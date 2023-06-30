Robin Parker Rigsby
Robyn Parker Rigsby, 64, of Murray, Kentucky, loving wife, mother, and Nannie, passed away Monday, June 26, 2023, at the Murray-Calloway County Hospital.
She was born May 2, 1959, in Paducah, Kentucky, to J.P. Parker and Laura Parker, who preceded her in death.
She was a retired instructional aide with the Murray Independent School District.
Robin loved spending her days babysitting her “Punkin’ pie boy” Lawson, and being outside admiring her flowers, bird watching and fishing. She enjoyed her country and classic rock music, singing and laughing every chance she got. Her family adored her and she will be missed greatly by so many.
Robin is survived by her husband of 38 years, Keith Rigsby of Murray, whom she married Aug. 11, 1984, in Murray; her daughter, Addie Laura Estes and fiancé Jacob Burks of Kirksey; her son, William Lake Rigsby of Murray; two sisters, Tonda Thomas of Murray and Teri Bryant and husband Jim of Fairview, Tennessee; and one grandchild, Lawson Estes of Kirksey. A celebration of Robin’s life is being planned for a later date.
Nancy Whitlock
Nancy Whitlock, 77, of Owensboro, Kentucky, passed away Saturday, June 24, 2023, at the Owensboro Health Regional Hospital.
She was born July 19, 1945, in Logan County, Kentucky, to Cleatus Fair and Agnus Dawson Fair, who preceded her in death.
She worked as the catering manager for the Executive Inn in Owensboro..
Nancy is survived by two sons, Michael Whitlock and wife Tammy of Lexington and Jason Whitlock and wife Nicole of Davison, Michigan; one sister, Sandra Willis of Nashville, Tennessee; and two grandchildren, Miles Whitlock and Maeve Whitlock, both of Lexington.
A private family service will be held at the Murray City Cemetery.
Expressions of sympathy may be made to The Owensboro Humane Society, 3101 West Second Street, Owensboro, KY 42301.
Professor James David Earnest
James David Earnest died at his home in Murray, Kentucky on June 24, 2023.
David, as he was known to his friends, was the only child of Roy and LaVonne Earnest and was born in Kingsville, Texas, on Sept. 25, 1947. He attended Kingsville High School and The University of Texas at Austin, where he was a student in the Plan II Honors Program. He majored in English and Spanish. He was awarded a Fulbright Scholarship in 1968 and spent the year in Madrid, making lifelong friends there and falling in love with Spain. His postgraduate degrees, Master of Arts in English, Master of Arts in Spanish Language and Literature, and Doctor of Philosophy in English Language and Literature, were from Yale University. He came to Murray State University in Murray, Kentucky, as an Assistant Professor of English in 1976, and he remained there until his retirement in 2004. During his tenure at MSU, he won the Alumni Association Teaching Award and other teaching honors. He was a specialist in English prose of the Victorian Era and will be remembered among the scholarly community for his definitive edition of the Oxford Sermons of John Henry Newman, published by Oxford University Press and coedited by Gerard Tracey. Among those lucky enough to know him, he will be remembered as a convivial host and guest, who loved to travel the world and had friends in most corners of it. He tirelessly served as guide and teacher to those who came to visit and study in his beloved Spain. He directed study abroad programs in Madrid and Segovia as well as in Regensburg, and he delighted in watching his students’ lives change as a result of their experiences traveling and learning languages.
The funeral service honoring Professor Earnest will be held at St. Leo Catholic Church in Murray at 11am on Saturday, July 15, 2023. Visitation will be held from 10 am - 11 am at St. Leo Catholic Church.
Ruby Nell Story Williams
Ruby Nell Story Williams, 86, of Murray, Kentucky, passed away Monday, June 26, 2023, at Green Acres Healthcare Nursing Home in Mayfield, Kentucky.
She was born Dec. 15, 1936, in Portland, Tennessee, to Ray Story Sr. and Cora Mabelle Story.
She was a retired employee of Ekco in Chicago, Illinois, where she lived for many years. She was a member of Grace Baptist Church in Murray.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Harry Lee Williams; her parents; three sisters, Ruth Beach, Dorothy Manning and Barbara Parker; and four brothers, Hoyt Story, Ray Junior Story, Kenneth Story and Hugh Story.
Mrs. Williams is survived by one sister, Betty June Sykes of Newville, Alabama; one brother, Ira Lee Story of Hopkinsville; and several nieces and nephews.
The funeral service will be at 1 p.m. Saturday, July 1, 2023, at the J.H. Churchill Funeral Home & Cremation Services with Kim Reeder officiating. Burial will follow in Murray City Cemetery. Visitation will be from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, July 1, 2023, at the funeral home.
Angela ‘Angie’ Beth Crouse
Angela “Angie” Beth Crouse, 59, went to be with our Heavenly Father on Monday, June 26, 2023, at the Anna Mae Owen Residential Hospice House. She was surrounded by her loving family.
She was born Aug. 26, 1963, to James and Ruby Futrell of Calloway County.
She graduated from Calloway County High School in 1981. There, she was a member of the Lady Lakers Basketball team. They won the regional tournament in 1979 and was the first team from Calloway to play in the state tournament.
She was employed at Kenlake Foods in Murray. Angie’s hobbies included, first and foremost, helping others. Her kind heart and generosity was evident to so many. She loved any outdoor activity, even working in her yard. Going to the beach was her favorite thing to do in the summer. Angie loved being with her family and especially, her grandchildren. She was better known as their “Nana.”
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a grandson, Billy Gauge Roberts; her grandparents, Joe and Suella Futrell, and Boyd and Larue Bizzell.
Angie is survived by her son, Justin Crouse (Kristin) of Murray; a daughter, Megan Roberts (Brent) of Murray; a sister, Sandy Barnes (Gary) of Hernando, Mississippi; two brothers, Joe Futrell of Murray and Barry Futrell (Janet) of Murray; four grandchildren, Kennedy Crouse, Peyton Roberts, Grayson Crouse and Emma Roberts; significant other, Keith Crick of Kirksey; several nieces and nephews; great-nieces and great-nephews; and a great-great nephew.
The funeral service will be at 11 a.m., Friday, June 30, 2023, at the J.H. Churchill Funeral Home & Cremation Services with Dr. William Roger Joseph officiating. Burial will follow in Murray Memorial Gardens. Visitation was from 5-8 p.m. Thursday, June 29, 2023, at the funeral home.
Expressions of sympathy may be made to the Anna Mae Owen Residential Hospice House, 803 Poplar St., Murray, KY 42071.
