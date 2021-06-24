Edward Pavlick
Edward Pavlick, 90, of Murray, Kentucky, died Friday, May 7, 2021, at the Murray-Calloway County Hospital.
He was born Jan. 20, 1931, in Kalamazoo, Michigan, to Leon Charles and Valeria Klug Pavlick.
He proudly served his country in the U.S. Air Force in the Korean War. He finished inactive service as a captain in 1973 after 23 years of service. Before relocating to Murray, he worked in the aerospace defense industry. He loved boating, camping, motorcycles and traveling with his beloved wife, Maryann. He served as director of 911 Emergency Services for Calloway County and also on the Murray Planning Commission for many years. He was a member of the Lions Club and Hardin Baptist Church.
He was preceded in death by his parents.
Mr. Pavlick is survived by his wife, whom he married Nov. 21, 1953, Maryann Pavlick of Murray; two sons, James Pavlick of Elyria, Ohio, and Robert Pavlick (Amy) of Murray; two daughters, Lee Ann Wall (Michael) of Howell, Michigan, and Susie Barrick of San Francisco, California; three grandchildren, Joshua Gehrke, Jason Gehrke and Lauren Elizabeth Barrick; five great-grandchildren; a sister-in-law, Jane Humphreys of Myrtle Beach, South Carolina; and several nieces and nephews.
A celebration of life with military honors will be at 3 p.m. Sunday, June 27, 2021, at the Heritage Chapel of Imes Funeral Home with Ricky Cunningham officiating. A private family service at Kenlake State Resort Park will follow. Visitation will be from 2-3 p.m. Sunday, June 27, 2021, at the funeral home.
Expressions of sympathy may be made to Samaritans Purse, P.O. Box 3000 Boone, NC 28607.
Online condolences may be left at www.imesfh.com.
The Heritage Chapel of Imes Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Edna Bailey Miller
Edna Bailey Miller, 96, of Murfreesboro, Tennessee, died Friday, June 18, 2021.
She was born in Pennington Gap, Virginia, to Elbert L. Bailey and Esther Marsee Bailey.
A child of the Depression, she left Pennington Gap to work in Oak Ridge, Tennessee, with the Manhattan Project and building Little Boy, the atomic bomb dropped on Hiroshima in WWII. After the war, she married the love of her life and raised three daughters. During that time, she served as a room mother, Girl Scout leader, Sunday school teacher and adult literacy coach. She retired from Phillips Bookstore on MTSU’s campus, and volunteered with adult literacy and Meals on Wheels, as well as her faithful work at her beloved church, First Cumberland Presbyterian.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband of 58 years, James Roland Miller; a daughter, Kathy Queen; and a grandson, Cy Queen.
Mrs. Miller is survived by her daughters, Ruthie Warner and Beth Stribling; grandsons, Jeremy and Jared Warner; great-grandchildren, Raven, Alex, Zachary and Nathan Warner; and a sister, Bettye Ridgeway.
The funeral service is at 2 p.m. Friday, June 25, 2021, at Roselawn Memorial Gardens in Murfreesboro. Burial will follow at 3:30 p.m. Visitation will be from 5-7:30 p.m. Thursday, June 24, 2021, at First Cumberland Presbyterian Church in Murfreesboro and from noon to 2 p.m. Friday, June 25, 2021.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to First Cumberland Presbyterian Church or the Multiple Sclerosis Association of America.
Woodfin Funeral Chapel of Murfreesboro is in charge of arrangements
Michael A. Smith
Michael A. Smith of Jackson, Tennessee, formerly of Murray, Kentucky, died Wednesday, June 16, 2021, at Jackson-Madison County Hospital.
He was born June 20, 1956, in Grand Rapids, Michigan, to Betty Joe Glidewell Smith and the Rev. Bill H. Smith.
In his younger years, he enjoyed duck hunting and being a guide on Reelfoot Lake. He loved golfing, fishing and martial arts, obtaining a black belt in Taekwondo. His working career started with Kroger Foods in Murray, working his way up to a produce manager, and later working in various positions with Jackson Christian School, Reed Jewelers, Goldsmith's, and Service Merchandise. He had been active in the Lion's Club of Humboldt and the Old Hickory Lion's Club Sight Van, screening children for glasses. He was of Church of Christ faith.
He was preceded in death by his father.
Michael is survived by his mother; his wife of 40 years, Laurie Tucker Smith; his son, Koie L Smith (Jennifer) of Marietta, Georgia; a sister, Shauna Adams (Jeff) of Paris, Tennessee; his father-in-law, Douglas Tucker; a sister-in-law, Sabrina Karraker (Ray); a brother-in-law, Dr.Charles Tucker (Marsha); a grandchild, Kaia Jones; three nephews, Barkley Tucker, Matt Adams (Candice) and Chris Adams (Sarah); and a niece, Mackensie Patrick ( Brandon).
Graveside services were held Saturday June 18 , 2021, at the Tucker Cemetery in Kirksey, Kentucky.
Memorial contributions may be directed to the American Diabetes Association, 2451 Crystal Drive, Suite 900, Arlington, VA 22202, or the Tucker Cemetery Fund, 1014 Crossland Road, Murray, KY 42071.
Prince Lee Fox
Prince Lee Fox, 81, of Murray, Kentucky, died at 11:17 a.m. Wednesday, June 23, 2021, at Spring Creek Health Care in Murray.
Arrangements are incomplete at Blalock-Coleman & York Funeral Home.
FUNERAL NOTICE
The J.H. Churchill Funeral Home & Cremation Services
Lou Vena McClure McGary-Hitzler
A graveside service is at 2 p.m. Thursday, June 24, 2021, at Murray City Cemetery.