Howard Wayne Hill
Howard Wayne Hill, 79, of Murray, Kentucky, died Wednesday, June 1, 2022, at Continue Care at Baptist Health Hospital in Paducah, Kentucky.
He was born Feb. 9, 1943, in Murray, Kentucky, to Audrey Ray Hill and Autumn A. Duncan Hill.
He was a a farmer, and recently started attending Glendale Road Church of Christ.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by one sister, Pauline Morris; and two brothers, Leonard and Frank Hill.
Mr. Hill is survived by his significant other, Jean Hill of Murray; one daughter, Anita Dawson and husband Randy of Almo; two sons, Dewayne Hill and wife Sheri of Murray and Allen Hill and wife Kim of Mayfield; two brothers, Glenn Hill and wife Kathy of Brunswick, Georgia, and Daryl Hill and wife Phyllis of Dexter; six grandchildren, Justin Hill of Nashville, Tennessee, Lucas Hill of Murray, Jordan Dawson and wife Jacey of Murray, Aaron Dawson of Murray, Amberly Chambers and husband Jason of Murray, and Brittany Inman and husband Hunter of Mayfield; three great-grandchildren, Ella Beth Chambers, Maddox Eli Inman and Hendrix “Hennie Lou” Lilly Inman; and several nieces and nephews.
A graveside service will be at 1:30 p.m. Saturday, June 4, 2022, at Hicks Cemetery with Ed Davis officiating. Burial will follow. Visitation will be from 10 a.m. until 1 p.m. Saturday, June 4, 2022, at the J.H. Churchill Funeral Home & Cremation Services.
Expressions of sympathy may be made to the St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 Saint Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105-9959.
Peggy Sue Allen
Mrs. Peggy Sue Allen, age 77 of Paris, TN, passed away June 1, 2022, at St. Thomas West in Nashville, TN.
Peggy was born February 8, 1945, in Murray, KY, to the late Coy Marvin and Norva Hettinghouse Todd. She was an avid painter and poet. Mrs. Allen loved spending time with her family and her beloved husband of 58 years, David. Most of all she loved her Lord and Savior and is now rejoicing eternally in His presence.
She is preceded in death by her parents and one sister, Norma Iverson.
Those she lovingly leaves behind include her husband to whom she married April 4, 1964, Mr. David Allen of Paris; a son, Chadd Allen and wife, Misty of Southaven, Mississippi; a daughter, Karri Harbin and husband, Chuck of Navarre, Florida; grandchildren, Myranda Bridges and husband, Jake, Austin Allen, Kaylie Allen, Ethan Harbin, Erika Harbin, Erin Harbin and three great grandchildren, Jaxon, Emmy Kate and Jamison.
The funeral service honoring the life of Mrs. Peggy Allen is set for 4 PM on Sunday, June 5, 2022 at Bridge of Hope Church, 1575 Hwy 641 S, Paris, TN 38242. Eric Kelleher will officiate. Her family welcomes visitors from 2 PM - 4 PM at the church.
George Anderson Beard
George Anderson Beard, 93, of Murray, Kentucky, died Friday, May 13, 2022.
He was born Oct. 2, 1928, in Marion, Kentucky, to Aubrey Beard and Jessie Holeman Doss Beard.
George proudly served his country in the Army Air Corp during World War II before he transferred to the U.S. Air Force. His final military duties were with the U.S. Navy until his discharge in the early 1960s. George married Lois Louise Jones on July 9, 1974. They were both members of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints in Murray.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Louise (Jones) Beard; a son, Henry Beard; a son-in-law, James Watts; and siblings, William Teague, Harold Walls, Helen Beard Loftis, Dale Beard West, Don Beard, Jack Beard, Violet Beard Mahan and Frank Beard
George is survived by 10 children, Janice Watts, David Beard, Nancy Dodd, Shirley (Don) Pettett, Jim (Rena) Howard, Larry Howard, Helen Beard, Mary Beard (Ronnie Price), Kevin Beard and Patty (Lyn) Goswick; a brother, Bobby (Charlene) Corley; as well as numerous grandchildren, great-grandchildren, great-great grandchildren, extended family members and friends.
A celebration of life service will be at 1 p.m. Saturday, June 4, 2022, at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints in Murray.
The family suggests donations in memory of George Beard be made to ALSAC/St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.
Nicky Joe Lovett
Nicky Joe Lovett, 62 of Hazel, Kentucky, died Thursday, May 26, 2022, at his home.
He was born Nov. 22, 1959, in Murray, to Max Gene Lovett and Shirley (Hargrove) Lovett.
He was a self-proclaimed furnologist, also known as the furniture whisperer. He was co-owner of the Blue Moon Antique Shop in Hazel. He was a member of Russell’s Chapel United Methodist Church.
He was preceded in death by his parents, and his brother, Ricky Gene Lovett.
Nicky is survived by his wife of 42 years, Angela “Angie” (McClure) Lovett of Hazel; two sons, Josh Lovett of Grand Rivers and Jacob (Kayla) Lovett of Buchanan, Tennessee; one daughter, Katie Neihoff of Elizabethtown; a daughter-in-law, Tammy Lovett of Murray; a sister, Christy (Calvin Dumas) Smith-Walls of Paris, Tennessee; grandchildren, Aidan Lovett, Millie Jo Lovett, Eli Lovett and Fynlee Lovett; his in-laws, Blondie and Frankie McClure of Murray; and several nieces and nephews.
The funeral service was at 4 p.m. Sunday, May 29, 2022, in the chapel of Blalock-Coleman Funeral Home with Dan Leslie officiating. Burial followed in Murray City Cemetery.
Visitation was from 2-4 p.m. Sunday, May 29, 2022, at the funeral home.
Ronald ‘Ronnie’ Ray
Ronald "Ronnie" Ray, 83, of Mayfield, Kentucky, died Tuesday, May 31, 2022, at Green Acres Healthcare in Mayfield.
He was a member of Farmington Church of Christ, the former owner of Ray's Minute Mart, and the retired owner of Ray's Used Cars.
He was preceded in death by one brother, Rob Ray, and his parents, Ralph W. and Etollie Cain Ray.
Mr. Ray is survived by his wife of 67 years, Beverly Joan Greenfield Ray; one son, Keith (Debbie) Ray of Mayfield; two daughters, Rogenna (David) Driver and Kim Marshall, both of Mayfield; five grandchildren; and two great-grandchildren.
The funeral service will be at 2 p.m. Friday, June 3, 2022, at Byrn Funeral Home in Mayfield with Jerry Mayes and John Dale officiating. Burial will follow in Highland Park Cemetery. Pallbearers will be Cody Ray, Austin Ray, Taylor Ray, Justin Walker, Brent Walker and Larry Marshall. Honorary pallbearers will be Brad Wiggins, John Wiggins, Dickie Watson, Brian Matheny, Johnny Myers, Butch Johnson, Larry Joe Seay and Steve Halsell. Visitation will be from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Friday, June 3, 2022, at the funeral home.
Glenda Sue Oliver
Glenda Sue Oliver, 84 of Murray, Kentucky, died Thursday, June 2, 2022, at Life Care Center in LaCenter, Kentucky.
Arrangements are incomplete at Blalock-Coleman Funeral Home.