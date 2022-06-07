Alfred Murdock
Alfred Murdock, 95, of Murray, Kentucky, died at his home Sunday, June 5, 2022.
He was born March 19, 1927, in Lynn Grove, Kentucky, to William Bryan Murdock and Addie Rogers Murdock.
He was a retired farmer and was a U.S. Army veteran of the Korean War. He was a member of Williams Chapel Church of Christ where he served as an elder and Sunday school teacher.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Mavis Webb Murdock; a sister, Faye Harris; two brothers, Kenneth Murdock and William Rogers Murdock; and a daughter-in-law, Christine McCuiston Murdock.
Mr. Murdock is survived by three daughters, June Welter and husband Steve, Janet Futrell and husband Barry and Lori Falwell and husband Tim, all of Murray; two sons, Bill Ed Murdock and Thomas Murdock, both of Murray; a sister, Marion Potts of Murray; a brother, Pat Murdock and wife Linda of Lady Lake, Florida; nine grandchildren, Tyler Murdock and wife Ashleigh, Abby Murdock, Brett Welter and wife Nikki, Courtney Rudd and husband Luke, Whitney Futrell, Meaghan Lawrence and husband Gary, Bryan Murdock and wife Alexa, Hugh Falwell and wife Melissa, and Brandon Falwell and wife Hannah; seven great-grandchildren, Downs Murdock, Bae Lawrence, Maelee Lawrence, Holden Lawrence, Blake Falwell, Bowman Murdock and baby Welter.
The funeral service will be at 2 p.m. Thursday, June 9, 2022, at the J.H. Churchill Funeral Home & Cremation Services with David Williams officiating. Burial will follow in Salem Cemetery in Lynn Grove, Kentucky. Visitation will be from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Thursday, June 9, 2022, at the funeral home.
Expressions of sympathy may be made to the Anna Mae Owen Residential Hospice House, 803 Poplar St., Murray, KY 42071.
Online condolences may be left at www.thejhchurchillfuneralhome.com.
The J.H. Churchill Funeral Home & Cremation Services is in charge of arrangements.
Brenda G. Jones
Brenda G. Jones, 75, of Almo, Kentucky, died Thursday, June 2, 2022, at the Murray-Calloway County Hospital in Murray, Kentucky.
She was born Oct. 29, 1946, in Murray, Kentucky to Joe Thomas Nelson and Bonnie Lee Brown Nelson.
She retired from Pilgrim’s Pride in Mayfield, and was a member of Dexter Church of Christ.
Mrs. Jones is survived by her husband, Jerry D. Jones of Almo, whom she married May 5, 1962, in Dresden, Tennessee; one daughter, Kim Bryant of Almo; one son, Kevin D. Jones of Boynton Beach, Florida; one sister, Vickie Key of Benton; and one granddaughter, Sophi Bryant of Almo.
The funeral service will be at 11 a.m. Tuesday, June 7, 2022, at the J.H. Churchill Funeral Home & Cremation Services with John Sales officiating. Burial will follow in Murray Memorial Gardens. Visitation will be from 5-8 p.m. Monday, June 6, 2022, at the funeral home.
Expressions of sympathy may be made to Dexter Church of Christ, 157 Walnut St, Dexter, KY 42036.
Online condolences may be left at www.thejhchurchillfuneralhome.com.
The J.H. Churchill Funeral Home & Cremation Services is in charge of arrangements.
Velda S. Buchanan
On June 3, 2022, Velda Buchanan, 66, of Murray, KY, received her eternal reward while surrounded by her family.
Velda was born July 11, 1955, and spent her life bringing joy and laughter into the world. She graduated from Metropolis High School in 1974 and in 1997, Velda (Miller) fell in love with Real Estate and spent her career as Realtor with Grey’s Properties. She served on the Calloway Co Board of Realtors including serving as president two times. She served on numerous committees and community projects. She was instrumental in the formation of the Western KY Regional MLS.
During her lifetime, Velda enjoyed travel, dining out, laughing with friends, and most of all, spending time with family. She never met a stranger and was a dedicated daughter, mother and grandmother. Velda was supportive, kind, and hilarious, and she will be missed dearly.
Velda was preceded to heaven by her Father, Robert Grace, and is survived by her loving husband, Donny Buchanan, mother, Shirley Grace, and three sons, Jeremy (Stephanie) Faughn, Mark (Amy) Faughn, and TJ Miller; 6 grandchildren, Jordan (Abby) Faughn, Allen (Jennifer) Faughn, Nathan (Makayla) Faughn, Erin Faughn, Lacy Faughn, and Callon Miller; and one great-grandchild, Ella Faughn.
The funeral service honoring the life of Mrs. Velda Buchanan is set for 12 pm on Monday, June 6, 2022 at Imes Funeral Home, Downtown Murray, 311 North 4th Street, Murray, with Kevin Harris officiating.
Her family welcomes visitors from 9 am - 12 pm on Monday, June 6, 2022 at Imes Funeral Home.
Serving as pallbearers will be Jordan Faughn, Nathan Faughn, Allen Faughn, Chastin Sheppard, John Carpenter, and Zach Miller.
There will be a private burial at Barnett Cemetery following the service.
Please join family and friends in honoring the life of Mrs. Velda Buchanan by visiting www.imesfh.com and posting your tributes and memories.
Imes Funeral Home & Crematory, downtown Murray is on charge of arrangements and provided editorial content in its entirely for this obituary.