James A. Herndon
James A. Herndon, 95, of Murray, Kentucky, died Monday, May 31, 2021, at the Murray-Calloway County Hospital in Murray.
He was born May 6, 1926, in Canton Kentucky, to Seldon S. and Jessie V. Grower Herndon.
He was retired from Arch Plus Inc. as a construction manager. He was a member of Glendale Road Church of Christ and was a U.S. Army veteran.
In addition to his parents, he is was also preceded in death by his first wife, Sarah Imogene Herndon; one daughter, Joye Mills; two sister, Ruby Arnett and Mary Mildred Hutchens; and four brothers, Woodrow Herndon, Thomas Herndon, Herbert Herndon and Orville Eugene (Corky) Herndon.
Mr. Herndon was survived by his wife, Sue McCoart Herndon of Murray; one son, Joe Herndon of Auburndale Florida; one stepdaughter, Kim Wilson and husband Bill of Murray; two stepsons, Robert McCoart and wife Mary Beth of Kernersville, North Carolina, and Bill McCoart and wife Julie of Paducah; one sister, Edythe Herndon of Murray; two sisters-in-laws, Imogene Herndon of Murray and Mamie Herndon of Eddyville; one grandchild, Jennifer Mills of Tonopah, Nevada; seven stepgrandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.
The funeral service will be at 2 p.m. Sunday, June 6, 2021, in the chapel of the J.H. Churchill Funeral Home & Cremation Services with John Dale officiating. Burial will follow in Hazel Cemetery. Visitation will be from noon to 2 p.m. Sunday, June 6, 2021, at the funeral home.
Expression of sympathy may be made to St Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38101.
Norma ‘Alice’ Burkeen Bell
Norma “Alice” Burkeen Bell, 89, of Murray, Kentucky, died Monday, May 31, 2021, at the Towne Square Care of Puryear in Puryear, Tennessee.
She was born June 7, 1931, in Calloway County, Kentucky, to John David Burkeen and Pernecy Garland Weatherford.
She was a member of First Baptist Church, and retired from K-Mart.
In addition to her parents, she was also preceded in death by her husband, J. B. Bell; three sisters, Nannie Thompson, Cordelia Carrigan and Nina Brewer; five brothers, Talmadge Burkeen, Obid Burkeen, Robert Burkeen, Frank Burkeen and John H. Grogan; and son-in-law, Kenny Pile.
Mrs. Bell is survived by one daughter, Charlotte Pile of Hardinsburg; one son, Dwain Bell and wife Debbie of Murray; two brothers, Charlie Burkeen of Murray and Larry Weatherford of Murray; six grandchildren, Christy Mattingly and husband Matt, Jennie Bourne and husband Eric, Jon Bell and wife Janna, Christopher Pile and wife Jamie, Allison Fackler and husband Roger, and Wesley Pile; and 15 great-grandchildren.
The funeral service will be at 11:30 a.m. Saturday, June 5, 2021, in the chapel of the J.H. Churchill Funeral Home & Cremation Services with Boyd Smith officiating. Burial will follow in Elm Grove Cemetery. Visitation will be from 10 a.m. until the funeral hour Saturday, June 5, 2021, at the funeral home.
Expressions of sympathy may be made to the World Missions Fund, First Baptist Church, 203 S. Fourth St., Murray, KY 42071.
Online condolences may be left at www.thejhchurchillfuneralhome.com.
The J.H. Churchill Funeral Home & Cremation Services is in charge of arrangements.
Odelle Joiner Brown
Odelle Joiner Brown, 99, of Murray, Kentucky, died Sunday, May 30, 2021, at the Murray-Calloway County Hospital in Murray.
She was born Dec. 7, 1921, in Lowes, Kentucky, to James Lynch and Sally Pease Lynch.
She was a homemaker, and a member of First United Methodist Church of Murray.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, James Brown; and two sons, Louis Russell Joiner Jr. and David Michael Joiner.
