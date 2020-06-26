Robert E. Overby
Robert E. Overby, 82, of Murray, Kentucky, died Wednesday, June 24, 2020, at the Ray and Kay Eckstein Hospice Care Center at Mercy Health in Paducah, Kentucky.
He was born April 27, 1938, in Benton, Kentucky, to Curtis Overby and Kathleen Snow Overby.
He was of the Church of Christ faith. He had a lifelong passion for motorcycles. He started selling and repairing Cushman Scooters in the 1950s at Eaton’s in Mayfield. In 1966, he became a regional service representative for American Honda Corporation, servicing as many as five states until 1976 when he bought the local Honda dealership. He owned and operated Overby Honda in Murray from 1976 until 1988. He also started a motorcycle audio business named “Overby’s Two Wheel Sound," in the 1980s, traveling to bike rally’s nationwide and also operating locally. He continued to operate this business until his death, choosing not to retire.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by one sister and three brothers.
Mr. Overby is survived by his wife, Reda Brandon Overby of Murray, whom he married Feb. 5, 1959, in Calloway County, Kentucky; one daughter, Tammy Smith and husband Clay of Kirksey; two sons, Keith Overby and Darrell Overby and wife Marla, all of Murray; two sisters, Joanne Cavitt and husband Perry of Murray and Camilla Tarry and husband Jerry of Modesto, California; two grandchildren, Brittany Perkins and Ben Overby, both of Murray; and two great-grandchildren, Cammie Arnett and Cole Arnett, both of Murray.
A graveside service will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, June 27, 2020, at the Murray City Cemetery with John Dale and Jim Stahler officiating. Visitation will be from 5-8 p.m. Friday, June 26, 2020, at the J.H. Churchill Funeral Home & Cremation Services and from 9-10:30 a.m. Saturday, June 27, 2020, at the funeral home.
Expressions of sympathy may be made to St Jude Children's Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38101.
Online condolences may be left at www.thejhchurchillfuneralhome.com.
The J. H. Churchill Funeral Home & Cremation Services is in charge of arrangements.
Joan Rogers Carlson
Joan Rogers Carlson, 88, of Almo, Kentucky, died Thursday, June 25, 2020, at the Anna Mae Owen Residential Hospice House in Murray, Kentucky.
She was born July 26, 1931, in Goodland, Kansas, to Charles Aden and Naomi Rogers.
She was a graduate of Westminster College with a degree in elementary education. She taught elementary school in the mid-50s in Riverside, California. On Jan. 28, 1961, she married Gordon Carlson. His work lead them to Florida and then back to California, settling in Ventura, where they raised their two children, Jon and Gwenda. When both of her children enrolled in public education, she spent her time volunteering at the school helping wherever needed. Her love for children’s learning and her teaching skills were recognized, and she was hired as an instructional aide to help in the classrooms. Eventually, her love for books lead her to become the librarian for many years at Elmhurst Elementary School and other schools in the district. She loved encouraging children to learn, explore and grow through reading. She was an active and involved mom. As her children grew, she was an active PTA member, Girl Scout mom, soccer mom and spent many years as a council member for Job’s Daughters. She was also a more than 25-year member of the Order of the Easter Star Chapter in Ventura, and a charter member of the Friends of the Library in Murray. In 2005, she retired from the Ventura School System and moved to Almo to be closer to her grandchildren. She loved being a spectator at their soccer games and watching them grow. She thoroughly enjoyed traveling and visiting with her son in Washington State.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband of 54 years, Gordon Carl Carlson.
Mrs. Carlson is survived by her son, Jon Roger Carlson of Everett, Washington; a daughter and son-in-law, Gwenda Carla and Steven Wilhelm;, and grandsons, Justin Aden Wilhelm of Madison, Alabama, Brian Charles Wilhelm of Murray and Adam John Wilhelm of Almo.
Graveside services will be held at Crystal Lake Cemetery in Minneapolis Minnesota, at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, expression of sympathy may be made to the Friends of the Murray Calloway County Library, 710 Main St., Murray, KY 42071, or Playhouse in the Park, 701 Gil Hopson Drive, Murray, KY 42071.
Online condolences may be left at www.imesfh.com.
Imes Funeral Home & Crematory, downtown Murray, is in charge of arrangements.
Donna Breslau Phillips
Donna Breslau Phillips, 81, of Murray, Kentucky, died Tuesday, June 23, 2020, at the Murray-Calloway County Hospital in Murray.
She was born Jan. 28, 1939, in Worthington, Indiana, to Fred Sanders and Eva Algia Arthur Bays.
She pursued her dream of living in Israel during the time of the Gulf War, though eventually returned to Southern California where she worked as a counselor for the Salvation Army, counseling battered and abused women and women recovering from drug and alcohol addictions. She was of the Evangelical faith, believing that salvation is by grace alone through faith in Jesus Christ
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Hobert Coy Phillips of Murray, and three sisters, Irene Avonell Garcia, Cora Lee Dryer and Mary Marcella Thatcher.
