Glenda Mae Anderson
Glenda Mae Anderson, 79, of Murray, Kentucky, died Sunday, June 27, 2021, at her daughter’s home.
She was born Aug. 10, 1941, in Murray, to Wilson L. and Bertha Morris Hughes.
She was retired from McNutt Insurance Agency, and was a member of Union Grove Church of Christ.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Ollis E. “Buddy” Anderson; father-in-law and mother-in-law, Ollis Lee and Laverne Steele Anderson; and a brother-in-law, Barton Jones.
Glenda is survived by one daughter, Susan Anderson Knott and friend Russ Wilson of Murray; two sons, Tim Anderson and wife Rhonda of Almo and Rob Anderson and wife Christy of Carlisle County; one brother, Howard Dale Hughes and wife Vickie of Murray; nine grandchildren, Whitney Anderson Gordon and husband Gregg, Jesse Anderson and wife Kody, Reese Anderson, Anderson Knott, Justin Barnett, Nicole Darnell Hill and husband Justin, Blake Darnell and wife Christina, Allie Rogers and Chris Rhodes; 10 great-gandchildren, Kaven Barnett, Ryder Barnett, Piper James Anderson, Kinley Darnell, Charlee Darnell, Briley Hill, Brooks Hill, Lainey Hill, Tinsley Gordon and Oakley Gordon; a sister-in-law, Brenda Jones of Murray: brother-in-law, Jimmy Anderson and wife Carolyn of Murray; and several nieces, nephews and cousins.
The funeral service will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, July 3, 2021, in the chapel of the J.H. Churchill Funeral Home & Cremation Services with John Dale and Johnny Parker officiating. Burial will follow in Murray City Cemetery. Visitation will be from 5-8 p.m. Friday, July 2, 2021, at the funeral home.
Expression of sympathy may be made to the Anna Mae Owen Residential Hospice House, 803 Poplar St. Murray, KY 42071.
Linda Nell Williams Hawes Acuff Bivens
Linda Nell Williams Hawes Acuff Bivens, 78, of Henderson, Kentucky, formerly of Murray, Kentucky, died Saturday, June 19, 2021, at Deaconess Midtown Hospital in Evansville, Indiana.
She was born Sept. 8, 1942, in Chicago, Illinois.
Linda was a beautiful, graceful lady who loved her God Jehovah. Her children, grandchildren, and great-grandson were so precious to her, and she was just as precious to them. She will be missed more than we can express.
She was preceded in death by her parents, H.G. Williams and Margaret Nell Robinson Williams; her precious son, Danny Ray Hawes; her older brother, David “Sandy” Williams; a son-in-law, J.L. Richard; and a brother-in-law, Carrol Davis.
Linda is survived by her husband Lloyd Bivens; two daughters, Donna Hawes Richard and Darlene Acuff; a son, Drew Acuff (Nikki); granddaughters, Aizlinn Richard, Caitlyn Acuff and Kili Acuff; a great-grandson, Kingston Noles; her sister, Elois (Snooks) Davis; a brother, Bill Williams (Bonnie); a sister-in-law, Betty Williams (Sandy); and several nieces and nephews.
A memorial service will be at 2 p.m. Friday, July 2, 2021, at the J.H. Churchill Funeral Home & Cremation Services. Visitation will be from 1-2 p.m. Friday, July 2, 2021, at the funeral home.
A second memorial service will be at 2 p.m. Saturday, July 10, 2021, on Zoom. Check for code information on www.simplecremationevansville.com.
Tim Scruggs
Tim Scruggs, 69, of Hazel, Kentucky, died at 7:36 p.m. Friday, June 25, 2021, at the Anna Mae Owen Residential Hospice House in Murray, Kentucky.
He was born June 26, 1951, in Murray, to Tom and Nelle Myers Scruggs, who preceded him in death.
He retired as the Area Manager for Woodmen of the World Life Insurance Company, and was a member of Christian Fellowship Church.
Tim is survived by his daughters, Jeanne Scruggs and Julie Philippi (Jimmy); a sister, Toni Jones (J.W.); and four grandchildren, Jonathan Hilbrecht, Elizabeth Hilbrecht, Logan Philippi and Addison Philippi.
The funeral service will be at 2 p.m. Tuesday, June 29, 2021, at Blalock-Coleman & York Funeral Home with Michael Pickens officiating. Burial will follow in South Pleasant Grove Cemetery. Visitation will be after 1 p.m. Tuesday, June 29, 2021, at the funeral home.
Expressions of sympathy may be made to the Anna Mae Owen Residential Hospice House or Christian Fellowship Church.
Gerald Walker
Gerald Walker, 81, of Murray, Kentucky, died Saturday, June 26, 2021, at the Murray-Calloway County Hospital.
He was born May 10, 1940, in Murray, to Lowell. E. Walker and Zula Lovett Walker.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by one brother, Joe Walker.
Mr. Walker was a retired pipe liner with Union 798, and a retired farmer. He was a member of Sugar Creek Baptist Church and chairman of the deacons at Sugar Creek. He enjoyed hunting and fishing.
Mr. Walker is survived by his wife, Rosalee Billington Walker of Dexter, whom he married Dec. 1, 1958, in Murray; two daughters, Donna Walker Tyler and husband David of Paris, Tennessee, and Darlene Walker Cooper and husband Greg of Murray; two sons, Darrell Walker and wife Cornelia of Gilbertsville and Jason Walker of Murray; two sisters, Sue Rose of Murray and Judy Mathis of Benton; two brothers, Ronnie Walker of Murray and Billy Walker and wife Debbie of Murray; one sister-in-law, Janette Walker of Almo; 11 grandchildren; 17 great-grandchildren; one great-great grandchild; and several nieces and nephews.
The funeral service will be at 2 p.m. Tuesday, June 29, 2021, at Sugar Creek Baptist Church with Darrell Walker, Phillip Bazzell and Jordan Roach officiating. Burial will follow in Lone Oak Cemetery in Calloway County. Visitation will be from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. Tuesday, June 29, 2021, at the church.
Expressions of sympathy may be made to Sugar Creek Baptist Church, 1888 Faxon Rd. Murray, KY 42071.
Steve Robertson
Steve Robertson, 74, of Murray, Kentucky, died Monday, June 28, 2021, at Vanderbilt Medical Center in Nashville, Tennessee.
Arrangements are incomplete at the J.H. Churchill Funeral Home & Cremation Services.
Kerry Fruit
Kerry Fruit, 44, of Crittenden County, Kentucky, died Sunday, June 27, 2021, at his home.
