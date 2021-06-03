Robert ‘Motorboat’ Spann
Robert "Motorboat" Spann, 81, of Murray, Kentucky, died Thursday, June 3, 2021, at Mayfield Health and Rehabilitation.
He was born Aug. 8, 1939, to Bennie and LaDeen Hobbs Spann.
He was a loving father, brother, "Papaw" and friend to many. Robert was a 1957 graduate of Murray High School. After high school, he worked for the Murray Fire Department and then Keys Kars, Inc. in 1965, where he retired in 2019. He was also employed by Bluegrass Auto Transport, and was a member of Scotts Grove Baptist Church and attended Northside Baptist Church, as well.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a great-grandson, Chance Cook.
Robert is survived by his loving wife, Katherine Duncan Spann of Murray; sons, Michael Spann (Becky) of Murray and Jerry Spann (Alix) of Lexington; daughters, Michelle Tyler (Matthew) of Alexander, Virginia, Paula Manis of Murray, Angie Outland (Blaine) of Murray and Shawn Heaster of Altoona, Pennsylvania; sisters, Joyce Hurt (Larry) of Murray and Joann Coy of Murray; grandchildren, Luke Heaster, Kennedy Heaster, Ashley Cook, Amanda Holsapple (Scottie Coleman), Neena Salazar (Alex), Justin Outland (Megan), Wesley Outland (Jerikka Neville) Tyler Roberts (Chris), Jason Spann, Jordan Crosno, Jessica Iacovetta (Gregory), Josh Tyler, Nick Fain (Debbie), Spencer Fain (Savannah) and Adam Fain (Beth); 12 great-grandchildren; and one great-great-grandchild.
A graveside service will be at 2 p.m. Sunday, June 6, 2021, at Scott's Grove Cemetery with Brett Miles officiating. Visitation will be from noon to 1:30 p.m. Sunday, June 6, 2021, at Imes Funeral Home & Crematory, downtown Murray.
Online condolences may be left at www.imesfh.com.
Imes Funeral Home & Crematory, downtown Murray, is in charge of arangements.
Sue Miller
Sue Miller, 76, of Murray, Kentucky, died Tuesday, May 25, 2021 in Ft. Worth, Texas. She lived in the Murray area the last 58 years. She was originally from Louisville, Kentucky.
Mrs. Miller had a bachelor and master’s degree in education with 30 above from Murray State University. She was a teacher, mentor and “mom figure” to many over the years. She also helped her husband Frosty, who was an auctioneer, as a bookkeeper. Sue loved antiquing when her husband was alive, refinishing antiques, gardening, crafts, cooking, and her pets and grandpets. Her dogs were never “dogs,” they were her babies. She had several dogs precede her in death and leaves behind two dogs along with five granddogs. She taught both grandkids prior to them starting school and loved them more than anything. She was a retired Murray High School business teacher (33 yrs) and a member of Glendale Road Church of Christ. She was a member of the retired teacher’s group, Murray Woman’s Club, and the widower’s group at Glendale, to name a few.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Bobby (Frosty) Miller; her parents, George and Mary (Sturgeon) Phillips; her brother, George (Pete) Phillips of Louisville; her sister, Mary Maxine Milliner and husband Joe of Shepherdsville; and three nephews.
Mrs. Miller is survived by her daughters, Angela Miller-Leathers and husband Leigh of Arlington, Texas, and Holly Cullop of Murray; grandchildren, Shaylee Cullop and Carson Sinclair-Cullop, both of Murray; and several nieces and nephews.
The funeral service will be at 2 p.m. Monday, June 7, 2021, at Imes Funeral Home, downtown Murray, with John Dale officiating. Entombment will follow in Murray Memorial Gardens. Pallbearers will include Chad Cochran, Terry McCallon, Allen McKeel, John Miller, David Buckingham and Terry Hart. Visitation will be from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday, June 7, 2021, at the funeral home.
Expressions of sympathy may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105, Glendale Road Church of Christ, 1101 Glendale Road, Murray, KY 42071, or Calloway County Humane Society, 607 Poplar Street #A, Murray, KY 42071.
Online condolences may be left at www.imesfh.com.
Imes Funeral Home & Crematory, downtown Murray, is in charge of arrangements.
James A. Herndon
James A. Herndon, 95, of Murray, Kentucky, died Monday, May 31, 2021, at the Murray-Calloway County Hospital in Murray.
He was born May 6, 1926, in Canton Kentucky, to Seldon S. and Jessie V. Grower Herndon.
He was retired from Arch Plus Inc. as a construction manager. He was a member of Glendale Road Church of Christ and was a U.S. Army veteran.
In addition to his parents, he is was also preceded in death by his first wife, Sarah Imogene Herndon; one daughter, Joye Mills; two sister, Ruby Arnett and Mary Mildred Hutchens; and four brothers, Woodrow Herndon, Thomas Herndon, Herbert Herndon and Orville Eugene (Corky) Herndon.
