Prentess Ann Overbey Henry
Prentess Ann Overbey Henry, 85, died Tuesday, June 20, 2023, at the Anna Mae Owen Residential Hospice House in Murray, Kentucky.
A resident of The Gardens Memory Unit at Hickory Woods Senior Living, Ann was the eldest child of Prentice Lassiter Overbey (1913-1964) and Edna Virginia McNutt Overbey (1915-1959).
Ann was born in Calloway County and graduated from the Murray Training School in 1956. She later attended Murray State University receiving a master’s degree in history. She will be remembered as someone who valued education and as an ardent reader. She retired from housing management; she was an avid runner who enjoyed travel, a good friend to many, and a devoted mother and grandmother.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a brother, Calvin Wells Overbey.
Ann is survived by three children, Donald E. Henry Jr. and wife Patty Alvey of Hardin, Debi Henry Danielson, and husband Robert of Hazel and Douglas K. Henry and wife Dana of Murray; three grandchildren, Drew Henry and wife Jennifer of Crestwood, Meghan (Henry) Bryson and husband Nicholas Bryson of Murray and Etta Danielson of Washington, D.C.; five great-grandchildren, Caroline Henry, Louisa Henry, Jasper Bryson, Aida Bryson and Pippa Bryson; one brother, Donald Lassiter Overbey and wife Judy of Murray; and a nephew and a niece.
A private family memorial will be scheduled for a later date.
Expressions of sympathy may be made to WKMS Radio, 2018 University Station, Murray, KY 42071, or the Calloway County Public Library, 710 Main St., Murray, KY 42071.
Janet Elaine Scott
Mrs. Janet Elaine Scott, 74, of Murray, passed away on Monday, June 19, 2023 at Murray Calloway County Hospital.
Mrs. Scott was born on June 24, 1948 in Jackson, Michigan to Clifford Lowe and Marian Knauss Lowe. Janet was a homemaker and her greatest blessing was her family. She had an unwavering love for arts and crafts and she and her husband, Gary, are members of Harmony Missionary Baptist Church in Camden, TN.
She is preceded in death by her father, Clifford Lowe and her first husband, Michael Channell.
Those she lovingly leaves behind include her mother, Marian Lowe of Jackson, MI; her husband, Gary Scott of Murray; sons, Christopher Channell (Wendy) of Concord, MI, Timothy Channell (Sherry) of Trenton, TN; a daughter, Amie Hanusosky (Mark) of Jackson, MI; brothers, Richard Lowe (Jan Epps) of Horton, MI, Carl Lowe (Mary) of Horton, MI; a sister, Constance Webster (Michael) of Horton, MI. Also surviving are her grandchildren, Ashley, Brandi, Mykayla and Derek in addition to three great grandchildren.
The funeral service honoring the life of Mrs. Janet Scott is set for 11 am on Friday, June 23, 2023 at Imes Funeral Home. Bob Myers will officiate and burial will follow at Murray City Cemetery. Her family welcomes visitors from 9 am - 11 am on Friday.
Gerald W. Paschall
Gerald W. Paschall, 82, of Symsonia, Kentucky, died Thursday, June 22, 2023, at his home.
Arrangements are incomplete at the J.H. Churchill Funeral Home & Cremation Services.
Ronnie T. ‘Gator’ Thompson
Ronnie T. “Gator” Thompson, 69, of Farmington (Calloway County), Kentucky, died Thursday, June 22, 2023, at the Anna Mae Owen Residential Hospice House in Murray.
Arrangements are incomplete at Blalock-Coleman Funeral Home & Cremation Services.
