Robert ‘Motorboat’ Spann
Robert "Motorboat" Spann, 81, of Murray, Kentucky, died Thursday, June 3, 2021, at Mayfield Health and Rehabilitation.
He was born Aug. 8, 1939, to Bennie and LaDeen Hobbs Spann.
He was a loving father, brother, "Papaw" and friend to many. Robert was a 1957 graduate of Murray High School. After high school, he worked for the Murray Fire Department and then Keys Kars, Inc. in 1965, where he retired in 2019. He was also employed by Bluegrass Auto Transport, and was a member of Scotts Grove Baptist Church and attended Northside Baptist Church, as well.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a great-grandson, Chance Cook.
Robert is survived by his loving wife, Katherine Duncan Spann of Murray; sons, Michael Spann (Becky) of Murray and Jerry Spann (Alix) of Lexington; daughters, Michelle Tyler (Matthew) of Alexander, Virginia, Paula Manis of Murray, Angie Outland (Blaine) of Murray and Shawn Heaster of Altoona, Pennsylvania; sisters, Joyce Hurt (Larry) of Murray and Joann Coy of Murray; grandchildren, Luke Heaster, Kennedy Heaster, Ashley Cook, Amanda Holsapple (Scottie Coleman), Neena Salazar (Alex), Justin Outland (Megan), Wesley Outland (Jerikka Neville) Tyler Roberts (Chris), Jason Spann, Jordan Crosno, Jessica Iacovetta (Gregory), Josh Tyler, Nick Fain (Debbie), Spencer Fain (Savannah) and Adam Fain (Beth); 12 great-grandchildren; and one great-great-grandchild.
A graveside service was at 2 p.m. Sunday, June 6, 2021, at Scott's Grove Cemetery with Brett Miles officiating. Visitation was from noon to 1:30 p.m. Sunday, June 6, 2021, at Imes Funeral Home & Crematory, downtown Murray.
Ann Perry Churchill
Ann Perry Churchill, 88, of Murray, Kentucky, died Friday morning June 4, 2021, at Spring Creek Health Center. She was born Nov. 18, 1932, in Calloway County, Kentucky, to Robert and Dorothy Kendall Perry.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a brother Will Ed Perry, age 2, and her sister, Jane Cremer.
She graduated from Murray High School with the honor of valedictorian. Following graduation, she attended Murray State University and was graduated with a bachelor of science degree in business. Later she received a master's of education in administration from Baldwin Wallace College in Berea, Ohio. She taught business classes in high school one year in Havre de Grace, Maryland and 28 years in Middleburg Heights, Ohio. In 1992, she and her husband Ronald Churchill Jr retired back to Murray. She was involved in disaster relief in Ohio, Illinois and North Carolina; mission trips to Brazil/Amazon River, Idaho, and Oneida. She was active in First Baptist Church activities including teaching Sunday school classes, choir member, senior adult activities, and WMU. Her hobbies were reading, camping, and sewing.
Mrs. Churchill is survived by her husband of 67 1/2 years, Ronald Churchill Jr.; her daughter, Pam and husband Steve DeVoss of Limassol, Cyprus; son, Ronald Churchill III and his wife Carol of the Woodlands, Texas; four grandchildren:, Stephanie DeVoss of Boone, North Carolina, Emily DeVoss Stavrianos and her husband Aris of Virginia Beach, Virginia, and Kaitlyn Churchill and Kyle Churchill, both of The Woodlands; and two great-grandchildren, Isla and Aidan Stavrianos of Virginia Beach.
A public graveside service will be at 11 a.m. Wednesday, June 9, 2021, at Murray City Cemetery. There will be no public visitation.
Expressions of sympathy may be made to the World Missions Fund at First Baptist Church, 203 Fourth St., Murray, KY 4271.
Shelley Ann Bray
Shelley Ann Bray, 41, of Murray, Kentucky, died Friday, June 4, 2021, at her home.
She was born Sept. 13, 1979, in Murray.
