” in the memo line and either dropped off at the memorial service or mailed to Rose Krzton-Presson, Community Outreach, 210 IT, Murray State University, Murray, KY 42071.
Janet Elaine Scott
Mrs. Janet Elaine Scott, 74, of Murray, passed away on Monday, June 19, 2023 at Murray Calloway County Hospital.
Mrs. Scott was born on June 24, 1948 in Jackson, Michigan to Clifford Lowe and Marian Knauss Lowe. Janet was a homemaker and her greatest blessing was her family. She had an unwavering love for arts and crafts and she and her husband, Gary, are members of Harmony Missionary Baptist Church in Camden, TN.
She is preceded in death by her father, Clifford Lowe and her first husband, Michael Channell.
Those she lovingly leaves behind include her mother, Marian Lowe of Jackson, MI; her husband, Gary Scott of Murray; sons, Christopher Channell (Wendy) of Concord, MI, Timothy Channell (Sherry) of Trenton, TN; a daughter, Amie Hanusosky (Mark) of Jackson, MI; brothers, Richard Lowe (Jan Epps) of Horton, MI, Carl Lowe (Mary) of Horton, MI; a sister, Constance Webster (Michael) of Horton, MI. Also surviving are her grandchildren, Ashley, Brandi, Mykayla and Derek in addition to three great grandchildren.
The funeral service honoring the life of Mrs. Janet Scott is set for 11 am on Friday, June 23, 2023 at Imes Funeral Home. Bob Myers will officiate and burial will follow at Murray City Cemetery. Her family welcomes visitors from 9 am - 11 am on Friday.
Allen Brice Ratterree
Allen Brice Ratterree, 94, of Murray, Kentucky, passed away Monday, June 19, 2023, at the Murray-Calloway County Hospital.He was born Jan. 12, 1929, in Calloway County, Kentucky, to Lloyd Ratteree and Susan Janey (Rowlett) Ratterree.
He retired from Tappan Manufacturing and later worked as a local real estate agent. He was a member of Grace Baptist Church, Woodman of the World, and the American Legion Post #73. He enjoyed spending time with friends and participating in the many activities at the Murray-Calloway County Senior Citizens Center. He was a veteran of the U.S. Air Force, serving in the Korean War.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Frances Christine (Williams) Ratterree, who died Jan. 9, 2023; one sister, Amy Wilkinson; and two brothers, L.T. Ratterree and James Ratterree.
Mr. Ratterree is survived by one daughter, Tina Dunn and husband Andy of Murray; one sister, Reuden Fielder of Michigan; and one granddaughter, Elizabeth Dunn of St. Louis, Missouri.
A graveside service will be at 1:30 p.m. Thursday, June 22, 2023, at Murray City Cemetery with burial to follow. Sammy Cunningham will officiate, and military honors will be provided by the American Legion Post 73. Visitation will be from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Thursday, June 22, 2023, at the funeral home.
Expressions of sympathy may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105-9959.
