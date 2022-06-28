Firmin R Giesbrecht
Firmin R Giesbrecht, fondly known as FG, was born Nov. 28, 1936, in Steinbach, Manitoba, Canada to Cornelius and Margaretha Giesbrecht. He was the youngest of 11 children.
Our husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather, and friend left this temporary earth home for his forever home in Heaven on Friday, June 24, 2022.
His parents moved to a small community of Whitemouth Manitoba when he was 8 years old, where he lived until he was 24. He was a hard-working agriculture and poultry farmer until retiring at 78 at their country acreage. He had a daily intimate relationship with his Savior, Jesus.
Firmin married Lillie Irene Wiebe of Durham, Kansas Oct. 30, 1960. A year later, they moved to St Marys, Ontario, Canada where their one son and four daughters were born. They were happily married for 34 years. In 1976, Dad decided to leave the snow belt of Ontario, moving to El Campo Texas, and Macon, Mississippi to farm and raise their teenagers. In 1990, they moved with their three daughters to his beloved Murray. Lillie fought a very difficult battle with cancer and left him behind in the spring of 1994.
On Nov. 9, 1996, Firmin married Agnes Arlyne Klassen in Linden, Alberta, Canada. They enjoyed 25 wonderful married years together discovering new worlds and lifetime relationships.
Left to cherish many precious memories are his loving wife Aggie of Murray; his children, Lance (Shari) of St Marys, Ontario, Joan Jantz (Wade) of Starbuck, Minnesota, Angela Litwiller (Art) of Farmington, Kaylene Unruh (Miles) of Farmington, Tamara Goertzen (Jeff) of Murray; a brother and sisters-in-law; Aggie’s brothers and sisters; many nieces and nephews; 31 grandchildren, and 23 great-grandchildren.
Preceding him in death were his first wife, Lillie (54 years old); his parents; his 10 siblings; and 21-year-old granddaughter, Taylor Giesbrecht Wiebe.
An evening of visitation and sharing memories will be from 6:30-8:30 p.m. Thursday, June 30, 2022, at the Harmony Mennonite Church. The funeral will be at 10:30 a.m. Friday, July 1, 2022, at the church.
Emma Dean Mack Reed
Emma Dean Mack Reed, 61, of Hazel, Kentucky, died Wednesday, Jan. 12, 2022, at Baptist Health in Paducah, Kentucky.
She was born March 1, 1960, in Knoxville, Tennessee, to Thomas and Myrtle Mack.
She was preceded in death by her parents, and a sister, Shirley Mack.
Left to cherish her memory is her husband, David L. Reed of Hazel; a son, Roger Biggers (Melinda) of Mayfield; daughters, Chandra Thurmond (Duncan) and Chelsea Reed of Paducah; brothers, Cornell Mack and James Mack, both of Mayfield; and sisters, Janelle Mack and Janice Mack of Mayfield.
A memorial service was at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, June 25, 2022, at University Church of Christ with Charlie Bazzell officiating.
Ruth Ann Lauer
Ruth Ann Lauer, 80, a native of Benton, Kentucky, and a resident of Fairhope, Alabama, died Saturday, June 18, 2022.
Born into a loving family in Benton, Ruth Ann spent the majority of her childhood in Pontiac, Michigan, spending time with her three sisters and brother. Time was often spent circling around her brother’s piano playing, tap dancing in a troupe with her sisters, and singing harmony at church. They were a tight knit crew, and thus was the foundation of Ruth Ann’s strong constitution of family, creativity and faith.
She was a graduate of Michigan’s Oakland University where she received a bachelor's degree in education. She later moved to Kingwood, Texas, where she spent the majority of her adult life and raised a family with her former husband, Mike Lauer. Here, Ruth Ann had numerous friends, taught middle school English, and dedicated much of her time and passion to her students, fellow teachers and friends. She was a devoted teacher, loved children, reading, and all the treasures an open book offered.As an active member of Kingwood Christian Church, she could be found most any Sunday singing away in the church sanctuary, as music and singing were among her great joys. The weekly sermons and lessons on life and faith, along with the coffee and treats with her beloved community, was something she always looked forward to. Living in the Houston area, Ruth Ann was an active participant in culture. She frequented the Museum of Fine Arts, the Alley Theater and loved a great movie with her favorite salty snack of buttered popcorn and Reese's Peanut Butter Cups. She had a sweet tooth and chocolate was always welcome.
For the past five years, she lived in Fairhope, Alabama, to be closer to her daughter, Alison and her spouse, Marc Hill, as well as her grandchildren, Ashlyn, Kaelyn and Addilyn, and most recently, her great-grandchild, Anders, which brought her daily delight.
