William ‘Bill’ Abbott
William “Bill” Abbott, 74, of Murray, Kentucky, passed away Sunday, June 18, 2023, at Mercy Health-Lourdes Hospital in Paducah, Kentucky.
He was born Jan. 8, 1949, in Manchester, New Hampshire, to Jacob Jackson Abbott and Anne Gildea Abbott.
He graduated from Bishop Bradley High School in 1967 in Manchester and received a bachelor’s degree from Murray State University. He retired as Vice President of Operations at H.T. Marketing, was a member of St. Leo’s Catholic Church and the Knights of Columbus.
He was preceded in death by his maternal grandparents, Michael and Anne Gildea; paternal grandparents Arthur and Elizabeth Abbott; parents, Jacob and Anne Abbott; mother-in-law and father-in-law, James and Valta Ross; and one brother-in-law, Ronnie Ross.
Mr. Abbott is survived by his wife, Jackie Ross Abbott, whom he married June 19, 1981, in Murray, Kentucky; one son, Jacob Abbott and wife Elizabeth of Cincinnati, Ohio; three sisters, Mary Abbott of Los Angeles, California, Jane Abbott of North Hampton, New Hampshire, and Ellen Arsenault and husband Bob, also of North Hampton; one brother, Arthur Abbott and wife Kitsy of Rye, New Hampshire; three grandchildren, Charlie Abbott, Luke Abbott and Eleanor Abbott, all of Cincinnati; one brother-in-law, Danny Ross and wife Denise of Paducah; one sister-in-law, Poppy Jones and husband Eddie of Gilbertsville; and several nieces and nephews.
A memorial service will be at noon, 12:00 p.m., Wednesday, June 28, 2023, at St. Leo Catholic Church in Murray. Visitation will be from 11 a.m. until noon June 28, 2023, at the church.
Online condolences may be left at www.jhchurchill.com.
The J.H. Churchill Funeral Home & Cremation Services is in charge of arrangements.
Gerald Wesley Paschall
Gerald Wesley Paschall, 82, of Symsonia, Kentucky, died Thursday, June 22, 2023, at his home.
He was born Aug. 2, 1940, in Puryear, Tennessee, to Roosevelt Paschall and Cloteal Wilson Paschall.
He was a retired self-employed carpenter and attended Sinking Springs Baptist Church in Murray.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by two brothers, Noble Paschall and Darvin Paschall.
Mr. Paschall is survived by his wife, Dian Hurt Paschall, whom he was married May 29, 1965, in Calloway County, Kentucky; two daughters, Terri Bolte and husband Brad of Symsonia and Tammy Henson and husband Mickey of Hardin; one sister, Evell Sanders of Puryear, Tennessee; one brother, J.D. Paschall of Murray; five grandchildren, Jason Robbins and wife Pamela, Justin Robbins and wife Bethanie, Brittainy Henson and husband Bailey, Tiffany Henson, Steffany Billington and husband Micah; and nine great-grandchildren.
The funeral service was at 2 p.m. Monday, June 26, 2023, at the J.H. Churchill Funeral Home & Cremation Services with Randy Kuykendall officiating. Burial followed in Barnett Cemetery. Visitation was from 11 a.m. until 2 p.m. Monday, June 26, 2023, at the funeral home.
Online condolences may be left at www.jhchurchill.com.
The J.H. Churchill Funeral Home & Cremation Services was in charge of arrangements.
Linda Fay Parker
Linda Fay Parker, 72, of Murray, Kentucky, died Monday, June 26, 2023, at the Murray-Calloway County Hospital.
Arrangements are incomplete at Imes Funeral Home & Crematory, downtown Murray.
Prof. James David Earnest
Professor James David Earnest, 75, of Murray, Kentucky, died Saturday, June 24, 2023, at his home.
Arrangements are incomplete at Imes Funeral Home & Crematory, downtown Murray.
Carolyn Darnell
Carolyn Darnell, 79, of Murray, Kentucky, died Monday, June 26, 2023, at the Murray-Calloway County Hospital.
Arrangements are incomplete at the J.H. Churchill Funeral Home & Cremation Services.
Angela Beth Crouse
Angela Beth Crouse, 59, of Murray, Kentucky, died Monday, June 26, 2023, at the Anna Mae Owen Residential Hospice House in Murray.
Arrangements are incomplete at the J.H. Churchill Funeral Home & Cremation Services.