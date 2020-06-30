Bernice E. Westerman
Bernice E. Westerman, 90, of Murray, Kentucky, died Sunday, June 28, 2020, at the Anna Mae Residential Hospice House in Murray.
She was born March 15, 1930, in Montgomery County, Tennessee, to John Henry Pruitt and Maggie Arlene Steiner Pruitt.
She retired from the housekeeping department at Spring Creek Health Care, and was a member of Coles Campground United Methodist Church.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Louie “Red” Westerman; two sisters, Martha Wright and Dorothy Wallace; and one brother, Robert Pruitt.
Mrs. Westerman is survived by her nieces and nephews who she considered her children, Carol Boyd, Dianne Page, Sammie Pruitt, Marvin Pruitt, Randy Pruitt, Ronnie Pruitt, Darrell Pruitt and Danny Pruitt; and several great-nieces and great-nephews.
The funeral service will be at 1 p.m. Friday, July 3, 2020, at the J.H. Churchill Funeral Home & Cremation Services with Danny Pruitt officiating. Burial will follow in Murray City Cemetery. Visitation will be from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Friday, July 3, 2020, at the funeral home.
Expressions of sympathy may be made to the Anna Mae Owen Residential Hospice House, 803 Poplar St., Murray, KY 42071.
Bobbie 'Doris J' Waters
Bobbie "Doris J" Waters, 95, of Murray, Kentucky, died Monday, June 29, 2020, at her home.
She was born Feb. 28, 1925, in Charleston, West Virginia, and was the youngest daughter of Finley O. Pettit and Gladys Mae Hagerman.
She retired as secretary of nursing at the Murray-Calloway County Hospital after a 22-year career. She was a member of First United Methodist Church since 1945. She was actively working in the church until just a few years ago where she was serving as coordinator of Caring Friends and a fulltime office volunteer. For her work, she was recognized as FUMC Woman of the Year in 2009. She was a member of the Murray Woman’s Club and also a member of the Rosie the Riveter Organization based upon her work in World War II.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Maj. (Ret., USA) Robert Lee Waters, whom she married August 1944.
Bobbie is survived by three sons, Dr. Robert Waters Jr. Lt. Col (Ret., USA) and wife Lisa Perrin Waters of Peachtree City, Georgia, CWO (Ret., USA) David Waters and wife Teresa Waters of Annandale, Virginia, and Jeffery Waters and wife Kandy Waters of Murray; five grandchildren, Ashley Jill Waters of Louisville, Paul Waters of Chicago, Illinois, Matthew Waters of Peachtree City, Jonas Waters of Annandale and Heather DiPasquale of Elkton; and eight great-grandchildren.
A graveside service will be at 11 a.m. Thursday, July 2, 2020, at the Murray City Cemetery with Jeff Rudy and Jim Stahler officiating. There will be no public visitation.
Expressions of sympathy may be made to First United Methodist Church, 503 Maple St., Murray, KY 42071.
Isaiah Darrian Marquise Cherry
Isaiah Darrian Marquise Cherry, 7 days, of Murray, Kentucky, died at 2:22 p.m. Friday, June 26, 2020, at Vanderbilt Children's Hospital in Nashville, Tennessee.
He was born June 19, 2020, in Nashville.
He was preceded in death by his grandfather, Larry Page; great-grandparents, Johnny and Francine Blanton and Tommy and Minnie Lee Churchill Walker.
Isaiah is survived by his parents, Cedric Darrian Shawnkise Cherry and Cortney Lynne Page; a sister, Amyiah Grace Ainscough; and grandparents, Franshawn Strickland and Martha Page Walker.
The funeral service will be at 10 a.m. Thursday, July 2, 2020, at the Blalock-Coleman & York Funeral Home with Ronald Kendrick officiating. Burial will be in Murray City Cemetery. Visitation will be from 5-7 p.m. Wednesday, July 1, 2020, at the funeral home.
Eugene Kirk
Eugene Kirk, 83, of Murray, Kentucky, died Thursday, June 25, 2020, at Parkview Nursing and Rehabilitation Center of Paducah, Kentucky.
He was born Jan. 4, 1937, in Murray, to Pinkley and Cordie Morrison Kirk.
He worked as a funeral director for Max Churchill Funeral Home for many years. He retired as a custodian for Calloway County Middle School.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a sister, Margie Sue Fulton.
Mr. Kirks is survived by two sons, Marshall Wayne Kirk and wife Sheree of Goodletsville, Tennessee, and Michael Eugene Kirk and wife Rhonda of Almo; a daughter, Gina Kirk Thorne of Murray; grandchildren, Ryan Kirk (Alicia Johnson), Michelle Bakehouse (Dylan), Suzanne Storey and Brittany Sutton (Jesse); and great-grandchildren, Maci Bakehouse, Hallie Bakehouse (Brock), Madilynn Bakehouse, Brendyn Byrd, Kenzi Sutton and Constance Sutton.
The funeral service was at 2 p.m. Sunday, June 28, 2020, at Ledbetter Baptist Church with Rick Yarbrough officiating. Burial followed in Ledbetter Cemetery. Visitation was from 5-7 p.m. Saturday, June 27, 2020, at Imes Funeral Home & Crematory, downtown Murray.
Carmen Jo Lovett
Carmen Jo Lovett, 84, of Murray, Kentucky, died Sunday, June 28, 2020, at the Anna Mae Owen Residential Hospice House in Murray.
She was born April 7, 1936, in Guntown, Mississippi, to Clarence Issac Horton and Carmen Jones Horton.
She worked for 30 years as director of pre-student teaching at Murray State University, and was a lifelong active member of Goshen United Methodist Church.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Purdom M. Lovett; a sister, Frances Adams; and three brothers, J.W. Horton, Clarence Horton and Charles Wayne Horton.
Mrs. Lovett is survived by her daughter, Carma Lisa Boren and husband Larry of Saltillo, Mississippi; two sons, David Wayne Lovett and wife Lin of Murray and Michael Rae Lovett and wife Patricia of Owensboro; one sister, Effie Kemp of Murray; one brother, Nick Horton and wife Frankie of Murray; six grandchildren, Andy Boren and wife Ashley M., Elliot Lovett and wife Taylor, Ashley Jo Boren and fiancé Josh Lindsey, Curt Thurman, Skylar Lovett and Sydney Lovett; and two great-grandchildren, Freya Delaney Lovett and Willa Drew Boren.
Private family services were held Monday, June 29, 2020, at Coles Campground United Methodist Church Cemetery with April Arnold officiating.
Expressions of sympathy may be made to the Goshen United Methodist Church Building Fund, 4726 KY 121 North, Murray, KY 42071.
James F. Cunningham
James F. Cunningham, 77, of Farmington, Kentucky, died Sunday, June 28, 2020, at Spring Creek Health Care of Murray, Kentucky.
Donna Breslau Phillips
A graveside service is at 11 a.m. Tuesday, June 30, 2020, at Murray City Cemetery.