She loved many things in life, but especially nature. She enjoyed many hours on her back porch marveling at every moment of beauty that God’s creations offered. She loved a good thunderstorm, and every year waited for the first hummingbird to find its way to her backyard sanctuary. One of her favorite activities was to watch the Southern sunset at the Fairhope pier, and share a chocolate frozen custard with just about anyone who would accompany her. It is moments like these that are true testaments of Ruth Ann’s fun-loving, yet contemplative spirit. Nature brought Ruth Ann so much happiness. A highlight in her later life was a trip with friends to France where she visited Monet’s Garden at Giverny. This sparked a newfound love of photographing all the beautiful things she observed in the natural world, which became the muses of her many watercolor paintings.
She loved her family, staying close with her sisters, finding great pride in her children, adoring her grandchildren, and finding immense joy in her great-grandson.
Ruth Ann was also an amazing friend. She valued all types of people and found energy in her “younger friends.” It is easy to say that when she entered a room people gravitated to her and she loved “holding court.” She loved sharing her life experiences and stories. She lived and loved fully, and will be missed by many.
She was preceded in death by her parents, James Robert Vaughn and Ruth Elizabeth Vaughn; a brother, Thomas Vaughn; and children, Brad Wilson, Chad Wilson, Randy Wilson and Ann Nicole Lauer.
Ruth Ann is survived by her daughters, Alison Hill of Spanish Fort and Andrea Lauer of Brooklyn, New York; grandchildren, Ashlyn Fields Kaelyn Walch and Addilyn Hill; great-grandchildren, Anders Fields, and soon-to-be, Henry Paul Walch; siblings, Wanda Sue Lawson and husband Will Lawson, Beth Elaine Scott and daughter, Anna Scott, and Lori Joe Powell and husband Tony Powell; along with other family members and friends.
A memorial service will be held in Fairhope in mid-August and in Kingwood, Texas. in late August, as well as in Murray in September.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks that memorial donations be made to the following organizations on behalf of Ruth Ann Lauer: The Buckaroo Foundation (The Ruth Ann Lauer Scholarship Fund)
Hettie Mae Kanagy Peachey
Hettie Mae Kanagy Peachey was born to Jacob and Lizzie Kanagy on Sept. 13, 1951, in Belleville, Pennsylvania. On June 21, 2022, at the age of 70, the angels came and gently carried her home.
Her childhood years were spent in Pennsylvania. She married Sam Peachey on Oct. 27, 1970, and they were married for 51 years. She was a member of the Church of God in Christ Mennonite. She was a loving wife, mother and homemaker. She also loved baking for family and many acquaintances.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her parents-in-law, and one sister-in-law.
Left to mourn are her loving husband, Sam; children, Nathanael Peachey and wife Marilyn, Christina Wenger and husband Ken, Loretta Miller and husband Wes, Shanna Rodriguez and husband Victor, Elwood Peachey and wife Jacki, Leonard Peachey and wife Dianne and Abe Leonard and wife Trish; 28 grandchildren; four great-grandchildren; four sisters, Nancy Hoover and husband Levi, Liz Renno and husband Jake, Lydia Bender and husband Dave, and Esther Kanagy; and two brothers, Rudy Kanagy and wife Barb and Noah Kanagy and wife Mavis.
The funeral service was at 10 a.m. Sunday, June 26, 2022, at the Harmony Mennonite Church. Burial followed in Harmony Mennonite Church Cemetery. Visitation was from 5:30-8 p.m. Saturday, June 25, 2022, at the church.
Isaac ‘Ike’ Booker Adams
Isaac “Ike” Booker Adams, 83, of Northville, Michigan, went to be with the Lord on Tuesday, May 3, 2022.
He was born Oct. 10, 1938, in Murray, Kentucky, to Hafford and Laverne Adams.
He served as a Lt. Col. Ret in the ROTC, Active Army and Reserves for 26 years, and was a proud alum of Murray State University. He worked for General Tire and Hankook Tire for 35 years, and was a member of SAE. He was devout in faith and was a dedicated member of St. Matthew's United Methodist Church of Livonia for 50 years. In his spare time, he enjoyed reading and spending time with his family.
Ike was the beloved husband of Marie Adams for 62 wonderful years; a loving father of Tony (Amy) Adams, Kim (Wayne) Rexwinkle and Kara (Mike) Orr; a cherished grandfather of Kayden Adams, Cassady Adams, Brandon Rexwinkle, Kaileigh (Travis) Hershberger, Adam (Taylor) Orr, Tucker Orr and Ian Orr; a great-grandfather of Lennon Hershberger; and dearest brother of Hafford (Joanna) Adams and the late Leta (Don) Rutland, both of Murray. He is also survived by nephews Scott and Andy Adams, of Murray; as well as other friends and family.
A memorial service was held May 27, 2022, at St. Matthew's United Methodist Church, in Livonia, Michigan.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in honor of Ike may be made to St. Labre Indian School, P.O. Box 216 , Ashland MT 59004, or online at stlabre.org.
Keenan Mayfield
Keenan Mayfield, 61, of Murray, Kentucky, died Monday, June 27, 2022.
Arrangements are incomplete at the J.H. Churchill Funeral Home & Cremation Services.