Daisy Winningham Robertson
Daisy Winningham Robertson, 58, of Rosharon, Texas, died May 20, 2022, at her residence.
She was born March 22, 1964, in Redlands, California, to Joseph Winningham and Virginia Winningham.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her sister, Johanna Howe.
Daisy is survived by her sister, Melody Quiroz (Santiago) of New Hampshire; and three brothers, John Lovell of Missouri, Joseph Winningham (Dawn) of Texas and Whylie Winningham (Jody) of Texas.
A private graveside service will be in late August at New Liberty Cemetery in Buchanan, Tennessee.