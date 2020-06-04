Bobby Wayne Cunningham
Bobby Wayne Cunningham, 79, of Dexter, Kentucky, died Monday, June 1, 2020, in Land Between the Lakes.
He was born May 24, 1941, in Calloway County, Kentucky, to Garnett O. Cunningham and Zelda Walker Cunningham.
He was the retired owner and operator of Cunningham Farms, and was a member of Hardin Baptist Church.
Pop loved to work and enjoyed any job he could find to do outside. From laying bricks to building houses and roads in his early years, to his favorite work, farming. He was the happiest running a dozer, disking a field or rolling hay. For 50 years, his beloved Mammie plowed, planted and combined right beside him every acre. In October 2014, Mammie went home to be with the Lord and she took the joy of his work with her. On June 1, 2020, we rejoice as a family knowing he went from a soybean field in Land Between the Lakes to his new home in Heaven.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, June Cunningham.
Mr. Cunningham is survived by one daughter, Regina Williams and husband David of Dexter; one son, Ricky Cunningham and wife Celisa of Dexter; two sisters, Carolyn McCuiston and husband Danny and Marilyn Travis, all of Murray; four grandchildren, Kiki Cunningham, Michael Williams and wife Jennifer, Kory Cunningham and wife Katie, and Kelsey Kennady and husband Tyler; and eight great- grandchildren, Jack Williams, Crider Cunningham, Jaye Williams, Finley Cunningham, Garnett Cunningham, Evie Kate Cunningham, Beau Williams and Hattie Kennady.
A private graveside service will be held in Ledbetter Baptist Church Cemetery with Kory Cunningham and Michael Williams officiating.
Expressions of sympathy may be made to the Murray Chapter of ALS, ℅ Mitzi Cathey, 1606 Loch Lomond Drive, Murray, KY 42071.
Online condolences may be left at www.thejhchurchillfuneralhome.com.
The J.H. Churchill Funeral Home & Cremation Services is in charge of arrangements.
Evelyn Marie Lyons Shekell
Evelyn Marie Lyons Shekell, 92, of Murray, Kentucky, died Monday, June 1, 2020, at her residence.
She was born April 14, 1928, in New Castle, Kentucky, to Dowell Lyons and Cora Beverly Lyons.
She was a homemaker, and a member of Eastwood Baptist Church.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, James B. Shekell, who died in 1969; one sister, Dorothy Bare; and four brothers, Rolle B. Lyons, Calvin Lyons, Cornell Lyons and Louis Lyons.
Mrs. Shekell is survived by one son, Larry Shekell of Benton; one grandson, Travis Shekell; and a sister-in-law, Patsy Lyons of Murray.
A memorial graveside service and burial will be at 11 a.m. Thursday, June 4, 2020, at Elm Grove Cemetery with Andy Harrell officiating. There will be no public visitation.
Expressions of sympathy may be made to Eastwood Baptist Church, 2191 KY 94 East, Murray, KY 42071.
Online condolences may be left at www.thejhchurchillfuneralhome.com.
The J.H. Churchill Funeral Home & Cremation Services is in charge of arrangements.