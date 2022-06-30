Harold Hill
Harold Hill, 78, of Murray, Kentucky, died Saturday, June 25, 2022, at the Murray-Calloway County Hospital.
He was born March 4, 1944, in Almo, Kentucky, to William and Louise Hill.
He retired in 1997 as the Assistant Chief of the Murray Fire Department. He attended Union Grove Church of Christ.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by three sisters, Janie Rodenhauser of Baltimore, Maryland, Faye McClure of Murray and Mary Reigle of Fort Myers, Florida.
Mr. Hill is survived by his wife, Jennifer Hill, whom he married Oct. 3, 1964, in Murray; his son, Kevin Hill and fiancé Amy Kirks; Raymond Kendall and wife Sheila Sullivan and their daughter Navy; one brother, Ronnie Hill and wife Shawnee; and two sisters, Sue Crenshaw and Jennie Howell.
The funeral service will be at 11 a.m. Thursday, June 30, 2022, at the J.H. Churchill Funeral Home & Cremation Services with Johnny Parker officiating. Burial will follow in West Fork Baptist Church Cemetery. Visitation was from 5-8 p.m. Wednesday, June 29, 2022, at the funeral home.Active pallbearers will be Don Marine, Rick Clark, Clayton Garland, Billy Travis, Don Rutland, Paul Welch, Garrie Green and Amos McCarty. Honorary pallbearers will be Steve Lax, Dwight Rutledge, Louis Perry, Artie Haneline, Ricky Stewart, Glen Rogers and Pat Scott.
Expressions of sympathy may be made to New Pathways for Children, P.O. Box 10, Melber, KY 42069, or Potter Children's Home and Family Ministries, 2350 Nashville Road, Bowling Green, KY 42101.
Keenan Mayfield
Keenan Mayfield, 61, of Murray, Kentucky, died Monday, June 27, 2022.
He was born July 10, 1960, in Murray, to Jack and Neva Fitts Mayfield.
He was an operator technician for Mid-America Conversion Services in Paducah. He participated as a boat captain of his grandson’s fishing team for Calloway County High School. He was a member of Green Plain Church of Christ and attended Glendale Road Church of Christ.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded by one brother, Ken Mayfield, and his mother-in-law, Rebecca Clark.
Keenan is survived by his wife, Susan Clark Mayfield of Murray, whom he married Sept. 19, 1980, in Murray; one son, Scott Mayfield (Carrie) of Murray; his father-in-law, Howell R. Clark of Murray; one brother-in-law, Van Clark (Cindy) of Cerulean; two grandchildren, Downs Ty Mayfield and Brooke McClain, both of Murray; and one niece and two nephews.
The funeral service will be at 11 a.m. Friday, July 1, 2022, in the chapel of the J.H. Churchill Funeral Home & Cremation Services with John Dale officiating. Burial will follow in Murray City Cemetery. Visitation will be from 5-8 p.m. Thursday, June 30, 2022, at the funeral home.
Expressions of sympathy may be made to the Calloway County High School Fishing Team, 2108 College Farm Road, Murray, KY 42071.
Grace Ann Laughhunn
Grace Ann Laughhunn, 90, of Murray, Kentucky, formerly of Madison Heights, Michigan, died Monday, June 27, 2022, at the Spring Creek Healthcare in Murray.
She was born June 9, 1932, in Royal Oak, Michigan, to Juluis Czapp and Rose (Koslowski) Czapp.
She was of Jehovah Witness faith.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by one sister, Alice Kashin, and one brother, Jerry Czapp.
Ms. Laughhunn is survived by two daughters, Rosann Marcum and Julia Brandon and husband Cary, all of Murray; two grandchildren, Justin Rossi and wife Carla of Murray and Michael Rossi and wife Tamara of Marietta, Georgia; four great-grandchildren, Zachary Rossi, Cayla Rossi, Camryn Rossi and Allyson Rossi, all of Murray; and one brother, Marvin Czapp and wife Marlene of Warren, Michigan.
There will be no public or visitation held at this time.
Expressions of sympathy may be made to the Humane Society of Calloway County, P.O. Box 764, Murray, KY 42071, or the Anna Mae Owen Residential Hospice House, 803 Poplar St., Murray, KY 42071.
Firmin R Giesbrecht
Firmin R Giesbrecht, fondly known as FG, was born Nov. 28, 1936, in Steinbach, Manitoba, Canada to Cornelius and Margaretha Giesbrecht. He was the youngest of 11 children.
Our husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather, and friend left this temporary earth home for his forever home in Heaven on Friday, June 24, 2022.
His parents moved to a small community of Whitemouth Manitoba when he was 8 years old, where he lived until he was 24. He was a hard-working agriculture and poultry farmer until retiring at 78 at their country acreage. He had a daily intimate relationship with his Savior, Jesus.
Firmin married Lillie Irene Wiebe of Durham, Kansas Oct. 30, 1960. A year later, they moved to St Marys, Ontario, Canada where their one son and four daughters were born. They were happily married for 34 years. In 1976, Dad decided to leave the snow belt of Ontario, moving to El Campo Texas, and Macon, Mississippi to farm and raise their teenagers. In 1990, they moved with their three daughters to his beloved Murray. Lillie fought a very difficult battle with cancer and left him behind in the spring of 1994.
On Nov. 9, 1996, Firmin married Agnes Arlyne Klassen in Linden, Alberta, Canada. They enjoyed 25 wonderful married years together discovering new worlds and lifetime relationships.
Left to cherish many precious memories are his loving wife Aggie of Murray; his children, Lance (Shari) of St Marys, Ontario, Joan Jantz (Wade) of Starbuck, Minnesota, Angela Litwiller (Art) of Farmington, Kaylene Unruh (Miles) of Farmington, Tamara Goertzen (Jeff) of Murray; a brother and sisters-in-law; Aggie’s brothers and sisters; many nieces and nephews; 31 grandchildren, and 23 great-grandchildren.
Preceding him in death were his first wife, Lillie (54 years old); his parents; his 10 siblings; and 21-year-old granddaughter, Taylor Giesbrecht Wiebe.
An evening of visitation and sharing memories will be from 6:30-8:30 p.m. Thursday, June 30, 2022, at the Harmony Mennonite Church. The funeral will be at 10:30 a.m. Friday, July 1, 2022, at the church.
