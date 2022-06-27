Patricia Unruh
Patricia Unruh, 72, of Murray, Kentucky, died Wednesday, June 22, 2022, at Oakview Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Calvert City, Kentucky, after an extended illness.
She was born Oct. 9, 1949, in Alma, Michigan, to Elmer Diller and Lois Miller Diller.
She was a homemaker and a member of the Church of God in Christ Mennonite. She, along with her husband Calvin, were former owners of the Dutch Essenhaus restaurant.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her parents and her parents-in-law, John and Nadine Unruh.
Mrs. Unruh is survived by her husband, Calvin Unruh of Murray, whom she married Sept. 28, 1969; one son, Bradley Unruh and wife Amy of Birmingham, Alabama; two daughters, Linda Wadel and husband Donovan of Farmington and Laura Schroeder and husband Doug of Guntersville, Alabama; two brothers, Ken Diller and wife Faith of Galion, Alabama, and Steve Diller and wife Sandra of Knightdale, North Carolina; and eight grandchildren.
The funeral service will be at 10:30 a.m. Monday, June 27, 2022, at Harmony Mennonite Church. Burial will follow in Harmony Mennonite Church Cemetery. Visitation was from 6:30-8:30 p.m. Sunday, June 26, 2022, at the church.
The J.H. Churchill Funeral Home & Cremation Services is in charge of arrangements.
Harold Hill
Harold Hill, 78, of Murray, Kentucky, died Saturday, June 25, 2022, at the Murray-alloway County Hospital.
Arrangements are incomplete at the J.H. Churchill Funeral Home & Cremation Services.