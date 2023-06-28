Carolyn Kay Darnell
Carolyn Kay Darnell, 79, of Murray, Kentucky, died Monday, June 26, 2023, at the Murray-Calloway County Hospital.
She was born Aug. 16, 1943, in Calloway County, Kentucky, to Robert Mason Canady and Mildred Kathlene (Elkins) Canady.
She was the owner and operator of Carolyn’s Corner in Murray before her retirement. She was of Church of Christ faith.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Brooks Clayton Darnell, who died Dec. 23, 2021; one daughter, Michelle Darnell Roach; one grandson, Taylor Ray Roach; and one sister, Theresa Knight.
Mrs. Darnell is survived by one son, Craig Darnell and wife Ginger of Murray; one daughter, Lori Darnell-Duff and husband Brian of Murray; one brother, Jack Canady and wife Darlene of Murray; 10 grandchildren, Brooke Darnell of Murray, Ashley Nance and husband Hal Nance Jr. of Murray, Jason Kirks and wife Leandra of Clarksville, Tennessee, Brittany Murphy and husband Jaden of Murray, Jordan Roach and wife Hailey of Murray, Christopher Milby and wife Hanna of Bothell, Washington, Mason Darnell and wife Meilia of Murray, Madison Duff, Aria Duff and Aiden Duff, all of Murray; 15 great-grandchildren; a brother-in-law, Jimmy Knight of Murray; several nieces and nephews; and her life-long friends, Brenda Walker, Joella Parks and Linda Canady, all of Murray.
There will not be a public visitation or service. A private family memorial service will be held at a later date.
Expressions of sympathy may be made to the Alzheimer’s Association, Greater Kentucky and Southern Indiana, 6100 Dutchman’s Lane, Ste 401, Louisville, KY 40205, or the Murray-Calloway County Hospital, 803 Poplar St., Murray, KY 42071.
Sarah Ann Blanchard
Sarah Ann Blanchard, lovingly known as Sally, 93, passed away peacefully Thursday, June 22, 2023, at her home in Murray, Kentucky.
She was the loving and devoted wife of Charles Blanchard, with whom she celebrated 73 years of fun and adventures this past April 30. They lived in Crown Point, Indiana until 1971, when they moved to Aurora, in western Kentucky. They owned and operated The Hitching Post, a gift shop and country store, for 37 years where many fond memories were made with friends and family. Their hospitality and the homemade fudge assured that it was a stop for tourists and travelers on their summer vacations year-after-year. During this time, they also owned and operated The Wishing Well restaurant, ice cream parlor, arcade, and miniature golf course, which provided endless entertainment for her grandchildren and those that were lucky enough to work there.
Nothing brought her more joy than spending time with her family and those she loved. She was a joy to be around and always brought a smile and a good laugh to everyone she met. She loved being in the kitchen and often showed her love through carefully curated dishes from scratch. One of her special gifts was being able to turn holidays and special occasions into everlasting family traditions. She thrived on caring for others and was known for sharing her delicious apple pies, her Granny Sally Lye Soap, and her kind and generous spirit. She had a wonderful trait of always making everything fun and adding a spark of joy to any conversation or activity of which she was a part.
She was born March 3, 1930, in Hammond, Indiana, the daughter of Dorothy (Hadley) Dunn and Frank Dunn.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her sisters, Connie Jean Dunn, Dorothy Rohrberg and Rose Mehrings.
She was the loving mother to Chuck Blanchard (Linda), Kathy Goodman (Doug) and Jim Blanchard (Kennita); a loving grandmother to Jason Thompson (Kim), Matt Blanchard (Amy), Emily Edwards (Jason), Ben Goodman (Sarah), Ellie Sinkhorn (Daniel), Megan Goke (Kevin) and Brett Blanchard (Kirstan); and a loving great-grandmother to 15 great-grandchildren. She also leaves precious cousins and friends. All of these she loved and touched deeply.
