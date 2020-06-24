Betty Jo Waters Crittendon
Betty Jo Waters Crittendon, 85, of Murray, Kentucky, died Tuesday, June 23, 2020, at the Anna Mae Owen Residential Hospice House in Murray.
She was born July 27, 1934, in Calloway County, Kentucky, to William Ado Waters and Ulvie Richie Waters.
She was retired from the Murray State University Food Service Department and attended Grace Baptist Church.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Murel E. Crittendon; three sisters, Mavis McCoil, Burline Paschall and Martha Windsor; and one son-in-law, Phil McCuiston.
Mrs. Crittendon is survived by two daughters, Deborah Balash and husband Tom and Rita McCuiston, all of Murray; one sister, Sue Williams of Cuba; seven grandchildren, Joe D. Lyons and wife Elizabeth of St. Charles, Missouri, Missy Gargus and husband Wayne of Owensboro, Evan Lyons and wife Vanessa of Murray, Tricia Stroup and husband David of Murray, Jason McCuiston and wife Rachel of Murray, Brian McCuiston and wife Katie of Almo and Danny McCuiston and wife Shara of Almo; 15 great-grandchildren, Emma Lyons, Mary Lyons, Mariah Lyons, Thomas Lyons, Laya Lyons, Gavin Gargus, Garrett Gargus, Michelle Dukes and husband Chris, Alexa Stroup, Ellen Stroup, Dean Stroup, Parker McCuiston, Emery McCuiston, Oliver McCuiston and Bryson McCuiston; and one great-great grandchild, Mallory Dukes.
A private family visitation and service will be held. Expressions of sympathy may be made to the Anna Mae Owen Residential Hospice House, 803 Poplar St., Murray, KY 42071, Burnetts Chapel Cemetery Fund, c/o Bobby Galloway, 217 Eagle Road, Sedalia, KY 42079, or Grace Baptist Church Building Fund, 617 South Ninth St., Murray, KY 42071.
Daryl James 'Michael' Miller
Daryl James “Michael” Miller, 31, of Murray, Kentucky, died Sunday, June 21, 2020, in Trigg County, Kentucky.
He was born Aug. 17, 1988, in Murray.
He worked in maintenance for Kentucky Lake Oil Company.
He was preceded in death by his mother, Linda Miller, and his grandmother, Glenda Sue Anderson.
Mr. Miller is survived by his wife, Destiny Miller, of Murray, whom he married April 17, 2015, in Murray; two sons, Gavin Michael Miller and Preston James Miller, both of Murray; his father, Garry W. Miller of Murray; a sister, Katrina Miller of Murray; his grandfather, Balous “Harold” Anderson of Murray; an aunt, Rita Anderson of Murray; a niece, Madison Elyse Hall of Murray; a nephew, Mark Hall of Murray; his mother-in-law, Sheila Hafner of Murray; and a brother-in-law, John Hafner of Murray.
A graveside service will be at 1:30 p.m. Friday, June 26, 2020, at the Barnett Cemetery. Visitation will be from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Friday, June 26, 2020, at the J.H. Churchill Funeral Home & Cremation Services.
In lieu of flowers, a trust fund is being prepared.
Online condolences may be left at www.thejhchurchillfuneralhome.com.
The J.H. Churchill Funeral Home & Cremation Services is in charge of arrangements.
Ted Paschall Nance
Ted Paschall Nance, 84, of Paris, Tennessee, died Saturday, June 20, 2020, at his residence.
He was born March 30, 1936 in the Jones Mill community as the ninth of 10 children of Guy Bronson Nance and Lamora Montez Paschall Nance. He was a lifelong resident of Henry County, Tennessee,whose ancestors settled there in the 1820s. On Feb. 17, 1968, he married Judith “Judy” Robison.