Mr. Herndon was survived by his wife, Sue McCoart Herndon of Murray; one son, Joe Herndon of Auburndale Florida; one stepdaughter, Kim Wilson and husband Bill of Murray; two stepsons, Robert McCoart and wife Mary Beth of Kernersville, North Carolina, and Bill McCoart and wife Julie of Paducah; one sister, Edythe Herndon of Murray; two sisters-in-laws, Imogene Herndon of Murray and Mamie Herndon of Eddyville; one grandchild, Jennifer Mills of Tonopah, Nevada; seven stepgrandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.
The funeral service will be at 2 p.m. Sunday, June 6, 2021, in the chapel of the J.H. Churchill Funeral Home & Cremation Services with John Dale officiating. Burial will follow in Hazel Cemetery. Visitation will be from noon to 2 p.m. Sunday, June 6, 2021, at the funeral home.
Expression of sympathy may be made to St Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38101.
Norma ‘Alice’ Burkeen Bell
Norma “Alice” Burkeen Bell, 89, of Murray, Kentucky, died Monday, May 31, 2021, at the Towne Square Care of Puryear in Puryear, Tennessee.
She was born June 7, 1931, in Calloway County, Kentucky, to John David Burkeen and Pernecy Garland Weatherford.
She was a member of First Baptist Church, and retired from K-Mart.
In addition to her parents, she was also preceded in death by her husband, J. B. Bell; three sisters, Nannie Thompson, Cordelia Carrigan and Nina Brewer; five brothers, Talmadge Burkeen, Obid Burkeen, Robert Burkeen, Frank Burkeen and John H. Grogan; and son-in-law, Kenny Pile.
Mrs. Bell is survived by one daughter, Charlotte Pile of Hardinsburg; one son, Dwain Bell and wife Debbie of Murray; two brothers, Charlie Burkeen of Murray and Larry Weatherford of Murray; six grandchildren, Christy Mattingly and husband Matt, Jennie Bourne and husband Eric, Jon Bell and wife Janna, Christopher Pile and wife Jamie, Allison Fackler and husband Roger, and Wesley Pile; and 15 great-grandchildren.
The funeral service will be at 11:30 a.m. Saturday, June 5, 2021, in the chapel of the J.H. Churchill Funeral Home & Cremation Services with Boyd Smith officiating. Burial will follow in Elm Grove Cemetery. Visitation will be from 10 a.m. until the funeral hour Saturday, June 5, 2021, at the funeral home.
Expressions of sympathy may be made to the World Missions Fund, First Baptist Church, 203 S. Fourth St., Murray, KY 42071.
Online condolences may be left at www.thejhchurchillfuneralhome.com.
The J.H. Churchill Funeral Home & Cremation Services is in charge of arrangements.
Lincoln Andrew Barber
Lincoln Andrew Barber, 7, of Calvert City, Kentucky, died Friday, May 28, 2021, at St. Jude Children's Research Hospital in Memphis, Tennessee.
He was born April 6, 2014, in Paducah, Kentucky, to Drew Barber and Melina Dodd Devine.
Lincoln was a first grade student at Reidland Elementary School. He had a love for motorcycles, dancing and being at the beach. You'd often see him eating Slim Jim’s, as that was his favorite snack. One of his favorite things to do was to ride the tractor with his great-great-grandpa and swimming in the creek. He was such a kind and giving child who loved everyone and never met a stranger. He was a member of Northside Baptist Church. Lincoln made an impression on many lives and will never be forgotten, and missed by many.
He was preceded in death by his father, Drew Barber.
Lincoln is survived by his mother and stepfather, Melina and Tyler Devine of Calvert City; a brother, Maddie Barber of Calvert City; grandparents, Chris and Melissa Dodd of Almo, Shawn Barber of Paducah and Lori and Gilbert Devine of Sharpe; great-grandparents, Patricia Howell of Huntland, Tennessee, Tom and Marie Crouch of Burlington and John and Ina Devine of Sharpe; great-great-grandfather, Elvis Green of Huntland; aunts, Haley, Brianna, Annie Mae and Faith; uncles, Ethan and J; and cousins, Hadlee, Jaxson, Brantly and Kasey.
Visitation will be from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, June 5, 2021 at the Heritage Chapel of Imes Funeral Home.
A private family burial will take place immediately after with Brett Miles officiating.
Online condolences may be left at www.imesfh.com.
The Heritage Chapel of Imes Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Gary L. Ezell
Gary L. Ezell, 74, of Murray, Kentucky, died Thursday, June 3, 2021, at the Murray-Calloway County Hospital.
Arrangements are incomplete at the J.H. Churchill Funeral Home & Cremation Services.
Janet Anderson Ferguson
Janet Anderson Ferguson, 77, of New Concord, Kentucky, died Sunday, May 30, 2021, at the Murray-Calloway County Hospital.
Arrangements are incomplete at Blalock-Coleman & York Funeral Home.
