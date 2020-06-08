Stuart Cameron Short
Stuart Cameron Short, 77, of Murray, Kentucky, died Thursday, June 4, 2020, at Towne Square Care of Puryear in Puryear, Tennessee.
He was born June 27, 1942, in Saskatchewan, Canada, in the village of Wishart.
He was a retired U.S. Army veteran, enlisting in 1962 and retiring in 1989. He served in the Vietnam War and retired with the Civil Services training tankers. He attended First United Methodist Church.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Don Short and Ethel Beckett Short, and his wife, Ruth Ann Yarger Short.
Mr. Short is survived by one daughter, Marcia Cummins and husband Mark of Punta Gorda, Florida; two sons, Stuart Cameron Wesley Short and wife Linda of Murray and Donald Rusty Short and wife Marie of Radcliff; one sister, Leslie Moman of Alberta, Canada; four grandchildren, Jason Cummins of North Port, Florida, Joshua Cummins of Chicago, Illinois, and Nico Short and Cristobal Short, both of Louisville; and three great-grandchildren.
The funeral service will be at 1 p.m. Wednesday, June 10, 2020, at the J.H. Churchill Funeral Home & Cremation Services with Jim Stahler officiating. Full military honors will be provided by American Legion Post #73. Visitation be from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Wednesday, June 10, 2020, at the funeral home. Burial will be at 1 p.m. Friday, June 12, 2020, at the Milledgeville-Plymouth Cemetery in Milledgeville, Ohio.
Expressions of sympathy may be made to the American Legion Post #73, P.O. Box 885, Murray, KY 42071.
Carol Ciafullo
Carol Ciafullo, 63, of Murray, Kentucky, died Wednesday, June 3, 2020, at Ray and Kay Eckstein Hospice Care Center in Paducah, Kentucky.
She was born Jan. 20, 1957, in Bayonne, New Jersey, to Robert and Katherine Ciafullo.
She was a member of Murray First Pentecostal Church.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by three brothers, Clifford, John and Richard Ciafullo.
Ms. Ciafullo is survived by two daughters, Ashleah Hutchison and husband Ronnie and Kristina Zionczkowski, all of Murray; two brothers, Raymond Ciafullo and wife Cira of Cutler Bay, Florida, and Robert Ciafullo and wife Karen of Collingswood, New Jersey; a sister, Katherine Doyle of Elizabeth, New Jersey; and three grandchildren, Kole, Riley and Jaxon Hutchison of Murray.
A celebration of life will be at 1:30 p.m. Saturday, June 13, 2020, at Murray First Pentecostal Church.
Janice Barrett
Janice Barrett, 74, of Murray, Kentucky, died Sunday, June 7, 2020, at Mercy Health-Lourdes Hospital in Paducah, Kentucky.
Arrangements are incomplete at the J.H. Churchill Funeral Home & Cremation Services.
Melissa Banker
Melissa Banker, 40, of Smyrna, Tennessee, died Wednesday, June 3, 2020, at the StoneCrest Medical Center in Smyrna, Tennessee.
Arrangements are incomplete at the J.H. Churchill Funeral Home & Cremation Services.