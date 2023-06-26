William ‘Bill’ Abbott
William “Bill” Abbott, 74, of Murray, Kentucky, passed away Sunday, June 18, 2023, at Mercy Health-Lourdes Hospital in Paducah, Kentucky.
He was born Jan. 8, 1949, in Manchester, New Hampshire, to Jacob Jackson Abbott and Anne Gildea Abbott.
He graduated from Bishop Bradley High School in 1967 in Manchester and received a bachelor’s degree from Murray State University. He retired as Vice President of Operations at H.T. Marketing, was a member of St. Leo’s Catholic Church and the Knights of Columbus.
He was preceded in death by his maternal grandparents, Michael and Anne Gildea; paternal grandparents Arthur and Elizabeth Abbott; parents, Jacob and Anne Abbott; mother-in-law and father-in-law, James and Valta Ross; and one brother-in-law, Ronnie Ross.
Mr. Abbott is survived by his wife, Jackie Ross Abbott, whom he married June 19, 1981, in Murray, Kentucky; one son, Jacob Abbott and wife Elizabeth of Cincinnati, Ohio; three sisters, Mary Abbott of Los Angeles, California, Jane Abbott of North Hampton, New Hampshire, and Ellen Arsenault and husband Bob, also of North Hampton; one brother, Arthur Abbott and wife Kitsy of Rye, New Hampshire; three grandchildren, Charlie Abbott, Luke Abbott and Eleanor Abbott, all of Cincinnati; one brother-in-law, Danny Ross and wife Denise of Paducah; one sister-in-law, Poppy Jones and husband Eddie of Gilbertsville; and several nieces and nephews.
A memorial service will be at noon, 12:00 p.m., Wednesday, June 28, 2023, at St. Leo Catholic Church in Murray. Visitation will be from 11 a.m. until noon June 28, 2023, at the church.
Prentess Ann Overbey Henry
Prentess Ann Overbey Henry, 85, died Tuesday, June 20, 2023, at the Anna Mae Owen Residential Hospice House in Murray, Kentucky.
A resident of The Gardens Memory Unit at Hickory Woods Senior Living, Ann was the eldest child of Prentice Lassiter Overbey (1913-1964) and Edna Virginia McNutt Overbey (1915-1959).
Ann was born in Calloway County and graduated from the Murray Training School in 1956. She later attended Murray State University receiving a master’s degree in history. She will be remembered as someone who valued education and as an ardent reader. She retired from housing management; she was an avid runner who enjoyed travel, a good friend to many, and a devoted mother and grandmother.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a brother, Calvin Wells Overbey.
Ann is survived by three children, Donald E. Henry Jr. and wife Patty Alvey of Hardin, Debi Henry Danielson, and husband Robert of Hazel and Douglas K. Henry and wife Dana of Murray; three grandchildren, Drew Henry and wife Jennifer of Crestwood, Meghan (Henry) Bryson and husband Nicholas Bryson of Murray and Etta Danielson of Washington, D.C.; five great-grandchildren, Caroline Henry, Louisa Henry, Jasper Bryson, Aida Bryson and Pippa Bryson; one brother, Donald Lassiter Overbey and wife Judy of Murray; and a nephew and a niece.
A private family memorial will be scheduled for a later date.
Expressions of sympathy may be made to WKMS Radio, 2018 University Station, Murray, KY 42071, or the Calloway County Public Library, 710 Main St., Murray, KY 42071.
Gerald Wesley Paschall
Gerald Wesley Paschall, 82, of Symsonia, Kentucky, died Thursday, June 22, 2023, at his home.
He was born Aug. 2, 1940, in Puryear, Tennessee, to Roosevelt Paschall and Cloteal Wilson Paschall.
He was a retired self-employed carpenter and attended Sinking Springs Baptist Church in Murray.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by two brothers, Noble Paschall and Darvin Paschall.
Mr. Paschall is survived by his wife, Dian Hurt Paschall, whom he was married May 29, 1965, in Calloway County, Kentucky; two daughters, Terri Bolte and husband Brad of Symsonia and Tammy Henson and husband Mickey of Hardin; one sister, Evell Sanders of Puryear, Tennessee; one brother, J.D. Paschall of Murray; five grandchildren, Jason Robbins and wife Pamela, Justin Robbins and wife Bethanie, Brittainy Henson and husband Bailey, Tiffany Henson, Steffany Billington and husband Micah; and nine great-grandchildren.
The funeral service will be at 2 p.m. Monday, June 26, 2023, at the J.H. Churchill Funeral Home & Cremation Services with Randy Kuykendall officiating. Burial will follow in Barnett Cemetery. Visitation will be from 11 a.m. until 2 p.m. Monday, June 26, 2023, at the funeral home.
Nancy Whitlock
Nancy Whitlock, 77, of Owensboro, Kentucky, passed away Saturday, June 24, 2023, at the Owensboro Health Regional Hospital.
Arrangements are incomplete at the J.H. Churchill Funeral Home & Cremation Services.
