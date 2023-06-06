James Howard ‘Jimmy’ Powell Sr.
James Howard “Jimmy” Powell Sr., 84, of Springville, Tennessee, died Thursday, June 1, 2023, at his residence.
He was born Jan. 26, 1939, in Dresden, Tennessee, to Howard Wyatt “Jack” Powell and Winnie A. Cornell Powell.
He retired after many years from the Henry Police Department, but formerly worked for the Henry County Sheriff’s Department and Spinks Clay Company. He served several years in the Tennessee National Guard. He enjoyed fishing, being on the river in his boat, and eating at Cracker Barrel. He loved spending time with his grandchildren and great grandchildren. He was a member of Pleasant Hill United Methodist Church.
He married Mary Margaret Pillow Powell Nov. 28, 1957, and she preceded him in death on Jan. 3, 2015.He was married November 28, 1957, to Mary Margaret Pillow Powell, who preceded him in death on January 3, 2015. In addition to his parents and wife, he was also preceded in death by one great-granddaughter, Bentley Warbritton.
Mr. Powell is survived by one daughter, Ellen (Kenneth) Tidwell of Murray; two sons, Howard (Kristy) Powell Jr., of Cottage Grove, Tennessee, and David Walker (Michelle) Powell of Paris,
Tennessee; one brother, William C. “Billy” (Wanda) Powell of Dresden; seven grandchildren, Jason (Jaime) Tidwell, Justin (Tabbatha) Tidwell, Daniel James (Tiffany) Powell, Samantha (Josh) Warbritton, Benjamin (Lauren) Tidwell, Lindsay (Travis) McDaniel and Morgan Mann (Taylor Morley); 10 great-grandchildren, Lofton (Susannah) Pigg, Keaton Tidwell and fiancée Mallory Hlava, Addyson Tidwell and fiancé Corbin Thompson, Casey Tidwell, Aaliyah Tidwell, Athena Tidwell, Brodie Warbritton, C.J. Warbritton, Avri Odom and Nolan McDaniel; several nieces and nephews; and special friend, Karen Lee.
The funeral service was at 2 p.m. Saturday, June 3, 2023, at Ridgeway Funeral Home with Keith Nation and Mike Wimberley officiating. Visitation was from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, June 3, 2023, at the funeral home. Serving as pallbearers were Jason Tidwell, Justin Tidwell, Benjamin Tidwell, Josh Warbritton, Keaton Tidwell and Lofton Tidwell. Named as honorary pallbearers were Cotton Sanders, Harvey Ross, Rudy Davis, Daniel Powell, Casey Tidwell, Brodie Warbritton, members of the Henry Police Department, and members of the Henry County Sheriff’s Office.
Burial was in Johnson Chapel Cemetery in Paris.
Ridgeway Funeral Home, Paris, Tennessee, was in charge of arrangements.
Minnie Myatt
Minnie Myatt, 91, of Hazel, Kentucky, passed away Saturday, June 3, 2023, at Vanderbilt Medical Center in Nashville, Tennessee.
She was born June 5, 1931, in Henry County, Tennessee, to Benjamin Franklin Housden and Myrtle Lee (Emerson) Housden.
She worked as a waitress and a homecare giver before her retirement. She was of Baptist faith.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Donnie M. Myatt; one daughter, Sharon Ann Stokes; one sister, Rubye Harris; two brothers, James Thomas Housden and Cleveland “T.B.” Housden; and one special cousin, Jimmy Emerson.
Mrs. Myatt is survived by one son, James “Jimmy” Myatt (Sharon) of Hazel; four grandchildren, Milton Stokes (Brian) of Connecticut, Clint Myatt (Jacki) of North Carolina, Julie Enoch (Michael) of Jackson, Tennessee, and Kimberley Nance (Derek) of Murray; and 12 great-grandchildren, Hollis Stokes, Harper Stokes, Austin Enoch, Emily Enoch, Payton Myatt, Kiera Myatt, Kamryn Myatt, Prestyn Myatt, Keegan Myatt, Chance Myatt, Claire Nance and Bella Nance.
A graveside service will be at 11 a.m., Tuesday, June 6, 2023, at Hazel Cemetery. There will be no public visitation held before the graveside service.
Expressions of sympathy may be made to the Hazel Cemetery Fund, c/o Alli Robertson, PO Box 226, Hazel, KY 42049.
Online condolences may be left at www.jhchurchill.com.
The J.H. Churchill Funeral Home & Cremation Services is in charge of arrangements.
Harold Prentice McReynolds
Harold Prentice McReynolds, 89, of Murray, Kentucky, died Monday, June 5, 2023, at the Murray-Calloway County Hospital.
Arrangements are incomplete at the J.H. Churchill Funeral Home & Cremation Services.
Leroy Hart
Leroy Hart, 75, of Almo, Kentucky, died Friday, June 2, 2023, at Baptist Health in Paducah, Kentucky.
Arrangements are incomplete at Imes Funeral Home & Crematory, downtown Murray.
FUNERAL NOTICE
The J.H. Churchill Funeral Home & Cremation Services
Minnie Myatt
A graveside service is at 11 a.m. Tuesday, June 6, 2023, at Hazel Cemetery.