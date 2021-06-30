Gary Overbey
Gary Overbey, 65, of Hazel, Kentucky, died at 10:50 a.m. Sunday, June 27, 2021, at his residence.
He was born Nov. 27, 1955, in Murray, Kentucky, to Lawrence Overbey and Betty Murphy Morris, who preceded him in death.
He served his country in the U.S. Air Force.
Mr. Overbey is survived by his brother, Jimmy Overbey; nieces, Lisa Crass, Tammy Merrell and Emily Overbey; nephews, Jimmy Overbey Jr. and Robert Overbey; 11 great-nieces and great-nephews; and seven great-great-nieces and great-great-nephews.
A graveside service will be at 11 a.m. Friday, July 2, 2021, at the Scott's Grove Cemetery. Visitation will be after 9:30 a.m. Friday, July 2, 2021, at Blalock-Coleman and York Funeral Home.
Online condolences may be left at www.yorkfuneralhome.com.
Blalock-Coleman & York Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Kerry Linden Fruit
Kerry Linden Fruit, 44, of Marion, Kentucky, formerly of Murray, Kentucky, died Sunday, June 27, 2021, at his home.
He was born Nov. 3, 1976, in Hammond, Indiana. He moved to Murray in 1991; and was a member of Calloway County High School class of 1996.
He was preceded in death by his maternal grandparents, George and Helen Fruit.
Kerry is survived by his wife, DeAnn Fuller of Marion; a stepson, Nicholas Underdown; his mother and stepfather, Josephene and Leonard Clark of Murray; two brothers, Craig Dockery (Jenny) of Lake Village, Indiana, and Stanley Barnhart (Sierra) of Murray; an uncle, Kenneth Fruit (Betty) of Crofton; and numerous extended family members including nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
A memorial service will be at 5 p.m. Friday, July 2, 2021, at Imes Funeral Home & Crematory, downtown Murray. Visitation is from 4-5 p.m. Friday, July 2, 2021, at the funeral home.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of donations to help with final expenses, c/o Imes Funeral Home, 311 North 4th St., Murray, KY 42071.
Online condolences may be left at www.imesfh.com.
Imes Funeral Home & Crematory, downtown Murray, is in charge of arrangements.
Miriam Ella Draper Olree
Miriam Olree, a resident of Kirby Pines Retirement Community in Memphis, Tennessee, died Saturday, June 26, 2021.
She was born in Norman, Oklahoma on April 6, 1934, to Charles and Vida Draper, who preceded her in death.
Mrs. Draper, her son Charles and her daughter Miriam moved to Searcy, Arkansas when she was 10. As a senior in high school, she met and married Charles Olree, who was attending Harding University. Together they lived in several states and spent two years in Bangkok, Thailand.
While raising two daughters, she earned her degree from Lipscomb University, then directed and taught kindergarten at the BrookMeade Church of Christ in Nashville, Tennessee.
In Murray, Miriam loved to sing and host guests in their home. For 30 years at the Glendale Road Church of Christ she taught a toddlers Bible class and a ladies class that has been since named after her. She inaugurated their Annual Ladies' Day Program, worked in VBS, acted in skits and wrote puppet scripts.
She loved her Lord and was a member of the Germantown Church of Christ.
She was preceded in death by her husband of 66 years, Charles Olree, and her daughter, Cathy Olree Harding (Jim.)
Miriam is survived by her daughter, Karen Olree Logan (Granville); a niece, LaVera Draper Brown (Terry); six grandchildren, Barry Logan, Andy Logan, Laurie Dina (Radu), Julie Davis (Paul), Barrett Harding and Miriam Jean Parrish (Hayden); and nine great-grandchildren.
The funeral service is at 11:30 a.m. Wednesday, June 30, 2021, in Riverside Chapel of Memorial Park Funeral Home in Memphis, Tennessee. Visitation will be from 10:30 a.m. until the funeral hour at the funeral home. Burial will follow in Memorial Park Cemetery (Rosehill section).
Memorial Park Funeral Home of Memphis is in charge of arrangements.
Daniel Lewis Belcher
Daniel Lewis Belcher, 67 of Hopkinsville, Kentucky, died at his residence at 9:33 a.m. Sunday, June 27, 2021.
He was born Aug. 2, 1953, in Murray, Kentucky, to Urban L. Belcher and Imogene Lee Belcher.
Growing up on a dairy and tobacco farm near Kirksey, he developed a love for the land and farming early in life. But at the age of 18, Daniel surrendered to the ministry and began his lifelong service to God as a Baptist minister. While preparing himself to serve as a pastor, he worked at the General Tire plant in Mayfield and farmed with his father and brothers. His first church was a small church in Gallipolis, Ohio, that, before him, had been a mission. He pastored several churches in western Kentucky before answering the call to Trinity Baptist Church. At the time of his death, he was pastor of Trinity Baptist Church in Hopkinsville, where he had served for 26 years. He had served these various churches as a Baptist minister for more than 50 years. Always athletic, as a young man, he enjoyed playing baseball and softball, as well as hunting and fishing.
Second only to his love and devotion to God was his love and devotion to his family. Pastor Belcher is survived by his wife of 49 years, Susan Pierce Belcher; daughters, LeAnna Frizzell and husband Kevin of Benton, Alice Sorrells of Benton and Danielle Hicks and husband Josh of Cadiz; a sister, Sandra Stephens and husband Bobby of Kirksey; brothers David Belcher and wife Linda Ruth of Benton and Timothy Belcher of Rutherford, Tennessee; grandchildren Shelby and Chelsey Frizzell of Benton, Megan and Morgan Hicks of Cadiz and Cody and Cade Sorrells of Benton.
A celebration of life with a memorial service will be at 10 a.m. Friday, July 2, 2021, at Trinity Baptist Church in Hopkinsville with Phillip Bazzell officiating. A private family graveside service will be at Murray Memorial Gardens. Visitation will be Thursday, July 1, 2021, from 5-8 p.m. at the church.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Gideons International or Trinity Baptist Church Awana.
Hughart, Beard & Giles Funeral Home of Hopkinsville is in charge of arrangements.
Gary Jones
Gary Jones, 76, of Murray, Kentucky, died Tuesday, June 29, 2021, at the Anna Mae Owen Residential Hospice House in Murray.
Arrangements are incomplete at the J.H. Churchill Funeral Home & Cremation Services.
Tom Colson
Tom Colson, 71, of Murray, Kentucky, died Tuesday, June 29, 2021, at TriStar Skyline Medical Center in Nashville, Tennessee.
Arrangements are incomplete at the J.H. Churchill Funeral Home & Cremation Services.
FUNERAL NOTICE
Memorial Park Funeral Home, Memphis, Tennessee
Miriam Ella Draper Olree
The funeral service is at 11:30 a.m. Wednesday, June 30, 2021, at the funeral home. Burial will follow in Memorial Park Cemetery - Rosehill Section.