Mrs. Brown is survived by two daughters, Mary Lou Lyles of Murray and Cheryl Dykes of Paducah; one stepdaughter, Barbara Goodwin and husband Dennis of Asheville, North Carolina; three grandchildren, Kelly Lyles, Jennifer Dykes and Amy Elko; and four great-grandchildren, Grant Stoerger, Caleb McClure, Logan Jackson and Henry Stoerger.
The funeral service will be at 1 p.m. Friday, June 4, 2021, at the J.H. Churchill Funeral Home & Cremation Services with Jeff Rudy officiating. Burial will follow in Murray City Cemetery. Visitation will be from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Friday, June 4, 2021, at the funeral home.
Expressions of sympathy may be made to the American Heart Association Great Rivers Affiliate, P.O. Box 15120, Chicago, Il., 60693.
Online condolences may be left at www.thejhchurchillfuneralhome.com.
The J.H. Churchill Funeral Home & Cremation Services is in charge of arrangements.
Mark Allen ‘Moochie’ Herndon
Mark Allen “Moochie” Herndon, 60, of Murray, Kentucky, died Sunday, May 30, 2021, at his home.
He was born April 13, 1962, in Murray.
He was employed by IWIS. He had previously been employed by Kenlake Foods for 28 years, and ran the food cart for Darrell Beane Auctioneer for 16 years.
He was preceded in death by a nephew, Kyle Ward.
Mr. Herndon is survived by his loving wife of 35 years, Shan Herndon, whom he married Jan. 17, 1986; his mother, Diane Wilson of Murray; his father, Max Herndon of Murray; his mother-in-law, Mary Ann McManus and husband, Charles of Murray; his father-in-law, Charles McCuiston and wife Janice of Murray; a sister-in-law, Sheila Ward and husband Mitch of Murray; an aunt, Wanda Wilson of Murray; and a nephew, Gabe Ward and wife Ashley of Murray.
The funeral service will be at 2 p.m. Thursday, June 3, 2021, at the J.H. Churchill Funeral Home & Cremation Services with Brett Miles and John Dale officiating. Burial will follow in Murray Memorial Gardens. Visitation will be from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Thursday, June 3, 2021, at the funeral home.
Online condolences may be left at www.thejhchurchillfuneralhome.com.
The J.H. Churchill Funeral Home & Cremation Services is in charge of arrangements.
Lincoln Andrew Barber
Lincoln Andrew Barber, 7, of Calvert City, Kentucky, died Friday, May 28, 2021, at St. Jude Children's Research Hospital in Memphis, Tennessee.
He was born April 6, 2014, in Paducah, Kentucky, to Drew Barber and Melina Dodd Devine.
Lincoln was a first grade student at Reidland Elementary School. He had a love for motorcycles, dancing and being at the beach. You'd often see him eating Slim Jim’s, as that was his favorite snack. One of his favorite things to do was to ride the tractor with his great-great-grandpa and swimming in the creek. He was such a kind and giving child who loved everyone and never met a stranger. He was a member of Northside Baptist Church. Lincoln made an impression on many lives and will never be forgotten, and missed by many.
He was preceded in death by his father, Drew Barber.
Lincoln is survived by his mother and stepfather, Melina and Tyler Devine of Calvert City; a brother, Maddie Barber of Calvert City; grandparents, Chris and Melissa Dodd of Almo, Shawn Barber of Paducah and Lori and Gilbert Devine of Sharpe; great-grandparents, Patricia Howell of Huntland, Tennessee, Tom and Marie Crouch of Burlington and John and Ina Devine of Sharpe; great-great-grandfather, Elvis Green of Huntland; aunts, Haley, Brianna, Annie Mae and Faith; uncles, Ethan and J; and cousins, Hadlee, Jaxson, Brantly and Kasey.
Visitation will be from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, June 5, 2021 at the Heritage Chapel of Imes Funeral Home.
A private family burial will take place immediately after with Brett Miles officiating.
Online condolences may be left at www.imesfh.com.
The Heritage Chapel of Imes Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Ricky Dean Watson Jr.
Ricky Dean Watson Jr., 34, left this earth to be with the Lord Thursday, May 27, 2021, at The Medical Center in Bowling Green, Kentucky, with family at his side.
