Mark Thorn
Mark Thorn, 54, of Murray, Kentucky, died Wednesday, June 23, 2021, at his home.
He was born July 30, 1966, in Murray to Jackie and Jane Ann Lassiter Thorn.
He was preceded in death by his mother, Jane Ann Thorn; his grandparents, Claude and Clara Thorn and Herman and Geneva Lassiter.
Mr. Thorn is survived by his father, Jackie Thorn of Almo; a brother, David Thorn (Mary) of Mt. Juliet, Tennessee; nephews, Jared Thorn and Blake Thorn; and great-niece and great-nephew, Anna Thorn and Jace Thorn.
A graveside service is at 11 a.m. Saturday, June 26, 2021, at Stewart Cemetery with Luke Puckett officiating.
Expressions of sympathy may be made to Stewart Cemetery, c/o Sue Thweatt, 2161 Radio Road, Almo, KY 42020.
Online condolences may be left at www.imesfh.com.
Imes Funeral Home & Crematory, downtown Murray, is in charge of arrangements.
Prince Lee Box
Prince Lee Fox, 81, of Murray, Kentucky, died at 11:17 a.m. Wednesday, June 23, 2021, at the Spring Creek Health Care Center in Murray.
He was born May 18, 1940, in Model, Tennessee, to George Carter Fox and Viola Travis Fox.
In addition to his parents, he was also preceded in death by his wife, Nina Fox; a son, Larry David Fox; grandsons, Paul Kellerman and Bryan Kellerman; and a great-grandson, Robbie Clayton.
Mr. Fox is survived by his son, Jerry Fox; daughters, Kathryn Parrish (Max Sr.) and Janice Kellerman (Ronald); seven grandchildren, 23 great-grandchildren; and several great-great-grandchildren.
The funeral service will be at 1 p.m. Saturday, June 26, 2021, at Blalock-Coleman & York Funeral Home with Mike White officiating. Burial will follow in Hicks Cemetery. Visitation is after 11 a.m. Saturday, June 26, 2021, at the funeral home.
Online condolences may be left at www.yorkfuneralhome.com.
Blalock-Coleman & York Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
First Lt. Calvin Z. Carstens
“Old pilots never die. They just fly higher.”
On Tuesday, June 22, 2021, First Lieutenant Calvin Z. Carstens of Peconning, Michigan, completed his earthly mission and took flight into the heavens.
Cal was born April 17, 1920, in the family home in Rhodes, Michigan, to William and Anna Wicke Carstens Sr.
Often referring to himself as an “old stump jumper,” he grew up loving the outdoors, its wildlife, and its many trails. As a boy, he helped with the family general store in Rhodes and would often pick wild huckleberries and cranberries that were sold at their store. Many years later, he would share his “secret” berry spots with his children, relatives and good friends who, in turn, enjoyed huckleberry pies and cranberry relishes made by his wife Dottie. Cal enjoyed hiking, hunting, fishing/boating, do-it-yourself projects, anything mechanical, photography, archery, flying, crossword puzzles (in ink) and reading. He was also a disciplined journal writer, recording events throughout his life beginning at age 17. In his late seventies, he turned his handwritten journals into a four-volume family history to share with his siblings and his children and, because he had earlier been a free-lance photographer, he incorporated hundreds of family photos throughout the volumes. His family history of the Estey/Rhodes/Pinconning areas was a true labor of love and a most treasured legacy, especially considering that Cal had to first teach himself how to use a keyboard, a computer and a scanner. He also enjoyed playing baseball and, like his father, was an excellent pitcher known for throwing hard and fast with great control. He was scouted by numerous professional baseball teams, including the Detroit Tigers, but it was the Cincinnati Reds who signed Cal to a minor league contract. However, his baseball career was cut short when he enlisted in the U.S. Army Air Corps the summer before the Japanese attacked Pearl Harbor. He learned to fly and became a B-17 pilot. During his overseas duty (1943-44), Cal was credited with flying 51 missions, most with the same nine-member crew, returning them safely home, all recognized as war heroes for their contributions. He and his crew kept in close contact through the years, a true band of brothers.
When Cal returned to Michigan after the war, he settled in Pinconning with Dottie (who he had married Nov. 23, 1943) and, together with his father and brothers, he created Pinconning’s first airport, Sportsmen’s Field, near Saginaw Bay. He gave flying lessons, worked as a private pilot (twice rescuing stranded ice fishermen), as a crop duster, professional photographer (wedding, first communion, aerial), and school bus driver. He was called back into the military as a flight instructor on B-29's (Randolph Field/Lackland AFB, San Antonio, Texas) when the Korean War broke out. Cal found post-war employment at Magline, Inc. in Pinconning, first as a shop foreman, then as head of purchasing.
Retiring in 1985, he and Dottie traveled to England, Germany, Canada and throughout the States. His love of all thing’s nature continued, and he took pride in maintaining his fruit trees and vegetable garden, filling his pantry with row-upon-row of beautifully preserved goods for the winter months. He worshipped with Dottie at St. John’s Lutheran Church in Pinconning for the majority of his adult life. When he relocated to Midland, he continued to be ministered by Pastor Jung whom he admired greatly and with whom he shared many WWII memories.
He was preceded in death by his wife of 77 years, Dorothy (Dottie); his parents, Anna and William; his elder son, Michael Robert Carstens; brothers Bill and Jack; and a sister, Delores.
Cal is survived by his children, Kenneth of Murray and Diane (Robert) Tomczak of Bay City, Michigan; grandchildren Lisa (Travis) Slater, Michael Carstens, Jason Carstens (Emily) and Jameson (Amber) Carstens; and great-grandchildren Alex, Nicholas, and Kamryn Slater, Brynn and Mia Carstens, and Lily and Liam Carstens.
Cal’s military mementos are displayed at the Indiana Military Museum in Vincennes, Indiana, east of the former George Field where Cal learned to fly multi-engine aircraft and earned his wings. Cal’s handwritten journals and family histories will be archived at Central Michigan University’s Clarke Historical Library.
A memorial with full military honors for Cal and Dottie will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, August 7, 2021, at St. John’s Lutheran Church in Pinconning, with David Jung presiding. Friends and family may call from 10 am until time of service. Burial has taken place.
Those who so desire may make memorials to St. John’s Lutheran Church or their favorite charity.
Ramsay Group Funeral Services of Pinconning is in charge of arrangements.