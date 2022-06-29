Harold Hill
Harold Hill, 78, of Murray, Kentucky, died Saturday, June 25, 2022, at the Murray-Calloway County Hospital.
He was born March 4, 1944, in Almo, Kentucky, to William and Louise Hill.
He retired in 1997 as the Assistant Chief of the Murray Fire Department. He attended Union Grove Church of Christ.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by three sisters, Janie Rodenhauser of Baltimore, Maryland, Faye McClure of Murray and Mary Reigle of Fort Myers, Florida.
Mr. Hill is survived by his wife, Jennifer Hill, whom he married Oct. 3, 1964, in Murray; his sons, Kevin Hill and fiancé Amy Kirks, and Raymond Kendall and wife Sheila Sullivan and their daughter Navy; one brother, Ronnie Hill and wife Shawnee; and two sisters, Sue Crenshaw and Jennie Howell.
The funeral service will be at 11 a.m. Thursday, June 30, 2022, at the J.H. Churchill Funeral Home & Cremation Services with Johnny Parker officiating. Burial will follow in West Fork Baptist Church Cemetery. Visitation will be from 5-8 p.m. Wednesday, June 29, 2022, at the funeral home.Active pallbearers will be Don Marine, Rick Clark, Clayton Garland, Billy Travis, Don Rutland, Paul Welch, Garrie Green and Amos McCarty. Honorary pallbearers will be Steve Lax, Dwight Rutledge, Louis Perry, Artie Haneline, Ricky Stewart, Glen Rogers and Pat Scott.
Expressions of sympathy may be made to New Pathways for Children, P.O. Box 10, Melber, KY 42069, or Potter Children's Home and Family Ministries, 2350 Nashville Road, Bowling Green, KY 42101.
Online condolences may be left at www.thejhchurchillfuneralhome.com.
The J.H. Churchill Funeral Home & Cremation Services is in charge of arrangements.
Grace Laughhunn
Grace Laughhunn, 89, of Murray, Kentucky, died Monday, June 27, 2022, at Spring Creek Healthcare in Murray.
Arrangements are incomplete at the J.H. Churchill Funeral Home & Cremation Services.