Mrs. Phillips is survived by one daughter, Bobbie LaDonna Dunn Quintanilla and husband Dr. Jorge Quintanilla-Cortez of Murray; two sons, Gerald Alan Dunn and wife Elaine of Covina, California, and Mark Daniel Dunn of Lancaster, California; one sister, Dr. Nina Kathryn Bissett of Montgomery, Illinois; one brother, Fred James Bays of Jasonville, Indiana; four grandchildren, Tiffanie Nicole Dunn, Jason Alan Dunn and Michael Eric Dunn of Covina, California, and Amanda Algia Potipitak and husband Rachon of Palmdale, California.
A graveside service will be at 11 a.m. Tuesday, June 30, 2020, at the Murray City Cemetery.
Expressions of sympathy may be made to the International Fellowship of Christians and Jews, 30 North LaSalle Street, Suite 4300, Chicago, IL 60602, or flowers sent to The J.H. Churchill Funeral Home.
Online condolences may be left at www.thejhchurchillfuneralhome.com
The J.H. Churchill Funeral Home & Cremation Services is in charge of arrangements.
Ronny Dale Bonds
Ronny Dale Bonds, 54, passed peacefully at the home he built with the love of life, Debra Miller, and his sister Kim Bonds Aldridge, by his side.
Born June 10, 1966, to Billy Don and Billie Jo Phelps Bonds McKendree Brown in Marshall County, Kentucky, he entered the world moving and never slowed down.
A gifted craftsman in carpentry and tile work, he also loved all dachshunds and his German Shepherd Dixie, fishing, gardening, NASCAR, Auburn football, riding four-wheelers, hosting gatherings for family and friends, hunting wild mushrooms, landscaping and watching the many birds at the feeders in his yard. His generous heart, beautiful green eyes, gorgeous smile, funny stories and practical jokes will be missed by everyone who knew him. Known as a perfectionist in his work, Ronny gave credit to many people for the blessings in his life. He said his father Billy taught him to garden, work hard, and that dachshunds were the best dogs in the world. His mother Jo taught him to ride horses, a good work ethic, and the love of country cooking. His stepfather, Bob McKendree, taught him his life’s work, carpentry and tile work. And his stepmother Carolyne taught him the Bible and to love history, especially the history of Between the Rivers. Pastor J.T. Parish lead him to Christ as a child and Debra Miller taught him the transforming power of unconditional love in his personal life. He, in turn, taught all his sons both carpentry and tile work.
He and Debra attended Impact Church in Benton, just one of the many churches and the Christians who have lifted him up in prayer over the years as he battled cancer. He reassured all who knew him that he had seen Heaven which was too beautiful to describe with mere words and he was not afraid of death, but he did hate to leave those he loved.
He was preceded in death by his mother, Billie Jo Phelps Brown; his stepfather, Bob McKendree; his beloved son, Matthew William “Matt” Bonds; his niece and sidekick, Brittany Taylor “Britt” Bonds; and infant siblings, Angela Carol Bonds, Donnie and Lonnie Bonds and Sharon Bonds.
Ronny is survived by the love of his life, Debra Miller of Aurora; his parents, Billy and Carolyne Martin Bonds of Fredonia; his daughter, Danielle Bonds Minter of Benton; his son, Brandon Bonds of Coldwater; the sons of his heart, Jeremy Miller and wife Valeria of Valley, Alabama, and Justin Miller and wife Alyssa of Camp Hill, Alabama; his dachshund Rosie, who refused to leave his side during these last months; his brothers, Phillip Don Bonds (Cherie) of Tri-City, Trace Bonds of Fredonia and Tim McKendree (Barbie) of Hardin; his sisters, Kim Aldridge (David) of Murray and Karen Darnell (Allen) of Benton; a foster sister, Jennifer Wright (Rana) of Smithland; a special great-niece, Saydei Claire Bonds; and numerous aunt, uncles, nephews, nieces, cousins and countless friends. He also leases to posterity a passel of grandchildren who are going to miss their PaPa and will do their best to comfort Granny Dee in his absence including Clarity Bonds, David Bonds, Elizabeth Bonds, Jason “Knucklehead” Bonds, Kaylan Bonds, Starlet Bonds, Wyatt Bonds, Carter Miller, Faith Miller, Hunter Miller, Joshua Miller, Julianna “JuJu” Miller, Kaylan Miller, Peyton Miller, Tucker Miller and, last but not least, James Michael “Boogie” Minter.
The funeral service will be at noon Saturday, June 27, 2020, at Collier Funeral Home in Benton with his uncle, Darrol Byrd, officiating. Burial will be in Henry Lady Cemetery in the Lyon County portion of Land Between the Lakes. Visitation will be from 5-8 pm. Friday, June 26, 2020, at the funeral home.
Collier Funeral Home of Benton is in charge of arrangements.
Eugene Kirk
Eugene Kirk, 83, of Murray, Kentucky, died Thursday, June 25, 2020, at Parkview Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Paducah, Kentucky.
Arrangements are incomplete at Imes Funeral Home & Crematory, downtown Murray.
FUNERAL NOTICE
The J.H. Churchill Funeral Home
Daryl James Miller
A graveside service is at 1:30 p.m. Friday, June 26, 2020, at Barnett Cemetery.
Robert E. Overby
A graveside service is at 11 a.m. Saturday, June 27, 2020, at Murray City Cemetery.
Collier Funeral Home of Benton
Ronny Dale Bonds
The funeral service is at noon Saturday, June 27, 2020, at the funeral home. Burial will be in Henry Lady Cemetery in the Lyon County portion of Land Between the Lakes.