She instilled a deep love for phases of the moon, birds, card playing, and birthday singing to all those that loved her.
A Celebration of Life will be announced at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations be made to a charity of your choice or the Brooks Chapel Gordon Cemetery Fund, c/o Eddie Ramsey, 2034 Roosevelt Road, Dexter, KY 42036.
Carolyn Martin Bradham
Carolyn Martin Bradham, 89, of Hazel, Kentucky, died Sunday June 25, 2023, at The Farms of Puryear in Puryear, Tennessee.
She attended Childersburg High School where she played on the basketball and softball teams. She loved reading and studying history. She graduated from Lutheran School of Nursing in 1968, and later attended U.T. Martin to work on receiving her RN degree. She started her nursing career at Parma Hospital in Ohio, working in the coronary care unit. In 1972, the family moved to Paris, Tennessee, and she went to work at Henry County Medical Center, where she would play a key role in the starting and development of a new coronary care unit. She retired from HCMC and then later would return to work at Paris Manor Nursing Home, where she eventually took over the instruction of their CNA certification program. Carolyn was very proud of her students and always felt they were prepared for the job. She was very proud to be a nurse and worked hard to help her patients. She always felt that nursing was truly her calling and always encouraged her students to continue their education to obtain their nursing degree. She loved watching the Lady Vols basketball and softball teams, and spending time with her dog Annie. Those who knew Carolyn loved her.
She was born July 30, 1933, in Birmingham, Alabama, to Roscoe W. Martin and Alice Evans Martin.
She married Leon Charles Bradham in Augusta, Georgia, on April 11, 1954, and he preceded her in death on Oct. 21, 1981.
Carolyn is survived by two sons, Charles Mark Bradham of Hazel and Thomas Pat (Elizabeth) Bradham of Paris; one granddaughter, Meredith (Johny) St. John of Paris, whom she was very proud of; three great-grandchildren, Marley, Margo, and JB St. John, who brought her much joy and happiness.
In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by one sister, Linda McClure, and two brothers, Pat Martin and Tom Martin.
The funeral service will be at 11 a.m. Thursday, June 29, 2023, at Ridgeway Funeral Home, Paris, with John Dale officiating. Visitation will be from 5-7 p.m. Wednesday, June 28, 2023, and from 10-11 a.m. Thursday, June 29, 2023, at the funeral home. Pallbearers will be Tony Raspberry, Gary Ed Raspberry, Donald Dunning, Drew Williams, Johny St. John and Pat Bradham. Burial will be in Memorial Cemetery in Paris.
Memorials may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN, 38105.
Linda Fay Parker
Ms. Linda Fay Parker, 72, of Murray, passed away on June 26, 2023 at Murray Calloway County Hospital.
She was born on August 19, 1950 in Calloway County to the late Goble Canady and Odell Hutchins. She was a homemaker and a substitute teacher for Henry County School System.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her foster parents, Annie and Aubrey Wyatt, and her ex-husband, Steve Parker. She was also preceded by her beloved granddaughter, Shaianne Parker.
She leaves behind three children: Jennifer Fannin, Bryan(Misty) Parker and Allen Parker. Her grandchildren Sarah Stephens, Jacob Fannin, Makayla, Scott, Paul, Logan, Randall, Autumn, Isaiah, & John Luke Parker. She also leaves behind several brothers and sisters including her twin, Glenda Carroll.
No services are planned at this time.
Robin Parker-Rigsby
Robin Parker-Rigsby, 64, of Murray, Kentucky, died Monday, June 26, 2023, at the Murray-Calloway County Hospital.
Ruby Williams
Ruby Williams, 86, of Murray, Kentucky, died Monday, June 26, 2023, at Green Acres Healthcare Nursing Home in Mayfield, Kentucky.
FUNERAL NOTICE
William ‘Bill’ Abbott
A memorial service is at noon Wednesday, June 28, 2023, at St. Leo Catholic Church.