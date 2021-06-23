Michael A. Smith
Michael A. Smith of Jackson, Tennessee, formerly of Murray, Kentucky, died Wednesday, June 16, 2021, at Jackson-Madison County Hospital.
He was born June 20, 1956, in Grand Rapids, Michigan, to Betty Joe Glidewell Smith and the Rev. Bill H. Smith.
In his younger years, he enjoyed duck hunting and being a guide on Reelfoot Lake. He loved golfing, fishing and martial arts, obtaining a black belt in Taekwondo. His working career started with Kroger Foods in Murray, working his way up to a produce manager, and later working in various positions with Jackson Christian School, Reed Jewelers, Goldsmith's, and Service Merchandise. He had been active in the Lion's Club of Humboldt and the Old Hickory Lion's Club Sight Van, screening children for glasses. He was of Church of Christ faith.
He was preceded in death by his father.
Michael is survived by his mother; his wife of 40 years, Laurie Tucker Smith; his son, Koie L Smith (Jennifer) of Marietta, Georgia; a sister, Shauna Adams (Jeff) of Paris, Tennessee; his father-in-law, Douglas Tucker; a sister-in-law, Sabrina Karraker (Ray); a brother-in-law, Dr.Charles Tucker (Marsha); a grandchild, Kaia Jones; three nephews, Barkley Tucker, Matt Adams (Candice) and Chris Adams (Sarah); and a niece, Mackensie Patrick ( Brandon).
Graveside services were held Saturday June 18 , 2021, at the Tucker Cemetery in Kirksey, Kentucky.
Memorial contributions may be directed to the American Diabetes Association, 2451 Crystal Drive, Suite 900, Arlington, VA 22202, or the Tucker Cemetery Fund, 1014 Crossland Road, Murray, KY 42071.
Patricia ‘Pat’ L. Roberson
Patricia “Pat” L. Roberson, 77, of Murray, Kentucky, died Saturday, June 19, 2021, at the Anna Mae Owen Residential Hospice House in Murray.
She was born Dec. 17, 1943, in Chattanooga, Tennessee, to Jesse Lee and Evelyn Brown Lee.
She was the former owner and operator of the Irvin Cobb Resort, along with her late husband, Cliff, who died in 2015. She attended Elm Grove Baptist Church. She was a jack of many trades, but especially had an interest in remodeling homes. She enjoyed traveling, watching movies, working in her landscape and walking her dogs. She also enjoyed decorating for each holiday, especially Christmas and Halloween. She was a sweet, kind and loving woman who always looked to help someone in need.
In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by one brother, Tom Lee.
Mrs. Roberson is survived by one daughter, Lacy Sorenson of Murray; one son, Paul Sorenson of Murray; one step-son, Marvin Roberson of Murray; one sister, Lucille Bowlsby and husband Earl of Murray; a niece, Lynnie Miller and husband Rocky of Durant, Oklahoma; and a nephew, Jesse Bowlsby of Murray.
A graveside service will be at 2:30 p.m. Wednesday, June 23, 2021, at Russell Chapel (Fawcett) Cemetery with John Dale officiating.
Expressions of sympathy may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105-9959, or the Humane Society of Calloway County, P.O. Box 764, Murray, KY 42071.
Lou Vena McClure McGary-Hitzler
Lou Vena McClure McGary-Hitzler, 91, of Murray, Kentucky, passed peacefully from this life into the loving arms of our Lord surrounded by her loving family at 6 a.m. Sunday, June 20, 2021.
She was born March 30, 1930, in Graves County, Kentucky, to Osley Lonzo “Lonnie” McClure and Matronia Beecher Futrell McClure.
A graduate of Wingo High School, after raising a family, went on to receive her bachelor’s degree in business administration at Murray State University. After high school, she worked at the Mayfield telephone office, then married and raised a family, and after 25 years of hard work, retired as an independent insurance agent. Always looking to improve herself, she took photography classes, art classes, Dale Carnegie courses and was a Murray-Calloway County homemaker and a Kentucky Colonel.
Lou was a long-time faithful member of Glendale Road Church of Christ where she taught sixth grade boys’ Bible classes for several years. She was a strong supporter of Christian mission work worldwide. On the home front, she shined her Christian light by personally sharing her faith with others. She loved her family and one of her highlights was enjoyed traveling on vacations.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her first husband, Victor Learon McGary; her second husband, Robert Louis Hitzler; and her four siblings, Lola McClain, Govie Anderson, Osley McClure and Hazel Broach.
Lou is survived by her two loving daughters, Vicki Lynn Ragsdale (Jim Ragsdale) and Karen Lou McCuiston (Kent McCuiston); devoted granddaughter, Frances Lou McCuiston Smith (Jack Smith); and two precious great-grandchildren, Lydia Grace Smith and Luke Garrison Smith, all of Murray. She also dearly loved her nieces and nephews who either called her "Aunt Vena" or "Aunt Lou.”
A graveside service will be at 2 p.m. Thursday, June 24, 2021, at the Murray City Cemetery with John Dale and Steven Hunter officiating.
Expressions of sympathy may be made to the India Missions, Banner Elk Church of Christ, P.O. Box 1413, Banner Elk, NC 28604, Attn: Don Iverson.