She was a house cleaner, and attended Russel Chapel United Methodist Church.
She was preceded in death by her father, Kenith Wayne Bray.
Shelley is survived by her mother, Linda Marie Miller of Murray; one daughter, Kyndra Bray of Paris, Tennessee; three sons, Kevin Waylon Robertson of Hopkinsville, Jay Robertson of Murray and Memphis Bray of Puryear, Tennessee; one sister, Misty Sumter of Mayfield; two brothers, Brad W. Bray and wife Mitzi of Puryear, Tennessee, and Billy Bray of Murray; and a very special friend, Scott Wall of Kevil.
There will be no public visitation or service held at this time.
Expressions of sympathy may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105-9959.
Gary L. Ezell
Gary L. Ezell, 74, of Murray, Kentucky died Thursday, June 3, 2021, at the Murray-Calloway County Hospital.
He was born March 3, 1947, in Murray to Taz W. Ezell and Verlene Osbron Ezell, who preceded him in death.
He retired from the Gaylord Opryland Resort and Convention Center in the customer service department, and was a member of University Church of Christ. He was an avid St. Louis Cardinals fan, followed the Murray State Racers and Louisville Cardinals, loved to read and had a book collection that would rival any small library, was a history buff, especially of the Civil War, and had a keen interest in anything political.
Gary is survived by one sister, Cynthia Hart and husband Dana Gish of Murray; and four cousins, Belinda J. Gibson and husband Rick of Benton, Phyllis Robinson of Kirksey, Debbie Dodds of Benton and Randall Boggess and wife Linda of Paducah.
The funeral service will be at 3 p.m. Wednesday, June 9, 2021, at the J.H. Churchill Funeral Home & Cremation Services with Charley Bazzell officiating. Burial will follow in Mt. Carmel Cemetery. Visitation will be from 2-3 p.m. Wednesday, June 9, 2021, at the funeral home.
Expressions of sympathy may be made to the Murray Alcoholics Anonymous Group, 615 S. 12th St., Suite J, Murray, KY 42071.
Bonnie Sue Raspberry
Bonnie Sue Raspberry, 86, of Murray, Kentucky, died Friday, May 28, 2021, at her home.
She was born Sept. 12, 1934, in Henry County, Tennessee, to Riley Parks and Bessie Garner Parks.
She was the owner and operator of the Wild Raspberry Gift Shop in Murray, and was a member of Glendale Road Church of Christ.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by one brother, Kelly Parks.
Mrs. Raspberry is survived by her husband, Joe M. Raspberry; whom she married April 4, 1954, in Corinth, Mississippi; and one nephew, David Parks of LaCenter..
The funeral service will be at 2 p.m. Tuesday, June 8, 2021, at the J.H. Churchill Funeral Home & Cremation Services with John Dale officiating. Burial will follow in Murray City Cemetery. Visitation will be from noon until 2 p.m. Tuesday, June 8, 2021.
Expressions of sympathy may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105-9959, or the Glendale Road Church of Christ, 1101 Glendale Road, Murray, KY 42071.
William ‘Eric’ Thompson
Mr. William “Eric” Thompson, 63, of Murray, Kentucky, died Friday, June 4, 2021, at the Murray-Calloway County Hospital in Murray.
Arrangements are incomplete at the J.H. Churchill Funeral Home & Cremation Services.
Michael Lovins
Michael Lovins, 70, of Murray, Kentucky, died Friday, June 4, 2021, at his home.
Arrangements are incomplete at the J.H. Churchill Funeral Home & Cremation Services.
Stanley J. Stafford
Stanley J. Stafford, 68, of Murray, Kentucky, died Thursday, June 3, 2021, at Anna Mae Owen Residential Hospice House in Murray.
Arrangements are incomplete.at Imes Funeral Home & Crematory, downtown Murray.
Sue Miller
The funeral service will be at 2 p.m. Monday, June 7, 2021, at the funeral home. Entombment will follow in Murray Memorial Gardens.