Bobby Wayne Cunningham
Bobby Wayne Cunningham, 79, of Dexter, Kentucky, died Monday, June 1, 2020, in Land Between the Lakes.
He was born May 24, 1941, in Calloway County, Kentucky, to Garnett O. Cunningham and Zelda Walker Cunningham.
He was the retired owner and operator of Cunningham Farms, and was a member of Hardin Baptist Church.
Pop loved to work and enjoyed any job he could find to do outside. From laying bricks to building houses and roads in his early years, to his favorite work, farming. He was the happiest running a dozer, disking a field or rolling hay. For 50 years, his beloved Mammie plowed, planted and combined right beside him every acre. In October 2014, Mammie went home to be with the Lord and she took the joy of his work with her. On June 1, 2020, we rejoice as a family knowing he went from a soybean field in Land Between the Lakes to his new home in Heaven.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, June Cunningham.
Mr. Cunningham is survived by one daughter, Regina Williams and husband David of Dexter; one son, Ricky Cunningham and wife Celisa of Dexter; two sisters, Carolyn McCuiston and husband Danny and Marilyn Travis, all of Murray; four grandchildren, Kiki Cunningham, Michael Williams and wife Jennifer, Kory Cunningham and wife Katie, and Kelsey Kennady and husband Tyler; and eight great- grandchildren, Jack Williams, Crider Cunningham, Jaye Williams, Finley Cunningham, Garnett Cunningham, Evie Kate Cunningham, Beau Williams and Hattie Kennady.
A private graveside service will be held in Ledbetter Baptist Church Cemetery with Kory Cunningham and Michael Williams officiating.
Expressions of sympathy may be made to the Murray Chapter of ALS, ℅ Mitzi Cathey, 1606 Loch Lomond Drive, Murray, KY 42071.
Online condolences may be left at www.thejhchurchillfuneralhome.com.
The J.H. Churchill Funeral Home & Cremation Services is in charge of arrangements.
Evelyn Marie Lyons Shekell
Evelyn Marie Lyons Shekell, 92, of Murray, Kentucky, died Monday, June 1, 2020, at her residence.
She was born April 14, 1928, in New Castle, Kentucky, to Dowell Lyons and Cora Beverly Lyons.
She was a homemaker, and a member of Eastwood Baptist Church.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, James B. Shekell, who died in 1969; one sister, Dorothy Bare; and four brothers, Rolle B. Lyons, Calvin Lyons, Cornell Lyons and Louis Lyons.
Mrs. Shekell is survived by one son, Larry Shekell of Benton; one grandson, Travis Shekell; and a sister-in-law, Patsy Lyons of Murray.
A memorial graveside service and burial will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday, June 4, 2020, at Elm Grove Cemetery with Andy Harrell officiating. There will be no public visitation.
Expressions of sympathy may be made to Eastwood Baptist Church, 2191 KY 94 East, Murray, KY 42071.
Online condolences may be left at www.thejhchurchillfuneralhome.com.
The J.H. Churchill Funeral Home & Cremation Services is in charge of arrangements.
Lynette Lassiter Tadlock
Lynette Lassiter Tadlock, 76, of Sherwood, Arkansas, passed into the loving arms of her Savior Saturday, May 30, 2020.
She was born July 21, 1943, in Indianapolis, Indiana, to Lynn Parker and Marjorie Wall Lassiter.
Lynn was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother and friend. She enjoyed sewing, cooking, baking, and spending time with her granddaughters. She attended First United Methodist Church of North Little Rock for over 30 years and was involved with the United Methodist Women, Craft Guild and Altar Arts. She will be missed, but her memory will be cherished and her legacy will continue on through those who loved and cared for her.
She was preceded in death by her parents.
Lynn is survived by her husband, Larry Tadlock of Sherwood; her daughter, Kim Holman of Conway, Arkansas; granddaughters, Sara Holman and Emily Holman, both of Conway; a sister, Andrea Hogancamp of Murray; nieces and nephews, Ellen Howard and husband Bernie, Eric Hogancamp, Craig Tadlock and wife Phyllis Romero, and Cymber Tadlock; her brother-in-law, Charles Tadlock and wife Alexis of Sheridan, Arkansas, and many extended family and friends.
A graveside service will be at 2 p.m. Thursday, June 4, 2020, at Murray City Cemetery. Due to COVID-19 restrictions, social distancing must be observed. A memorial service at First United Methodist Church of North Little Rock, Arkansas will be announced at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Lynn's name to First United Methodist Church of North Little Rock, 6701 John F. Kennedy Blvd., North Little Rock, AR 72116.
Online condolences may be left at www.rollerfuneralhomes.com/ownes.
The J.H. Churchill Funeral Home and Cremation Services is in charge of local arrangements.
Bernice Jones White
Bernice Jones White, 95, of Paris, Tennessee, died Saturday, May 30, 2020, at TriStar Skyline Medical Center in Nashville, Tennessee.
She was born June 28, 1924, in Grays Knob, Kentucky. She was married March 14, 1951, to Henry Allen White who preceded her in death on April 5, 2014.
She was a member of West Murray Church of Christ, and was a devoted wife and mother. She worked in geriatrics in the San Diego, California area. She used to love hiking and deep sea fishing.
In addition to her husband, she was preceded in death by her father, Clarence Jones; two sisters, Hazel Carter and Mary Ruth Sloan; and two brothers: Calvin Jones and Lee Jones.
Mrs. White is survived by her son, Allen White of Murray, and numerous nieces and nephews including Novalee Green of Springville, Tennessee.
A graveside service will be at 1 p.m. Thursday, June 4, 2020, at Hillcrest Memorial Park with John McKee of West Murray Church of Christ officiating. Visitation will from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Thursday, June 4, 2020, at McEvoy Funeral Home in Paris.