He was born April 7, 1987, in Murray, Kentucky.
He was a graduate of Murray High School. Throughout his life, he had a passion for basketball, baseball and any animal that crossed his path. He was an avid lover of horses and spent many years participating and competing in several equine sports including barrel racing and 4H. He loved music of any genre and always had hopes to master playing the guitar.He was also a big Kentucky Wildcats fan.
He was in a tragic car accident at a young age and suffered many health conditions following this, but never let that stop him. He was a strong and determined young man. If there were a chance to volunteer or help someone else in need, he was your go to guy.
He was preceded in death by his grandparents, Delbert and Linda Newsome; grandfather, Nick Nicholas; and great-grandparents, Samuel Brooks and Thilda Watson.
Ricky is survived by his loving family: mother, Kelly Nicholas and husband Jim of Columbia, Tennessee; his father, Ricky Watson Sr. of Bowling Green; his sisters, Samantha Smith and husband Brandon of Tiline and Sarah Nicholas of Philadelphia, Pennsylvania; grandmothers, Jane Nicholas of Columbia and Bonnie Watson of Bowling Green; two nieces Kaydence Smith and Everleigh Smith; and several aunts, uncles and cousins.
A graveside service was at 2:30 p.m. Tuesday, June 1, 2021, at the Coldwater Church of Christ Cemetery, with Wayne Jones officiating. Burial followed. Visitation was from noon to 2 p.m. Tuesday, June 1, 2021, at the J.H. Churchill Funeral Home & Cremation Services.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Coldwater Church of Christ Cemetery Fund, c/o Dan Bazzell, 374 Darnell Road, Farmington, KY 42071, or to LifeSkills, Inc., 380 Suwannee Trail St., P.O. Box 6499, Bowling Green, KY 42103 (270-901-5000).
Online condolences may be left at www.thejhchurchillfuneralhome.
The J.H. Churchill Funeral Home & Cremation Services was in charge of arrangements.
The Rev. Hugh Don Barksdale
Rev. Hugh Don Barksdale died peacefully in his sleep at his home Thursday, May 27, 2021, in Mayfield, Kentucky. His voice was silenced, but his influence will live on through the many lives he touched.
He was born March 31, 1943, in Mississippi County, Missouri, to Horace M. Barksdale and Eva Jane Burleson Barksdale. His family moved to Rocky Ford, Colorado, and he graduated from Rocky Ford High and Otero Community College in La Junta, Colorado, before obtaining a master’s degree at Murray State University. He also attended Asbury Seminary in Wilmore.
Upon entering the ministry, he served Methodist churches in Calloway, Graves and Fulton counties in Kentucky, and Henry County, Tennessee. His last charge, before and after retirement, was at Mount Zion in Union City, Tennessee.
Before entering the ministry, he taught English at Murray State and was an insurance agent in Murray for many years. Hugh was also a U.S. Army veteran who served during the Vietnam War in the 26th Combat Engineer Battalion of the 196th Light Infantry Brigade.
He was preceded in death by his parents; his sister, Peggy Sutton; and a brother, Larry Barksdale, both of Cedaredge, Colorado.
Hugh is survived by his wife, Charlotte Marilyn Allen Barksdale, whom he married June 9, 1967; his daughter, April Suzanne Barksdale (Mark Evans), of Mayfield; his son, William Joseph Barksdale; his grandchildren, Christopher Allen Davis of Mayfield and Daphne Jade Barksdale of Murray. He was proceded in death by his parents, his sister, Peggy Sutton, and a brother, Larry Barksdale both of Cedaredge, CO.
A celebration of life service is at 1 p.m. Saturday, June 5, 2021, at Mayfield First United Methodist Church with Joey Reed, Bill Tate, Cathy Smith, Bill Lawson and Joe Hansen officiating. Visitation will be from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, June 5, 2021, at the church.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to UMCOR, the Salvation Army, St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, the Wounded Warriors Project, or the United Service Organization (USO).
Byrn Funeral Home in Mayfield is in charge of arrangements.