He was a member of First Baptist Church in Paris and a U.S. Army veteran, serving in 1958 and 1959. One of his favorite hobbies was genealogy, and he and Judy spent more than 45 years tracing his roots through many states. After working for a few years at the Milan Arsenal in Milan, Tennessee, and Emerson Electric in Paris, he was employed by Fisher Price Toys in 1973, soon after they started up in Murray. He worked there as an industrial engineer until his retirement in 1992. This stimulated a new interest and he became a collector of old, wooden Fisher Price toys. These two hobbies provided Ted and Judy with many fun trips, tracing down a genealogy clue, or finding a new toy for his extensive collection.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by four sisters, Esther Deering, Ruby Haygood, Buthel Cowden and May Nell Wilkerson; and four brothers, Noble Lee Nance, John B. Nance, Charles Franklin Nance and Bobby Nathan Nance.
Ted is survived by his wife, Judy Robison of Paris; one sister, Gwen Gingles of Murray; one sister-in-law, Jacqui Pingree of Paris; and many nieces and nephews.
The funeral service is at 1 p.m. Wednesday, June 24, 2020, at First Baptist Church in Paris, Tennessee, with Trent Bullock, Jerry Massey and Kenny Locke officiating. Burial will be in Walker Cemetery in Paris. Visitation was from 4-7 p.m. Tuesday, June 23, 2020, at First Baptist Church. Visitors are asked to enter through the FBC Welcome Center doors off of Ruff Street and exit through the sanctuary doors down the front steps of the church. Guests are also asked to please observe all recommended social distancing restrictions and guidelines for social gatherings during this time. Visitation will continue from noon to 1 p.m. Wednesday, June 24, 2020, at the church. Serving as pallbearers will be Mike Williams, Greg Story, Joe Houston, Jack Tarkington, Jamie Locke and Laramie Locke. Honorary pallbearers are Horace Whitehead, Grover Hudspeth, Norm Gras and members of the Friendship Sunday school class.
Memorial contributions may be made to the American Cancer Society’s Hope Lodge in Nashville at Memorial Foundation Hope Lodge, 2008 Charlotte Avenue, Nashville, TN 37203-2003 or online at cancer.org/HopeLodgeNashvilleDonate.
Ridgeway Funeral Home of Paris, Tennessee, is in charge of arrangements.
Eureda F. Huser
Eureda F. Huser, 84 of Highland, Illinois, died Sunday, June 21, 2020, at Cedarhurst of Highland in Highland.
She was born Saturday, Nov. 30, 1935, in Murray, Kentucky, to Hassel and Estelle Ferguson Brown.
She married Henry B. Husser on Friday, Nov. 28, 1969, at First Christian Church in Collinsville, Illinois.
She was born near Murray and was a 1954 graduate of New Concord High School. She received her bachelor's degree in education in 1959 and her master's degree in 1969 at Murray State University. She taught elementary grades in a suburb of Detroit, Michigan, for four years and also taught in Paducah for four years. She moved to Illinois in 1967 where she taught second grade at Troy Triad School District until 1992, when she retired because of health conditions. She moved to Troy in 1969, when she got married. She was a member of Bethel Baptist Church. In 1996, she moved to Highland. She joined the Southern Baptist Church in 2002. She was a lifetime member of the N.E.A. and I.N.A., Educational Association, and the Retired Illinois Teachers Association.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Henry B. Huster on Nov. 26, 1989; her father and mother; two brothers, Jewel H. Brown and Otis Brown; a sister, Ina Sledd; and a brother-in-law, Henry Sledd.
Eureda is survived by a daughter, Sharon K. Gotter and husband Brian of O'Fallon, Illinois: a grandson, Brady R. Gotter of O'Fallon; a sister-in-law, Marie Brown of Murray; nieces, Rhonda Crass, Emeline Ray and Barbara Windsor; nephews, Larry Sledd, Russel Sledd, David Brown and William Brown; and several great-nieces and great-nephews.
A private funeral service and visitation will be at Southern Baptist Church in Highland with Dr. Billy Blackmon officiating. A private burial will be in Friedens UCC Cemetery in Troy, Illinois.
Memorial contributions may be made to Highland Southern Baptist Church.
Arrangements are being handled by Spengel-Boulanger Funeral Home in Highland, Illinois.
Donna Phillips
Donna Phillips, 81, of Murray, Kentucky, died Tuesday, June 23, 2020, at the Murray-Calloway County Hospital.
Arrangements are incomplete at the J.H. Churchill Funeral Home & Cremation Services.
